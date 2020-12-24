  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a positive opening for the Indian indices

Pranati Deva | Published: December 24, 2020 07:41 AM IST

Stock Market Live: The Indian market is likely to open higher on Thursday following a positive trend in Asian peers. The SGX Nifty was also trading 21.50 points or 0.16 percent higher at 13,640.00, indicating a mildly positive start for the Sensex and Nifty50.

