Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a positive opening for the Indian indices

Asian stocks eye gains as Brexit deal hopes grow
Asian shares were set to rise on Thursday ahead of the Christmas break, as global investors cheered a potential Brexit deal and economic recovery prospects, largely ignoring US President Donald Trump’s threat to veto a long-awaited COVID aid package. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.78 percent in early trading, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 futures were up 0.07 percent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures inched up 0.17 percent. Investors cheered a potential Brexit trade deal between Britain and the European Union that raised hopes the estranged allies would avoid a turbulent economic rupture on New Year’s Day. MSCI’s gauge of global stocks was up 0.02 percent, having given back some earlier gains in thin holiday trading. More here
Gold may retest Rs 53,000 level in 2021; buy on dips for long term: Nirmal Bang
The prices of gold are likely to retest the Rs 53,000 level in 2021 on the back of sustained liquidity infusion by global central banks in the markets, analysts said. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Kunal Shah of Nirmal Bang said that he was bullish on precious metals for 2021 and expected that the prices of gold to rise to Rs 52,000-53,000 per 10 grams levels on MCX. Shah also expects silver prices to move up and test Rs 74,000-75,000 per kg level in the domestic market next year. Shah suggests re-entering in a long position on gold at around Rs 49,500 level for a target of Rs 52,000-53,000 conservatively in 2021. Silver can be bought at Rs 64,000-65,000 levels, he said. More here
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Wednesday
Indian indices ended higher on Wednesday after a share rally in IT stocks overshadowed weak global investor sentiment stemming from the rapid spread of a new strain of the coronavirus in the UK. Gains in FMCG, pharma and auto sectors also lifted the domestic sentiment. The Sensex ended 437 points higher at 46,444 while the Nifty rose 135 point to settle at 13,601. However, the broader market outperformed benchmarks with the midcap and smallcap indices up 2-3 percent each. On the Nifty50 index, Wipro, Cipla, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, and HUL were the top gainers while Hero Moto, Divi's Labs, Titan, NTPC, and Powergrid led the losses.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
