Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a positive opening for the Indian indices

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Wednesday

Indian indices ended higher on Wednesday after a share rally in IT stocks overshadowed weak global investor sentiment stemming from the rapid spread of a new strain of the coronavirus in the UK. Gains in FMCG, pharma and auto sectors also lifted the domestic sentiment. The Sensex ended 437 points higher at 46,444 while the Nifty rose 135 point to settle at 13,601. However, the broader market outperformed benchmarks with the midcap and smallcap indices up 2-3 percent each. On the Nifty50 index, Wipro, Cipla, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, and HUL were the top gainers while Hero Moto, Divi's Labs, Titan, NTPC, and Powergrid led the losses.