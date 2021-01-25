  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 7 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live: Indices turn volatile; Sensex flat, Nifty around 14,400; RIL top loser

Pranati Deva | Published: January 25, 2021 10:15 AM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live: Indian indices pared gains to turn flat mainly led by losses in heavyweight Reliance Industries, which fell 4 percent on the back of its December quarter numbers. Meanwhile, Auto, IT and Metal indices were also in the red weighing on the sentiment. However, banking and financial services continued to remain positive.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement