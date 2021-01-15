  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: Sensex opens flat, Nifty around 14,600; Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech top gainers

Pranati Deva | Published: January 15, 2021 09:21 AM IST

Stock Market Live: Indian indices opened flat on Friday even as Asian peers gained after President-elect Joe Biden unveiled plan to pump $1.9 trillion into the pandemic-hit economy. Gains in heavyweights Bharti Airtel, RIL, and HCL Tech were capped by losses in Infosys, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC.

