Stock Market Live: Sensex opens flat, Nifty around 14,600; Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech top gainers

Morning market quote from Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
"As repeatedly pointed out, most indicators of market valuations are much higher than long-term averages. Now, an important indicator - market cap to GDP- has crossed 100 percent indicating overvaluation. However, economic indicators are suggesting faster than expected recovery in the economy. Present valuations can be justified only if the recovery sustains and gathers momentum. In the short run expectations regarding the budget are likely to influence market movements. Retail investors buying low-grade stocks is an extremely risky investment"
Opening Bell: Sensex opens flat, Nifty around 14,600; Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech top gainers
Indian indices opened flat on Friday even as Asian peers gained after President-elect Joe Biden unveiled plan to pump $1.9 trillion into pandemic-hit economy. Gains in heavyweights Bharti Airtel, RIL, and HCL Tech were capped by losses in Infosys, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was trading 16 points higher at 49,597 while the Nifty rose 10 points to 14,606. Broader makrets outperformed benchmarks with teh midcap and smallcap indices up over half a percent each. Meanwhile, among sectors, The metal index rose the most, up 0.8 percent while Nifty FMCG added 0.3 percent. However, Nifty IT, Nifty Pharma and Nifty FIn Servcies were in the red, caping the gains.
PVR Q3 earnings: Here’s what to expect
PVR will be reporting its Q3 earnings on January 15. After two quarters of negligible revenues, the street is expecting some revenues as cinema halls have reopened since mid-October. Currently, PVR’s 80-85 percent screens are functional with 50 percent occupancy. However, this results in higher costs. New releases remain muted, but the recent release ‘Master’ has driven crowd back to the theatres. Key thing to watch out for is government’s move to increase occupancy levels to 100 percent. This is important because based on occupancy levels, producers will release new content. Currently footfalls are in mid-single digits due to old content playing in cinemas. Watch video for more.
SAIL OFS subscribed 3.6 times on the first day
The two-day offer for sale for steelmaker SAIL's 5 percent shareholding was subscribed 3.6 times on the first day of its opening on Thursday. Over 74.74 crore shares were sought by non-retail investors on the first day on BSE, stock exchange data showed. The OFS opened on Thursday for non-retail investors while it will open for retail investors on Friday. Over 74.74 crore shares were sought by non-retail investors at the close of trading hours, stock exchange data showed. The shares sought were 362 percent of the overall issue and nearly 413 percent of the shares reserved for non-retail investors.
President-elect Joe Biden unveils plan to pump $1.9 trillion into pandemic-hit economy
President-elect Joe Biden unveiled a USD 1.9 trillion stimulus package proposal on Thursday designed to jump-start the economy and speed up the US response to the coronavirus pandemic. Biden campaigned last year on a promise to take the pandemic more seriously than President Donald Trump, and the package aims to put that pledge into action with an influx of resources for the coronavirus response and economic recovery. ”It’s not hard to see that we’re in the middle of a once-in-several-generations economic crisis with a once-in-several-generations public health crisis. A crisis of deep human suffering is in plain sight and there’s no time to waste,” Biden said in a prime-time address on Thursday evening. ”We have to act and we have to act now.” More here
Asia shares inch up as U.S. stimulus hopes boost sentiment
Asian shares rose on Friday, brushing off a late Wall Street dip as expectations of large U.S. stimulus under President-elect Joe Biden shored up sentiment while oil prices perked up on upbeat Chinese trade figures. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.2 percent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 0.3 percent higher and South Korea’s KOSPI inching up 0.2 percent. Investors had also kept an eye on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who struck a dovish tone in comments at a virtual symposium with Princeton University.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Thursday
Indian indices ended at a record close on Thursday as IT stocks trimmed some losses after falling in early deals despite robust results of Wipro and Infosys. Gains in FMCG, pharma and auto sectors also lifted the sentiment. The Sensex ended 92 points higher at its closing high of 49,578 while the Nifty rose 31 points to its record close of 14,595. Heavyweights TCS, RIL, L&T and ITC contributed the most to the benchmarks. The Nifty energy index was the top index gainer, rising 1.4 percent.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! I am Pranati Deva from the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!