Stock Market Live: Sensex trades lower, Nifty below 14,850 dragged by metals, financials

Market Watch: Hemen Kapadia of KRChoksey Securities

- First is a contra buy call on Kotak Mahindra Bank, it is oversold and it is below on the verge of giving an upward key reversal today. We are setting the stage for a recovery from here so buy Kotak Mahindra Bank at Rs 1,790 stop loss at Rs 1,750 and target at Rs 1,870.

- Second is a buy call on Bajaj Auto, an upward key reversal coming in today, mechanical indicators have given crossover buys so buy Bajaj Auto at Rs 3.680, stop loss at Rs 3,580 and target of Rs 3,880.

- Last is a buy call on Tech Mahindra, it has been consolidating for long time taking support at 55 day exponential moving average. There was this range between Rs 960 and around Rs 1,050, it is on a cusp of breaking out from this range. Buy Tech Mahindra at Rs 1,035 stop loss at Rs 1,010 and target of Rs 1,085.