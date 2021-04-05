Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a flat to negative start for the Indian indices

Forex reserves fall by USD 2.986 bln to USD 579.285 bln | The country’s foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 2.986 billion to reach USD 579.285 billion in the week ended March 26, RBI data showed. The fall in reserves was on account of a decrease in foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves. FCA declined by USD 3.226 billion to USD 537.953 billion. In the previous week ended March 19, the forex kitty had increased by USD 233 million to USD 582.271 billion.
FPIs invest Rs 17,304 crore in March | Continuing the buying spree for the third consecutive month, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have invested Rs 17,304 crore in Indian markets so far in March. According to the depositories data, FPIs invested Rs 10,482 crore into equities and Rs 6,822 crore in the debt segment during March 1-31. The total net investment stood at Rs 17,304 crore during the period under review.
US job growth accelerates in March
US employers hired more workers than expected in March, spurred by increased vaccinations and more pandemic relief money from the government, cementing expectations that an economic boom was underway. Nonfarm payrolls surged by 916,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said on Friday. That was the biggest gain since last August. Data for February was revised higher to show 468,000 jobs created instead of the previously reported 379,000.
Dollar bides time before services data after labour market rebound
The dollar was largely steady on Monday as investors soaked up last week's strong US employment report and looked ahead to data on the US services sector for affirmation of a solid economic rebound from the coronavirus shock. The greenback posted its best quarter against major currencies in almost three years in January-March thanks to an improving US economy and rising Treasury yields.
Maharashtra announces strict COVID-19 guidelines
The Maharashtra government imposed new curbs including total lockdown at weekends and night curfew on weekdays amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state. The new set of strict guidelines which will be called ‘Break The Chain’ instead of ‘Mission Begin Again’ will come into effect from 8 pm on April 5 and are likely to be in place till April 30. Read more.
Oil prices dip after OPEC+ agree to ease output cuts
Oil prices edged down in early Asian trade on Monday after OPEC+ agreed last week to gradually ease some of its production cuts between May and July. Brent crude futures for June fell 16 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $64.70 a barrel while US West Texas Intermediate crude for May was at $61.32 a barrel, down 13 cents, or 0.2 percent.
Stocks gain, US short-dated debts under pressure after bumper US jobs data
Global stock prices rose to a 1 1/2-month high on Monday after data showing a surge in US employment while short-dated US bonds came under pressure on worries the Federal Reserve may bump up interest rates sooner than it has indicated. US S&P500 futures traded 0.5 percent higher, maintaining their gains made during a truncated session on Friday while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.8 percent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was almost flat, with China closed for Tomb-Sweeping day and Australia on Easter Monday. MSCI's all-country world index was almost flat but stood near its highest level since late February and within sight of a record high set that month.
The Indian benchmark equity indices ended with strong gains Thursday led by a rally in metals, banks and auto stocks amid positive global cues. The Sensex surged 520.68 points, or 1.05 percent to end at 50,029.83, while the Nifty closed 176.65 points, or 1.20 percent higher at 14,867.35. Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks as Nifty Midcap100 jumped 1.79 percent, while Nifty Smallcap100 ended 2.09 percent higher. Among sectors, the Nifty Metal index jumped 5 percent while the auto, banking and fin services indices were up between 1 percent and 2 percent for the day. FMCG index ended in red. The market was shut on Friday on account of Good Friday.
