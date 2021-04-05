  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a flat to negative start for the Indian indices

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: April 05, 2021 08:00 AM IST

Stock Market Live: The Indian market faces mixed cues as it enters a new trading week. Positive global cues may support the market, while weak domestic cues amid concerns over rising COVID-19 cases in the country and new curbs announced in various states may dampen investor sentiment. Meanwhile, trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading around 14,915 level on the Singaporean Exchange, down 75 points from April 1 closing of 14,990.

