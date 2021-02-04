Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for Sensex, Nifty

Sebi bars Future Group CEO Kishore Biyani from securities market for 1 year

Market regulator Sebi on Wednesday barred Future Group CEO Kishore Biyani from accessing securities market for a period of one year for indulging in insider trading in the shares of the company. Apart from Kishore Biyani, who was the CMD and promoter of Future Retail Ltd (FRL), others facing ban are Future Corporate Resources Pvt Ltd, Anil Biyani and FCRL Employee Welfare Trust.