Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for Sensex, Nifty

SBI Q3FY21 earnings: Here’s what to expect
The State Bank of India (SBI) will be reporting its Q3 earnings on February 4. Sequentially it is expected to be a good quarter and the loan growth is seen at around 6-8 percent year-on-year (YoY). Net interest margin (NIM) is expected to remain stable or improve sequentially given that low cost deposit accretion has been very strong. Provisions are expected to remain higher due to restructured book/pro forma slippage. Asset quality is likely to improve, but guidance on restructured assets, credit cost and loan growth will be watched closely. Watch here.
Sebi bars Future Group CEO Kishore Biyani from securities market for 1 year
Market regulator Sebi on Wednesday barred Future Group CEO Kishore Biyani from accessing securities market for a period of one year for indulging in insider trading in the shares of the company. Apart from Kishore Biyani, who was the CMD and promoter of Future Retail Ltd (FRL), others facing ban are Future Corporate Resources Pvt Ltd, Anil Biyani and FCRL Employee Welfare Trust.
In addition, the regulator has imposed a fine of Rs 1 crore each on Kishore Biyani, Anil Biyani and Future Corporate Resources. Besides, they have been asked to disgorge Rs 17.78 crore for the wrongful gains made by them. Read more here.
Wall Street | The Dow and S&P 500 rose slightly on Wednesday, registering a third straight session of gains, with Alphabet Inc's shares hitting a record high following its strong quarterly results. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% to close at 3,830.17. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 36.12 points to end its trading day at 30,723.60 while the Nasdaq Composite dipped slightly to close at 13,610.54.
Airtel reports Q3 net profit at Rs 854 crore; posts highest-ever consolidated quarterly revenue
Bharti Airtel reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 853.6 crore in the third quarter of fiscal 2021, led by exceptional gains. The company's net loss (before exceptional items) stood at Rs 298 crore for the quarter.
Airtel logged its highest-ever consolidated quarterly revenue of Rs 26,518 crore in Q3 FY21. Mobile average revenue per user (ARPU) - a key metric for telecom companies - jumped to Rs 166 from Rs 135, YoY.
Asian stocks ease as caution persists despite calmer markets
Asian stocks came under pressure on Thursday as a mixed Wall Street session gave investors few immediate reasons to increase their risk positions following the recent social media-driven trading chaos. Markets have calmed significantly in the past few days with the Cboe Volatility index down on Wednesday as wild swings in stock prices of GameStop and other social media favorites subsided and the retail trading frenzy faded, a Reuters report said.
However, caution continues to dominate sentiment despite positive corporate earnings and firm signs of economic recovery.
The Australian S&P/ASX 200 index lost 0.34 percent during early trade and Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.35 percent.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Wednesday
Indian indices ended at a record close on Wednesday, extending gains for the third straight session led by gains in banking, metal and pharma indices. The Sensex ended 458 points higher at a new closing high of 50,256 while the Nifty rose 142 points to its record close of 14,790.
Among sectors, all except FMCG and realty indices ended the day in the green. Nifty Pharma index rose the most, up 3 percent followed by Nifty Metal, which added 1.5 percent. Nifty Bank, Nifty Auto and Nifty Fin Services indices were also up over 1 percent each for the day.
