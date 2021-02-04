Insurance Partner
LIC
Associate Partners
Volvo

  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Asian markets extend gains as sentiment improves on outlook
Oil prices rise as producers commit to output restraint
Budget 2021: Where the rupee comes from and where it goes

live now

Last Update 8 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for Sensex, Nifty

Ankit Gohel | Published: February 04, 2021 08:10 AM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live: The Indian market is likely to open on a flat note Thursday following a subdued trend in the Asian markets amid mixed global cues. At 7:40 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 7.00 points or 0.05 percent higher at 14,835.00, indicating a flat start for the Sensex and Nifty50.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

cnbctv-18 budget 2021
Budget 2021: FM Sitharaman proposes to increase FDI limit in insurance to 74%
Budget 2021: Divestment target for FY'22 at 1.75 lakh crore
Union Budget 2021: FM proposes to set up ARC for NPA management; Rs 20,000 cr to be provided for PSB recap
Budget 2021: Key highlights and takeaways from Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget
Budget 2021: Netizens flood Twitter with memes after no Income Tax relief
'Fake budget' will benefit big corporates, says Opposition on Union Budget 2021: Here's who said what
Rahul Gandhi on Union Budget 2021: Govt handing over India's assets to crony capitalists
Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman turns to Tamil poetry yet again while announcing tax measures
Nirmala Sitharaman reads out Budget 2021 from 'Made in India' tablet: All you need to know
Advertisement