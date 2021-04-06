  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 4 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live: Sensex trades higher, Nifty above 14,700 led by metals, pharma, auto stocks

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: April 06, 2021 09:36 AM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live: The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty traded higher Tuesday led by strong gains in metals, pharma, auto and private banking stocks. Smallcap and midcap indices gained more than half a percent each.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement