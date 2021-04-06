Stock Market Live: Sensex trades higher, Nifty above 14,700 led by metals, pharma, auto stocks

Yash Gupta Equity Research Associate, Angel Broking

Lodha Developers’ core business of residential real estate developments with a focus on affordable and mid-income housing along with the development of logistics and industrial parks. We have seen a very good housing demand after the sector was hit by the COVID pandemic. Lodha developers reported revenue of Rs 2,920 crore with EBITDA of Rs 770 crore in 9MFY2021. The company having a net debt of Rs 16,700 crore as of December 2020 which is a very high number, company focusing on deleveraging their balance sheet from the proceeds of the IPO. Sector itself taking a U-turn from the last 5 year slowdown, we expect the sector to do well in coming years and top players to gain market share from these levels. We have a positive outlook for this IPO.