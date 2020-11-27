Stock Market Live: Sensex range-bound, Nifty below 13,000; IT stocks fall

Technical View | The resistance level for the Nifty is at 13,050 and if we can cross that, we could head to 13,200 by next week. Strong support lies at 12,800 and thereafter at 12,500. It is only post the breaking of 12,500 that we would consider a short term correction. Until then, the trend remains bullish with a strong upside momentum, Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.
AstraZeneca CEO expects to run new global trial of COVID-19 vaccine: Report
AstraZeneca is likely to run an additional global trial to assess the efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine using a lower dosage, its chief executive was quoted as saying on Thursday amid questions over the results of its late-stage study. Instead of adding the trial to an ongoing US process, AstraZeneca might launch a fresh study to evaluate a lower dosage of its vaccine that performed better than a full dosage, Pascal Soriot told Bloomberg News. ”Now that we’ve found what looks like a better efficacy we have to validate this, so we need to do an additional study,” he said, adding that the new, likely global, study could be faster because it would need fewer subjects as the efficacy was already known to be high. More Here
Market Watch: Mehraboon J Irani, MD & CEO, Gini Gems Consultants
Tata Steel
“For Tata Steel, even from the present level after the sharp run up which we have seen over the last 10-15 days and including yesterday also I will not be surprised if the stock gives at least another 10-15 percent more upside. Now at the present levels whether the short -term traders or investors should be buying is a difficult call. But if you ask me maybe over the next 6-9 months’ time, I will not be surprised if you see that returns coming over the next 6-9 months another 10-15 percent from here.”
FMCG
“So while the valuations here and there have become expensive, a correction if any could be again used by investors as a buying opportunity.”
Opening bell: Sensex opens on a flat note, Nifty below 13,000; IT stocks fall
Indian indices opened flat on Friday tracking muted trends in Asian peers. The sentiment was weighed on renewed doubts about a highly-anticipated coronavirus vaccine. At 9:17 am, the Sensex was down 20 points at 44,229 while the Nifty was up 1 points at 12,988. Losses in IT, banking stocks and heavyweight RIL dragged the indices. Broader markets outperformed benchmarks with the Nifty Midcap up 0.7 percent and Nifty Smallcap up 0.4 percent. All sectors, expect Nifty IT, were also positive for the day. The Nifty Auto rose over 1 percent while Nifty Pharma added 0.5 percent. Bank and fin servides indices were also in the green but flat. On the Nifty50 index, NTPC, GAIL, Tata Motors, Britannia and Asian Paints were the top gainers while Powergrid, Hindalco, TCS, RIL and Infosys led the losses.
Peter Kerkar of Cox & Kings arrested by ED in money laundering case
The Enforcement Directorate has arrested travel firm Cox and Kings' promoter Peter Kerkar in an alleged money laundering case, as per reports. In October, the ED had arrested Cox & Kings Group CFO Anil Khandelwal and internal auditor of Naresh Jain, under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), in connection with the Yes Bank case. An ED official said: "During investigation in the money laundering case, it has surfaced that Yes Bank has total outstanding of Rs 3,642 crore in respect of Cox & Kings Group of Companies (CKG)." The ED official also said that during investigation, it was also revealed that the loan sanction from Yes Bank was driven by then CMD Rana Kapoor and was given bypassing the norms. More here
Sputnik V developers call on AstraZeneca to try combining vaccine with theirs
Adding more colour to the race for a COVID-19 vaccine, developers of the Russian vaccine candidate Sputnik V called on AstraZeneca to experiment combining vaccines with theirs. The Russian vaccine developers in a tweet late on Thursday said AstraZeneca should try combining its experimental shot with the Russian Sputnik V to boost efficacy and combining vaccines may prove important for revaccinations. Sputnik V's comment came right after reports that AstraZeneca is likely to run an additional global trial to assess the efficacy of lower dosing regimen of its vaccine. Bloomberg News quoted AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot as saying that it is looking to conduct an additional global trial instead of adding a trial arm to its ongoing trials in the US, after questions were raised over the results from its late-stage study. More here
India Q2 GDP data to be out today: CNBC-TV18 Poll expects economy to shrink -8.9%
The union ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI) on Friday (November 27) will announce the the gross domestic product (GDP) numbers for the second quarter (July-September 2020) of current financial year (FY 2020-21). A CNBC-TV18 Poll shows that the Indian economy is likely to contract by 8.9 percent during this period. While that is a significant pullback from the 23.9 percent contraction in the first quarter, it will mean that India has entered a technical recession for the first time. Watch the video for more
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Thursday
The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended 1 percent higher on Thursday led by robust gains in metal and banking stocks. At close, the Sensex was up 431.64 points or 0.98% at 44,259.74, and the Nifty was up 128.60 points or 1.00% at 12,987. All the sectoral indices ended in the green led by Nifty Metal that rallied over 4 percent. Rally in index heavyweights such as Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, HDFC twins helped Nifty end the November F&O series near 13,000 level. JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Grasim Industries, Bajaj Finance and Shree Cements were top Nifty gainers.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! I am Pranati Deva from the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!