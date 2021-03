Stock Market Live: Sensex at day's high, Nifty above 14,700; financials, metals shine

New SEBI rule on spoofing will disable errant traders for 15 minutes and more from Apr 5

To curb instances of ‘spoofing’ in the stock market, commodities and capital market regulator Securities & Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has announced a set of measures to be effective April 5. From that date, traders who repeatedly modify their orders without those trades getting executed will have their accounts disabled for a duration depending on the extent of violations. Spoofing is an algorithmic trading activity designed to influence prices by creating an illusion of demand or supply. Spoofers place a large number of buy or sell orders, with an intent to cancel before those orders can be executed. A large number of such orders creates an illusion of a sudden increase in demand or supply, which in turn prompts a reaction from other traders, and causes prices to swing sharply. More here