Stock Market Live: Sensex at day's high, Nifty above 14,700; financials, metals shine

New Listing | Nazara Technologies makes a strong debut; lists with 80.7% premium at Rs 1,990 per share on NSE

Nazara Technologies made a strong debut on the stock exchanges Tuesday as the shares got listed at Rs 1,990 apiece on the NSE, a premium of 80.74 percent to the issue price of Rs 1,101. On BSE, the shares were listed with 79.02 percent premium at Rs 1,971.