  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
US Hedge Fund Archegos collapses, global banks brace for losses
Shares, dollar cheer US stimulus, bonds downcast
Oil rises on bargain-hunting but oversupply fears cap gains
Rupee falls 10 paise against US dollar in early trade

live now

Last Update 13 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live: Sensex at day's high, Nifty above 14,700; financials, metals shine

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: March 30, 2021 10:35 AM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live: Indian indices were trading higher on Tuesday boosted by banking, financials and metal stocks, on the back of a rise in Asian peers. Asian peers were in the green as Wall Street pared earlier losses driven by the banking sector on fears that issues with a defaulting hedge fund could spread throughout the banking sector.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement