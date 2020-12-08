Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty to open flat; Titan, Canara Bank, Cafe Coffee Day in focus

Here's how markets fared on Monday

The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended higher Monday led by gains in financials, FMCG and pharma stocks amid mixed global cues. The Sensex ended 347.42 points or 0.77 percent higher at 45,426.97 while the Nifty gained 97.20 points or 0.73 percent to settle at 13,355.75.

Broader indices outperformed the benchmarks as Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices ended with more than one percent gains each. Among sectors, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Pharma, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Media rallied the most while Nifty Realty was the only to end in the red.