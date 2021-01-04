Stock Market Live: Sensex trades higher, Nifty above 14,000; metals shine; mid, smallcaps outperform

Expect to see good trading rally in 2021 in PSUs, says Elixir's Dipan Mehta

Public sector undertakings (PSUs) could see a good trading rally in 2021, said Dipan Mehta, Director at Elixir Equities on Monday. Mehta, however, cautioned that these stocks need to be monitored very closely due to volatility vis-à-vis earnings.

“My views on PSU banks are negative for all these years and that is worked pretty well for us and our investors. Now we can see a good trading rally in 2021 in the PSUs,” he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Investors would do well to keep in mind that these PSU stocks are not for long-term and rather require close monitoring.