  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 17 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live: Sensex trades higher, Nifty above 14,000; metals shine; mid, smallcaps outperform

Ankit Gohel | Published: January 04, 2021 01:01 PM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live: The Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty traded higher Monday afternoon led by gains in metal and pharma stocks. The Nifty Metal index was trading over 3 percent higher. Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 gaining over 0.9 percent each.
view more

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement