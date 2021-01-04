Stock Market Live: Sensex trades higher, Nifty above 14,000; metals shine; mid, smallcaps outperform

Buzzing | Shares of Eicher Motors rallied over 4 percent after the auto company reported strong sales growth for the month of December. Total Royal Enfield sales jumped 37 percent to 68,995 units in December 2020 as against 50,416 units in December 2019. On the sequential basis, total motorcycles sales rose 8.17 percent in December 2020 from 63,782 units sold in November 2020.
Expect to see good trading rally in 2021 in PSUs, says Elixir's Dipan Mehta
Public sector undertakings (PSUs) could see a good trading rally in 2021, said Dipan Mehta, Director at Elixir Equities on Monday. Mehta, however, cautioned that these stocks need to be monitored very closely due to volatility vis-à-vis earnings.
“My views on PSU banks are negative for all these years and that is worked pretty well for us and our investors. Now we can see a good trading rally in 2021 in the PSUs,” he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.
Investors would do well to keep in mind that these PSU stocks are not for long-term and rather require close monitoring.
“However, one should keep in mind that these are not stocks to be held for three-five years, they can never be part of the core holdings and one needs to track them very closely because they are volatile in terms of their earnings,” he said. Continue reading.
Breaking | Tamil Nadu government increases permitted multiplex occupancy from 50 percent to 100 percent with immediate effect.
Yes Bank | The bank’s loans and advances in Q3FY21 rose 1.3 percent, while gross retail disbursements surged 100.9 percent, QoQ. CASA increased 12.6 percent and credit-to-deposit ratio was at 115.6 percent versus 122.9 percent, QoQ.
Expect double-digit growth for industry to continue over next 6 months, says Escorts
Following very strong auto sales in December with an 88 percent jump from the last year’s numbers, Escorts expects a 15-20 percent growth for the tractor industry by FY21 end, said Bharat Madan, Group CFO at the company on Monday.
Speaking with CNBC-TV18, Madan said the outlook looks promising right now.
“The earlier pent-up demand which we have seen during the lockdown may not be there but we expect that at least for the next six months the double-digit growth should continue for the industry.”
Prices are moving every second week, which is another cause of worry for the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), he said. Watch here.
The Nifty Metal index was trading more than 3 percent higher led bu strong gains in Jindal Steel and Tata Steel.
Here's why Titan is seeing momentum
Titan Company shares hit a record high on January 1, 2021. Last week, it gained 4 percent while in December, the shares were up 15 percent.
The big fundamental trigger for Titan, as the quarter has ended, is that the Street is betting on quarterly updates and for Q3. The Street has its hopes high primarily because it was an amalgam of 'unlock', the festive season and the wedding season. Watch here.
Market Watch: Yogesh Mehta of Yield Maximisers
First buy is on Manappuram Finance, it is currently quoting at Rs 171-171.50 range in future segment. Once can keep a stop loss of Rs 165 for the long position for target of Rs 180. There was a consolidation between 162-170 levels for last 3-4 weeks and Rs 180 is not able to breach but this time it seems that after a consolidation there is high probability that it may breach that level and Rs 180 plus target is visible.
The second one is National Aluminium Company, NALCO which is from the metal sector. The stock was consolidating between Rs 39-42 levels and then it has come out last week. On the weekly front also it has given a strong breakout, currently quoting at around Rs 46 level it seems that it can head further. One can go long here keeping a stop loss of Rs 43 in future segment and target could be in the range of Rs 52-53 level.
The third one is from the IT sector Mindtree after a consolidation between say Rs 1,600 and 1,300 a strong breakout formation has done on monthly and weekly chart. One can initiate long position here at around current price of around Rs 1,678-1,680 in future segment. Keeping a stop loss of Rs 1,640 this can have a strong breakout and strong target on upper ward momentum first one would be Rs 1,740 and then Rs 1,780-1,800 levels.
Larsen & Toubro | L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Ltd (LTHE), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen and Toubro, has won an order worth more than Rs 7,000 crore from HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Ltd (HRRL), a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and Government of Rajasthan.
The engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) contract is for setting up a Dual Feed Cracker Unit (DFCU), EPCC-07 Package (capacity: 890 KTPA) for Rajasthan Refinery Project at Barmer, Rajasthan. The DFCU is the biggest EPCC contract awarded in the country to date in the Refinery and Petrochemical Sector. The unit is licensed by TechnipFMC.
Cochin Shipyard | The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 9 per share. The record date is January 14.
Jyoti Roy - DVP- Equity Strategist, Angel Broking
M&M reported mixed monthly sales numbers for December 2020. Tractor sales for the month registered a growth of 25 percent YoY to 22,417 units led by strong growth in both domestic sales and exports. However, the automotive division registered a degrowth of 10.3 percent YoY to 35,187 units. The domestic PV segment registered a growth of 3 percent YoY to 16182 units while CV segment registered a degrowth of 47 percent YoY to 2,865 units. Export for the month of December was up by 2210 units. While the tractor segment continues to remain a bright spot for M7M the CV business continues to act as a drag on the overall sales numbers.
Cadila Healthcare | The pharma major has received Drug Controller General of India's approval to initiate Phase III clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D. The company will now be initiating Phase III clinical trial in around 30,000 volunteers. ZyCoV-D was found to be safe, well tolerated and immunogenic in the Phase I/II clinical trials.
Rupee Update | The Indian rupee opened 18 paise higher at 72.94 per dollar on Monday as against Friday's close of 73.12 per dollar.
Reliance says it is not into corporate farming, does not exploit farmers
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Monday said it was not into contract farming and neither did it have any plans to enter contract farming or corporate farming.
In its statement, the oil-to-telecom-retail conglomerate said that it won’t purchase any agricultural land and it also doesn’t purchase foodgrain directly from farmers. The company also said that it has never bought agricultural land for corporate or contract farming.
RIL said that it has never entered into long-term procurement contracts at low prices and the company is committed to empowering and enriching farmers. It also noted that its suppliers are to buy from farmers only at the minimum support price (MSP).
The company said it has filed a writ petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the recent acts of vandalism to protect its employees and property, adding that vested interests and business rivals are behind the vandalism. Read more here.
Buzzing | Tata Motors shares rally 3% as Q3 sales jump
Shares of automobile major Tata Motors rallied over 3 percent in the early trade on Monday after the company reported a robust jump in sales in the domestic and international market for the third quarter of fiscal 2021.
Tata Motors’ total sales in Q3FY21 rose 22.2 percent to 158,215 vehicles from 129,381 units in Q3FY20.
The company’s passenger vehicle (PV) sales in December 2020 jumped 84 percent to 23,545 units from 12,785 units in December 2019. PV sales in Q3FY21 increased 89 percent to 68,803 units from 36,354 units, YoY.
Buzzing | Shares of BEML jumped over 7 percent after the government decided to disinvest its 26 percent of the total equity share capital of the company through strategic disinvestment with the transfer of management control. The government currently holds 54.03 percent of the total equity share capital of the company.
Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
14,100 can pose a resistance for the Nifty. Traders should consider booking profits at the current juncture and trail thereafter. We have good support at 13,900 and if we close below this level, there could be a correction. Hence it is advised to be cautiously long with strict stops.
Bajaj Auto December Sales | The company’s total sales rose 11 percent to 3.72 lakh units from 3.36 lakh units, YoY. The company has reported highest ever export sales at 2.32 lakh units, up 27 percent YoY.
Market Watch: VK Sharma, EVP, HDFC Securities
Buy 135 call on Canara Bank at Rs 7.70 with a stop loss at Rs 5.50 for a target of Rs 12.
Buy 280 call on State Bank of India (SBI) at Rs 12.25 with a stop loss at Rs 10 for a target of Rs 15.
Buy 225 call on Indiabulls Housing Finance at Rs 19.65 with a stop loss at Rs 16 for a target of Rs 28.
Buy 950 call on HCL Technologies at Rs 41 with a stop loss at Rs 35 for a target of Rs 55.
Buy 190 call on Tata Motors at Rs 10.35 with a stop loss at Rs 8 for a target of Rs 16.
Opening Bell | The Indian market opened on a strong note on Monday led by across-the-board gains. At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.50 percent, or 240.19 points, higher at 48,109.17, while the Nifty50 index opened at 14,104.35, up 85.85 points, or 0.61 percent. Broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 supported the rally. All the sectoral indices traded in the green led by Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Metal and Nifty Auto.
Jindal Steel & Power | JSPL December production was up 18.4 percent (MoM) and up 30 percent (YoY) at 7.27 lakh tonnes, while sales were up 25.8 percent (MoM) and up 25.4 percent (YoY) at 7.11 lakh tonnes. JSPL has reported highest ever monthly production in December. Q3 production up 19.63 percent at 19.26 lakh tonnes and sales up 12.3 percent at 18.76 lakh tonnes, YoY.