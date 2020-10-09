  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: Sensex up over 150 points, Nifty above 11,850 post RBI policy

Pranati Deva | Published: October 09, 2020 10:35 AM IST

Stock Market Live: Market were trading higher led by gains in financials after RBI announced its monetary policy. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has voted unanimously to keep the repo rate unchanged at 4 percent in its policy review from October 7-9.  It decided to continue with an accommodative stance. RBI in its first official estimate said that it expects GDP to contract by 9.5 percent in FY21. 

