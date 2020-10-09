Stock Market Live: Sensex up over 150 points, Nifty above 11,850 post RBI policy

Top gainers and losers post RBI policy
Market slips from highs as RBI in its first official estimate, expects GDP to contract by 9.5% in FY21
In its first official estimate, RBI expects FY21 GDP growth to contract by 9.5%
Sectoral trend post RBI policy decision
Market Update: The Sensex and Nifty were trading marginally higher after the RBI kept repo rate unchanged. The Sensex was tradinh 95 points higher at 40,278 while the Nifty was up 33 points tp 11.868.
Vedanta delisting: Rs 320 is the fair price, says LIC chairman
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Chairman MR Kumar, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, said that Rs 320 is a fair price for Vedanta delisting. LIC has a 6.37 percent stake in Vedanta. Today is the final day of the reverse book building process in which public shareholders can tender the shares of Vedanta as the company readies to get delisted from Indian bourses. Media reports suggest share tendering has been tepid so far. The reverse book-building process for public shareholders to tender their shares started on October 5 and will conclude on October 9.
Opening Bell: Sensex opens higher, Nifty above 11,850 ahead of RBI policy decision
Indian indices opened higher on Friday ahead of the RBI policy decision due later today. Most economists expect a status quo on repo rates from the MPC given the inflation pressures. A majority of the 10 economists polled by CNBC-TV18 also said the central bank would have to put a figure to its growth outlook in the October policy. Sentiment was also bullish led by positive trend in global peers. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was up 111 points at 40,294 while the Nifty rose 30 points to 11,864. Hindalco, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, ONGC, and ICICI Bank were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index while TCS, Tech Mahindra, RIL, IOC, and Coal India led the losses. Broader markets were alsoi n the green with the midcap and smallcap indices up 0.3 percent each. Among sectors, Nifty Metal rose the most, up 1.5 percent followed by Nifty Pharma, up 0.9 percent. Nifty Auto also added 0.8 percent while Nifty Bank advanced o.5 percent in early deals. However, Nifty IT and Nifty Realty were in the red.
UTI MF On RBI Policy:
- Not Expecting A Rate Cut In RBI Policy Today
- Will Be Watching For RBI's Guidance On Growth & Inflation
- MPC Minutes More Imp To Understand Thought Process Of New Members
- RBI Refuses To Act When Market Sees Some Degree Of Volatility
Here are some more global cues this morning:
No rate cut, but revamped RBI MPC may give a GDP forecast for FY21 on Oct 9: CNBC-TV18 poll
The revamped Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may at last release a GDP forecast for the fiscal, which the apex bank has refrained from giving since the outbreak of the pandemic. A majority of the 10 economists polled by CNBC-TV18 said the central bank would have to put a figure to its growth outlook in the October policy. “For the year 2020-21 as a whole, real GDP growth is also estimated to be negative,” Governor Shaktikanta Das had said during the past policy announcement on August 6. Fifty percent of the respondents believe RBI will forecast an 8 to 10 percent contraction in GDP for FY21, while 20 percent believe the central bank may project a steeper contraction. More here
China's services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for month of September rises month-on-month
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Thursday
Indian shares pared some gains but ended higher for the sixth straight session on Thursday as IT stocks gained on buyback plans of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Wipro. TCS decided to buy back up to $2.2 billion in shares while smaller-rival Wipro said it would also consider stock repurchase on October 13 board meeting. The sentiment was also lifted after TCS reported better than expected earnings for the September quarter. The Sensex ended 304 points higher at 40,183 while the Nifty rose 96 points to 11,834. The Sensex reclaimed 40,000 for the first time since August 31.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! I am Pranati Deva the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!