Stock Market Live: Sensex up over 150 points, Nifty above 11,850 post RBI policy

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Thursday

Indian shares pared some gains but ended higher for the sixth straight session on Thursday as IT stocks gained on buyback plans of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Wipro. TCS decided to buy back up to $2.2 billion in shares while smaller-rival Wipro said it would also consider stock repurchase on October 13 board meeting. The sentiment was also lifted after TCS reported better than expected earnings for the September quarter. The Sensex ended 304 points higher at 40,183 while the Nifty rose 96 points to 11,834. The Sensex reclaimed 40,000 for the first time since August 31.