Stock Market Live: Sensex falls 100 points, Nifty around 11,900; banks, metal stocks decline

Interim stay on Future Group-RIL deal as Amazon gets relief from emergency arbitration

Amazon on Sunday said that it had been granted relief by an emergency arbitrator in Singapore to get an interim stay on Future Group's deal with Reliance Retail, in which Reliance has sought to purchase Future's retail assets. Amazon had sought emergency arbitration to seek a stay on the deal until the arbitration process is complete, sources told CNBC-TV18. In a statement, Amazon said: "We welcome the award of the Emergency Arbitrator. We are grateful for the order which grants all the reliefs that were sought. We remain committed to an expeditious conclusion of the arbitration process." Reliance Retail said that the company was informed of an interim order passed by the Emergency Arbitrator in the arbitration proceedings invoked by Amazon under a shareholders’ agreement with the promoters of Future Group. More here