Sensex falls 100 points, Nifty around 11,900
Asia shares turn muted as S&P 500 futures slip
Oil falls more than 1% as surging COVID-19 cases stoke demand fears
Rupee ends 7 paise lower against US dollar

Stock Market Live: Sensex falls 100 points, Nifty around 11,900; banks, metal stocks decline

Pranati Deva | Published: October 26, 2020 09:35 AM IST

Stock Market Live: Indian shares were trading lower on Monday dragged by metals and IT sectors. Losses in heavyweights Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, and Kotak Bank also weighed on the sentiment. JSW Steel, Tech Mahindra, RIL, Tata Steel, and SBI were the top losers on the Nifty50 index. 

