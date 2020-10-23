Stock Market Live: Sensex opens 200 points higher, Nifty above 11,950; financials gain

Market Watch: Chandan Taparia, Derivative & Technical Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

“After a long consolidation of last 18 trading sessions, Ashok Leyland has given a decisive breakout beyond Rs 78-70 zone. We have seen significant open interest (OI) of around 50 percent in the entire series which clearly indicates that stock is now having potential to move by further 10-12 percent going forward. So recommending to buy on Ashok Leyland with stop loss of Rs 76 and here we are having the target towards Rs 86 level.”

“Havells has been making higher tops and higher bottom formation on the weekly and the daily chart. Every small decline is being bought and stock has seen the built up of long position followed by short covering. So recommending to buy with stop loss of Rs 710 for the upside target towards Rs 750.”