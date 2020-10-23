  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 29 seconds ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live: Sensex opens 200 points higher, Nifty above 11,950; financials gain

Pranati Deva | Published: October 23, 2020 09:19 AM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live: Indian indices opened higher on Friday led by financials and IT stocks as gains in Asian peers supported the benchmarks. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was trading 211 points higher at 40,796 while the Nifty rose 61 points to 11,958. Broader markets were also in the green with both the midcap and smallcap indices up over half a percent each.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement