Stock Market Live: Sensex opens 200 points higher, Nifty above 11,950; financials gain

Shares of SBI Cards and Payment Services declined over 10 percent on Friday after reporting deterioration in asset quality in the September quarter. Shares of SBI Cards and Payment Services declined over 10 percent on Friday after reporting deterioration in asset quality in the September quarter. The firm's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) increased 196 bps to 4.3 percent in Q2FY21, compared to 2.33 percent in Q2FY20. The stock fell as much as 10.6 percent to the day's low of Rs 762.70 per share on BSE.
Market Watch: Chandan Taparia, Derivative & Technical Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
“After a long consolidation of last 18 trading sessions, Ashok Leyland has given a decisive breakout beyond Rs 78-70 zone. We have seen significant open interest (OI) of around 50 percent in the entire series which clearly indicates that stock is now having potential to move by further 10-12 percent going forward. So recommending to buy on Ashok Leyland with stop loss of Rs 76 and here we are having the target towards Rs 86 level.”
“Havells has been making higher tops and higher bottom formation on the weekly and the daily chart. Every small decline is being bought and stock has seen the built up of long position followed by short covering. So recommending to buy with stop loss of Rs 710 for the upside target towards Rs 750.”
Opening Bell: Sensex opens 200 points higher, Nifty above 11,950; financials gain
Indian indices opened higher on Friday led by financials and IT stocks as gains in Asian peers supported the benchmarks. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was trading 211 points higher at 40,796 while the Nifty rose 61 points to 11,958. Broader markets were also in the green with both the midcap and smallcap indices up over half a percent each. All sectors were also positive at opening with Nifty Bank and Nifty Metal leading, up 0.9 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively. Nifty IT and Nifty Auto were also up 0.6 percent and 0.4 percent in early deals. Tata Steel, Cipla, ICICI Bank, Dr Reddy's and Infosys were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index while GAIL, Shree Cement, HUL and Bajaj Auto led the losses.
Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Friday:
Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com
- Buy Torrent Power with a stop loss of Rs 316, target at Rs 334
- Buy Petronet LNG with a stop loss of Rs 230, target at Rs 245
- Sell IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 620, target at Rs 595
- Sell Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 440, target at Rs 415
- Sell Muthoot Finance with a stop loss of Rs 1,210, target at Rs 1,165
Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com
- Buy L&T with a stop loss of Rs 920, target at Rs 955
- Buy Havells with a stop loss of Rs 714, target at Rs 735
- Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,615, target at Rs 1,650
- Sell HDFC Life with a stop loss of Rs 566, target at Rs 555
Trump's executive order on visas for foreign workers cost $100 billion, claims think tank
President Donald Trump’s executive order restricting entry of skilled foreign workers into the US, mainly on H-1B and L1 visas, has resulted in an estimated loss of USD 100 billion to companies here, a top American think-tank claimed. The executive order signed by Trump on June 22, which had temporarily banned issuing fresh H-1B and L-1 visas till December 31, caused a negative impact to the valuation of Fortune 500 firms equivalent to over USD 100 billion in losses, Brookings Institute said in a report released this week. The H-1B visa, most sought-after among Indian IT professionals, is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. L-1 visa is for internal company transfers. More here
USFDA approves first COVID-19 drug: the antiviral remdesivir
The US Food and Drug Administration has approved the first drug to treat COVID-19: remdesivir, an antiviral medicine given through an IV for patients needing hospitalization. The drug, which California-based Gilead Sciences Inc. is calling Veklury cut the time to recovery by five days from 15 days to 10 on average in a large study led by the US National Institutes of Health.
It had been authorized for use on an emergency basis since spring, and now has become the first drug to win full US approval for treating COVID-19. Gilead says Veklury is approved for people at least 12 years old and weighing at least 40 kilograms who need hospitalization for their coronavirus infection. It works by inhibiting a substance the virus uses to make copies of itself.
Real economy situation in October is much better than previous months, says Uday Kotak
Each year, policy makers, corporate leaders and citizens are brought together on CNBC-TV18's Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI) to brainstorm over issues that matter to the country. Today, as we grapple with an economic contraction and uncertain environment, it is important to discuss the roadmap for recovery and growth. To address issues of trust and equity that often hold back collaboration of the government and the private sector, to chart out a roadmap for future action, to ensure the health of the government and corporate India's balance sheets, Shereen Bhan spoke to Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO Uday Kotak and Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Rajiv Kumar. More here
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Thursday
Indian equity indices snapped the four-day gaining streak to end lower on Thursday due to the slip in pharma, IT and banking stocks. Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks to end in green. Nifty Pharma remained the worst-performing index of the day. NTPC and Tata Motors were the Nifty50 top gainers while Hero MotoCorp and IndusInd Bank remained the index top losers. The Sensex ended 148.82 points or 0.37 percent lower at 40,558.49 while the Nifty settled at 11,896.45, down 41.20 points or 0.35 percent.
