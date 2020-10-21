Stock Market Live: Sensex gains over 400 points, Nifty around 12,000; Nifty Bank up 1.5%

Zinc prices to be firm; more dividends possible: Hindustan Zinc
Hindustan Zinc has guided conservatively to factor in uncertainty due to COVID-19, Arun Mishra, CEO at Hindustan Zinc said in an interview to CNBC-TV18. However, the company was confident of achieving the guidance of hitting the exit production run-rate of 1.2 million tonnes per annum by March quarter. Mishra said the cost of production could rise in this half of the year as the mines had to be prepared for higher volumes in the first quarter of next year. He said COVID-19 had affected mines globally and supply was limited as new zinc projects were not getting commissioned. He expected current zinc prices to sustain and said more dividends were possible as long as the company continued to generate solid cash flows. Watch video for more
Don’t worry, we will get our mojo back: HDFC Bank’s Aditya Puri
Outgoing CEO of HDFC Bank Aditya Puri told CNBC-TV18 that some slowdown in growth was inevitable, and that it had set in even before the pandemic had hit. He said but there was no cause for worry. “'Do not worry, we will get our mojo back,” he said. He said that business had been hit, but there was recovery happening as well.
Talking about HDFC Bank’s business strategy, Puri said that the bank had been making continuous changes to its technology and strengthening its presence in the rural segment too. He said the bank was well positioned in semi-urban and rural centres, where 60 percent of the country’s population was. He expects 30 percent of the bank’s business to come from digital services and 30-35 percent from rural and semi-urban India. Watch video for mroe
Experts' View: Manish Hathiramani, Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments says, "The Nifty is trading around the upper end of the range 12000-12050. We need to get past the 12050 level in order to move to higher levels. We could target 12200-12300 once we have crossed 12050. The overall trend is positive with a good support at 11650."
Rupee Update: The Indian currency opened a little changed due to the positive bias in the equity markets. The rupee opened at 73.41 against the US dollar as compared to Tuesday's closing of 73.47.
Gold Price Update: Gold prices rose on Wednesday, propped up by a softer dollar and increasing hopes for a new U.S. coronavirus relief package ahead of the November elections.
Granules India Q2 net profit surges 71% to Rs 164 cr
Drug firm Granules India on Tuesday reported a 70.82 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 163.63 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, mainly on account of robust sales. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 95.79 crore for the corresponding period previous fiscal, Granules India said in a BSE filing. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 858.12 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 699.53 crore in the same period a year ago, it added.
Opening Bell: Sensex opens over 250 points higher, Nifty above 11,950; all sectors in the green
Indian indices opened higher on Wednesday led by gains in all key sectors as poaitive trends in Asian peers also supported the sentiment. Heavyweights RIL, HDFC Bank, HDFC, HUL and Kotak Bank contributed the most to the indices. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was trading 286 points higher at 40,830 while the Nifty rose 77 points to 11,974 per share. Broader markets were also positive with the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indcies up over half a percent each. All sectors were also in the green with Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Services leading, up over 1 percent each.
BPCL Large Trade | 4.34 crore shares trade in pre-market block window at Rs 343.35/Share
L&T Infotech Q2 net profit rises 27% to Rs 457 cr
IT company L&T Infotech (LTI) on Tuesday reported a 26.7 percent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 456.8 crore for the quarter ended September 2020. This is against a net profit of Rs 360.4 crore in the same period a year ago, LTI said in a statement. Its revenue grew 16.6 percent to Rs 2,998.4 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 2,570.7 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the net profit was up 9.7 percent, while the topline rose 1.7 percent. In constant currency terms, revenue increased 2.3 percent quarter-on-quarter and 10.5 percent year-on-year. More here
DCM Shriram Q2 net profit up marginally at Rs 118.37 crore
Diversified group DCM Shriram Ltd on Tuesday reported a marginal increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 118.37 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2020-21 on higher sales. Its net profit had stood at Rs 117.73 crore in the year-ago period. DCM Shriram is into sugar, fertilisers, seeds and chloro-vinyl businesses, among others. Total income increased on a consolidated basis to Rs 2,064.61 crore in the July-September quarter of this year from Rs 1,784.69 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing. Expenses also remained higher at Rs 1,910.48 crore, compared with Rs 1,636.95 crore a year ago. More here
Cathay Pacific to cut 5,900 jobs, end Cathay Dragon brand due to COVID-19 pandemic
Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Wednesday it would slash 5,900 jobs and end its regional Cathay Dragon brand, joining peers in cutting costs as it grapples with a plunge in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic. The airline would also seek changes in conditions in its contracts with cabin crew and pilots as part of a restructuring that would cost HK$2.2 billion ($283.9 million), it told the stock exchange. Overall, it will cut 8,500 positions or 24% of its normal headcount, but that includes 2,600 roles currently unfilled due to cost reduction initiatives, Cathay said. "The global pandemic continues to have a devastating impact on aviation and the hard truth is we must fundamentally restructure the group to survive," Cathay Chief Executive Augustus Tang said in a statement.
US trial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine may resume this week: Sources
AstraZeneca Plc’s COVID-19 vaccine trial in the United States is expected to resume as early as this week after the US Food and Drug Administration completed its review of a serious illness in a study participant, four sources told Reuters. AstraZeneca’s large, late-stage US trial has been on hold since Sept. 6, after a participant in the company’s UK trial fell ill with what was suspected to be a rare spinal inflammatory disorder called transverse myelitis. The sources, who were briefed on the matter but asked to remain anonymous, said they have been told the trial could resume later this week. It was unclear how the FDA would characterize the illness, they said. An FDA spokeswoman declined to comment. Read more
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Tuesday
Indian equity indices ended higher after a volatile session on Tuesday. Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks, by closing over half a percent. Nifty Realty remained the best-performing index of the day, ending over 4 percent led by the gains in Oberoi Realty (settles +20 percent). Meanwhile, HCL Technologies remained the Nifty50 top gainer while Britannia was the top loser. The Sensex ended 113 points higher at 40,544 while the Nifty rose 24 points to settle at 11,897. Broader markets outperformed benchmarks with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap rising 0.6 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! I am Pranati Deva the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!