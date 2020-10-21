  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: Sensex gains over 400 points, Nifty around 12,000; Nifty Bank up 1.5%

Pranati Deva | Published: October 21, 2020 09:50 AM IST

Stock Market Live: Indian indices were trading higher on Wednesday led by gains mainly in banking, financial services and metal sectors, up over 1.5 percent each.  Meanwhile, positive trends in Asian peers also supported the sentiment.

