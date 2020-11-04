Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to opn on a cautious note ahead of US Election results

Here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Tuesday

Indian shares ended on a higher note on Tuesday supported by the gains in financials. ICICI Bank, SBI and HDFC contributed the most, ending up to 7 percent higher. While, Reliance Industries ended 1.3 percent lower. At close, the Sensex was up 503.55 points or 1.27 percent at 40261.13, and the Nifty was up 144.30 points or 1.24 percent at 11813.50. About 1391 shares have advanced, 1215 shares declined, and 179 shares are unchanged. ICICI Bank, Hindalco, SBI, HDFC and Power Grid Corp were among top gainers on the Nifty, while losers were UPL, NTPC, Reliance Industries, Nestle and HCL Tech. Except realty, all other sectoral indices ended in the green led by the bank, metal and pharma.