  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Market extends gains, Nifty above 11,800
Asian shares turn skittish as early results show tight election
Oil falls as COVID-19 cases soar, Libya output jumps
Rupee ends at 74.43/USD; lowest closing in over 2 months

live now

Last Update 8 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to opn on a cautious note ahead of US Election results

Pranati Deva | Published: November 04, 2020 07:49 AM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live: Indian markets are likely to start on a cautious note on Wednesday as Asian share markets turn cautious as results from the US Presidential election hinted at a close race with no clear winner yet in sight. Japan's Nikkei was still up 1 percent but South Korea went flat. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.3 percent. The SGX Nifty was also trading around 40 points lower at 11,811 indicating a negative start to the benchmarks

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement