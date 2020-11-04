Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to opn on a cautious note ahead of US Election results

Here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Tuesday
Indian shares ended on a higher note on Tuesday supported by the gains in financials. ICICI Bank, SBI and HDFC contributed the most, ending up to 7 percent higher. While, Reliance Industries ended 1.3 percent lower. At close, the Sensex was up 503.55 points or 1.27 percent at 40261.13, and the Nifty was up 144.30 points or 1.24 percent at 11813.50. About 1391 shares have advanced, 1215 shares declined, and 179 shares are unchanged. ICICI Bank, Hindalco, SBI, HDFC and Power Grid Corp were among top gainers on the Nifty, while losers were UPL, NTPC, Reliance Industries, Nestle and HCL Tech. Except realty, all other sectoral indices ended in the green led by the bank, metal and pharma.
Asian shares turn skittish as early results show tight election
Asian share markets turned cautious on Wednesday, paring sharp early gains as results from the U.S. Presidential election hinted at a close race with no clear winner yet in sight. Investors had initially wagered that a possible Democratic sweep could ease political risk while promising a huge boost to fiscal stimulus, hitting safe-haven dollar and bonds. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 ESc1 retreated 0.2 percent, having earlier been up 1 percent. Japan's Nikkei was still up 1 percent but South Korea went flat. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.3 percent.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! I am Pranati Deva from the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!