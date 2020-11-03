  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: Sensex jumps 450 points, Nifty above 11,800; banks lead, ICICI Bank top gainer

Pranati Deva | Published: November 03, 2020 11:01 AM IST

Stock Market Live: Indian shares were trading higher on Tuesday tracking a broad-based rally in Asian peers. The gains were led by financials with ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank gaining the most.

