Stock Market Live: Sensex jumps 450 points, Nifty above 11,800; banks lead, ICICI Bank top gainer

Energy firms looking to go public as situation turns favorable, says report

Several Indian energy firms are looking to go public in India or abroad. According to the report in the Mint, various renewable energy firms that are backed or owned by financial sponsors are queuing up for an IPO. While Warburg Pincus-backed rooftop solar energy firm CleanMax Solar and Morgan Stanley-owned Continuum Wind Energy are holding talks regarding the issuance of IPO, Goldman Sachs-backed ReNew Power Ventures Pvt. Ltd is exploring the possibility of an overseas listing in the US or UK, the report said.

“There is a definite buzz around IPOs in the renewable energy sector. ReNew will lead the way, and depending on how that goes, others will follow. Most discussions are at initial stages, and no firm decision has been taken on going public. They are likely to take the final call in the next month or two," a person aware of the discussions, speaking on condition of anonymity, was quoted as saying in the report.