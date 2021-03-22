Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open on a tepid note amid mixed global cues; SGX Nifty flat

FPIs net buyers at Rs 8,642 crore in March so far
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have invested a net sum of Rs 8,642 crore in Indian markets so far in March. According to depositories data, FPIs poured in Rs 14,202 crore into equities but pulled out Rs 5,560 crore from debt segment between March 1-19. This took the total net investment to Rs 8,642 crore. Prior to this, overseas investors had invested Rs 23,663 crore in Indian markets in February and Rs 14,649 crore in January, on a net basis.
Household debt soars to 37.1% of GDP, savings plunge 10.4% in Q2
The year-long pandemic left households more indebted, which has sharply jumped to 37.1 percent of GDP in Q2 of FY21, while their savings rate plunged to a low 10.4 percent, according to latest data from the Reserve Bank. The household savings plunged as the pandemic has led to tens of millions losing jobs and almost all forced to take deep pay-cuts, forcing them to borrow more or dip into their savings to meet expenses. This has the share of households in the overall credit market jumping to 51.5 percent in Q2, up by 130 bps year-on-year.
Crude Oil | Oil prices resumed their decline on Monday, falling around 1% as worries about a drop in demand for fuel products in the wake of yet more European lockdowns dominated trading. Brent crude was down 60 cents, or 0.9 percent, at $63.93 a barrel. US oil was off by 68 cents, or 1.1 percent, at $60.74 a barrel. Both contracts fell by more than 6 percent last week.
Asian Stocks | Asian markets were holding their nerve on Monday as a plunge in the Turkish lira tested risk appetite, with stocks and bonds showing only a limited bid for safe-havens. After an initial wobble, sentiment seemed to stabilise and MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was all but flat. Japan's Nikkei fell 1.4 percent, not helped by talk Japanese retail investors could face losses on large long positions in the high-yielding lira.
Wall Street | The Nasdaq ended higher on Friday, lifted by Facebook and energy shares, while the S&P 500 lost ground as US Treasury yields took a break from a recent surge. Reversing a recent trend, so-called growth stocks mostly outperformed value stocks viewed as likely to benefit most as the economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.71 percent to end at 32,627.97 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.06 percent to 3,913.1. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.76 percent to 13,215.24.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Friday
The Indian equity market ended Friday’s volatile session higher led by across the board gains. The Sensex gained 641.72 points, or 1.30 percent to end at 49,858.24, while the Nifty closed 186.15 points, or 1.28 percent higher at 14,744.00. Broader indices rebounded with the Nifty Midcap100 closing over 1 percent higher. Barring Nifty Realty, all sectors ended in the green led by FMCG, metals and pharma indices. On the Nifty50 index, HUL, NTPC, JSW Steel, UPL and Tata Steel were the top gainers while Tech Mahindra, L&T, Bajaj Auto, Coal India, and Titan led the losses.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! I am Ankit Gohel from the market’s desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!