  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Shares, dollar cheer US stimulus, bonds downcast
Oil slump deepens as Europe faces pandemic lockdowns
Rupee falls 3 paise against US dollar in early trade

live now

Last Update 2 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open on a tepid note amid mixed global cues; SGX Nifty flat

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: March 22, 2021 08:37 AM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live: The Indian market is likely to open flat Monday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 12.00 points or 0.08 percent lower at the 14,735.00  level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement