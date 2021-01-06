Stock Market Live: Sensex trades flat, Nifty near 14,200 amid mixed global cues; GAIL, ONGC top gainers

Buzzing | Titan jewellery business records 15% growth in Q3FY21; Shares hit 52-week high

Jewellery and watches maker Titan Company on Wednesday said that the company witnessed a good festive season with the Jewellery division crossing the recovery phase to enter the growth phase. In its December quarter update, the company said that the Q3 did not disappoint.

The company already announced the 15 percent growth in the 30-day festive period from Dussera to Diwali. The growth trend was visible even after the festive season ended and the division has recorded close to 15 percent growth (excluding sale of raw gold of - Rs 334 crore) in Q3.

“The quarter also witnessed a well-rounded recovery with improvement in walk-ins and pick up of sale in metros, sub 1-lakh category and studded segment. The studded mix in Q3 improved though still lower than levels seen in the previous year,” the company said.