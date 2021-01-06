  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: Sensex trades flat, Nifty near 14,200 amid mixed global cues; GAIL, ONGC top gainers

Ankit Gohel | Published: January 06, 2021 09:44 AM IST

Stock Market Live: The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty traded flat after opening higher Wednesday amid mixed global cues. Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks. Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Metal, Nifty PSU Banks and Nifty Auto gained while Nifty FMCG and Nifty Pharma were under pressure.

