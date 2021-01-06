Stock Market Live: Sensex trades flat, Nifty near 14,200 amid mixed global cues; GAIL, ONGC top gainers

Buzzing | Titan jewellery business records 15% growth in Q3FY21; Shares hit 52-week high
Jewellery and watches maker Titan Company on Wednesday said that the company witnessed a good festive season with the Jewellery division crossing the recovery phase to enter the growth phase. In its December quarter update, the company said that the Q3 did not disappoint.
The company already announced the 15 percent growth in the 30-day festive period from Dussera to Diwali. The growth trend was visible even after the festive season ended and the division has recorded close to 15 percent growth (excluding sale of raw gold of - Rs 334 crore) in Q3.
“The quarter also witnessed a well-rounded recovery with improvement in walk-ins and pick up of sale in metros, sub 1-lakh category and studded segment. The studded mix in Q3 improved though still lower than levels seen in the previous year,” the company said.
Tanla Platforms | The company will launch digital CPaaS platform with global scale on January 20. The United States Patent & Trademark Office has approved three patents for the same. Microsoft Corporation was the development partner who architected & built this platform for Tanla.
Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
14,200-14,250 can pose as a resistance patch for the Nifty. If we can keep above 14,250, we could travel to 14,350. Since we are in unchartered territory, traders should trade cautiously and update their stops on a continuous basis. 13,950-14,000 is good support.
Bharat Dynamics | The company has received Konkurs-M ATGM order along with launchers and test equipments worth Rs 632.88 crore ( Including Taxes). The order book of the company now stands at around Rs 8,100 crore.
Fitch rates State Bank of India's proposed senior bonds 'BBB-(EXP)'
Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-(EXP)' expected rating to State Bank of India's (SBI, BBB-/Negative) proposed senior unsecured notes, which will constitute its direct, unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations and will at all times rank pari passu among themselves and with all of SBI's other unsubordinated and unsecured obligations. The notes will be issued by SBI's London branch.
Market Watch: VK Sharma, HDFC Securities
Buy 2,520 Call of Apollo Hospitals at Rs 99 with a stop loss of Rs 70 and target of Rs 150.
Buy 1,620 Call of Bata at Rs 55 with a stop loss of Rs 43 and target of Rs 80.
Buy 122 Call of NMDC at Rs 5.90 with a stop loss of Rs 4.80 and target of Rs 8.
Buy 290 Call of State Bank of India (SBI) at Rs 8.50 with a stop loss of Rs 6.50 and target of Rs 13.
Buy 540 Call of ICICI Bank at Rs 18.55 with a stop loss of Rs 15 and target of Rs 25.
Opening Bell | Indian equity benchmark equity indices opened higher on Wednesday led by gains in financial and metal stocks amid mixed global cues.
At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.37 percent, or 178.88 points, higher at 48,616.66, while the Nifty50 index opened at 14,240.95, up 41.45 points, or 0.29 percent.
Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 0.96 percent and 0.71 percent, respectively.
Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Metal, Nifty PSU Banks and Nifty Auto gained while Nifty IT was under pressure.
NMDC | The company has increased prices again, sources said. NMDC has raised fines price by Rs 200 and lumps by Rs 500 per tonne. Iron ore shortage and global iron ore price surge are reasons of the price hike, sources added.
TCS can trade 40x PE; TP is Rs 4,000 per share, says Edelweiss Securities' Sandip Agarwal
IT stocks have already priced in December quarter earnings and investors should not expect much price movement in till February or March, said Sandip Agarwal, Research Analyst-Institutional Equities, at Edelweiss Securities on Tuesday. Agarwal also said that every quarter there will be an upgrade and stock price impact in IT space.
“I think that happened in June quarter, that happened in September quarter and it has already happened for this quarter because most of the stocks in the last 15 days have moved up very sharply,” he told CNBC-TV18. “So I will not expect much from here to move on the stocks till February or March,” he added.
Agarwal believes Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) can trade at 40 times PE. Read more here.
HDFC Bank records loan growth of 16% in December quarter
The country's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Tuesday said the bank has witnessed a loan growth of 16 percent to Rs 10,82,000 crore during the third quarter ended December 2020.
The bank had an outstanding loan of Rs 9,36,000 crore as of December 31, 2019, and growth of around 4 percent, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing. It stood at Rs 10,38,300 crore as of September 30, 2020.
"The bank's deposits aggregated to about Rs 12,710 billion (Rs 12,71,000 crore) as of December 31, 2020, a growth of around 19 percent as compared to Rs 10,674 billion (Rs 10,67,400 crore) as of December 31, 2019, and a growth of around 3 percent as compared to Rs 12,293 billion (Rs 12,29,300 crore) as of September 30, 2020," it said. During the quarter, the bank's CASA (current account savings account) ratio rose to around 43 percent, compared with 39.5 percent as of December 31, 2019. Continue reading.
Union Budget 2021-22 to be presented on February 1
The Union Budget for 2021-2022 will be presented on February 1. The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) has said the Budget will be presented on February 1 and President Ram Nath Kovind will address a joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament on January 29, PTI reported.
China's services sector expands at a slower pace - Caixin PMI
China's services sector activity expanded at a slower pace in December, a private sector survey showed on Wednesday, as sporadic coronavirus outbreaks tempered the recovery in consumer confidence and weighed on new business growth.
The Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) eased to 56.3, a three-month low, in December from 57.8 in November, but remained well above the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis, pointing to brisk expansion.
World Bank estimates India’s GDP to plunge 9.6% in 2020-21
The World Bank has projected a 9.6 percent contraction for the Indian economy in FY 2020-2021, 6.4 percentage points lower than its previous forecast in June 2020.
In its latest January 2021 Global Economic Prospects report, the World Bank said the contraction in India’s output reflects a sharp drop in household spending and private investment.
“In India, the pandemic hit the economy at a time when growth was already decelerating. The output is projected to fall by 9.6 percent in FY2020/21, reflecting a sharp drop in household spending and private investment,” the report said. Read more here.
Crude Oil | Oil prices extended gains Wednesday after surging to 10-month high level after Saudi Arabia pledged additional, voluntary oil output cuts of one million barrels per day (bpd) in February and March, while tension simmered following Iran's seizure of a South Korean vessel. Brent crude futures rose $0.23, or 0.43 percent, to $53.83 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $0.11, or 0.22 percent to $50.04 a barrel.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Tuesday
The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended at record high levels on Tuesday led by strong buying in the IT and private banks. The Sensex ended 260.98 points, or 0.54 percent, higher at 48,437.78, while the Nifty closed at 14,199.50, up 66.60 points, or 0.47 percent. Broader markets supported the upmove with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 gaining over 0.6 percent each. Among sectors, Nifty IT, Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Financial Services gained the most while Nifty Metal ended in the red.
Good morning, readers! I am Ankit Gohel from the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!