Indices end nearly 2% higher, Nifty above 12,100
Asia shares follow Wall Street higher on US gridlock bets
Oil down over 1% as markets whipsawed by US election uncertainty
Rupee slumps 35 paise to 74.76 against US dollar

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open on a cautious note; RIL, Cadila, Berger Paints in focus

Mousumi Paul | Published: November 06, 2020 07:55 AM IST

Stock Market Live: The Indian market is likely to open on a cautious note on Friday following a mixed trend in the Asian markets as investors await the results of the US elections. Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged near zero. At 7:00 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 20.50 points or 0.17 percent lower at 12,154.50, indicating a mildly negative start for the Sensex and Nifty50.

