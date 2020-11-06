Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open on a cautious note; RIL, Cadila, Berger Paints in focus

Here's how markets fared yesterday!

The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended higher Thursday led buy led by gains in broad-based buying in metal, energy, and banking stocks amid positive global cues.

The Sensex ended 724.02 points or 1.78 percent higher at 41,340.16 while the Nifty surged 211.80 points or 1.78 percent to close at 12,120.30. The Nifty Bank ended over 2 percent higher.

Broader indices participated in the rally with the Nifty Smallcap100 and the Nifty Midcap100 indices gaining more than 1.7 percent each.

Rally was seen in index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finance.

Among sectors, the Nifty Metal and the Nifty Media rallied the most over 4 percent each followed by the Nifty PSU Bank, the Nifty FMCG, the Nifty Auto, and the Nifty IT.