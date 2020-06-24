Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty hold gains led by auto, FMCG names; Asian Paints top gainer

Yellow metal hits all-time high; rally may continue towards Rs 48,600 per 10 grams

Gold prices in India opened at an all-time high of Rs 48,333 levels on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Wednesday tracking positive momentum in the international spot prices as investors opted for safe-haven buying amid rising coronavirus infection cases globally.

At 10:05 am, gold futures for August delivery gained 0.14 percent to Rs 48,300 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 48,232 and opening price of Rs 48,333 on the MCX. Silver futures traded flat at Rs 48,785 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 48,713 as compared to the previous close of Rs 48,784 per kg.

Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,769.76 per ounce after touching $1,773, its highest level since October 2012 in early Asian trade. US gold futures rose 0.2 percent to $1,785.80.