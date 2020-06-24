Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty hold gains led by auto, FMCG names; Asian Paints top gainer

Yellow metal hits all-time high; rally may continue towards Rs 48,600 per 10 grams
Gold prices in India opened at an all-time high of Rs 48,333 levels on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Wednesday tracking positive momentum in the international spot prices as investors opted for safe-haven buying amid rising coronavirus infection cases globally.
At 10:05 am, gold futures for August delivery gained 0.14 percent to Rs 48,300 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 48,232 and opening price of Rs 48,333 on the MCX. Silver futures traded flat at Rs 48,785 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 48,713 as compared to the previous close of Rs 48,784 per kg.
Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,769.76 per ounce after touching $1,773, its highest level since October 2012 in early Asian trade. US gold futures rose 0.2 percent to $1,785.80.
Expect gold to trade higher further, says Angel Broking
Gold prices again touched the new life time high of 48,333 levels. In international market, it touched the 8 years high of $1,773 per ounce. Safe heaven demand, investment demand due to coronavirus pandemic and weakness in major economies boost the gold demand, said Anuj Gupta fromt Angel Broking.
"We expect gold will trade higher further. It may test $1,800 to $1,830 levels soon. For traders, it is recommended to buy gold at 48,000 to 48,100 levels, with the stop loss of 47,700, for the target of 48,600 to 48,800 levels," added Gupta.
Technical Experts' View: The markets have made a smart opening in the green, all set to achieve higher highs! We need to ensure the support of 10,400 is respected on a closing basis. Should we be able to do that, we could see 10,700 levels as early as tomorrow, says Manish Hathiramani, Index Trader and Technical Analyst from Deen Dayal Investments.
Bank of Baroda's shares rally nearly 9% post Q4FY20 profit, improved asset quality
Bank of Baroda's share price rallied nearly 9 percent on Wednesday after the public sector lender reported a profit in its March quarter earnings, with improved asset quality.
The stock gained as much as 9 percent to Rs 54.80 per share on the NSE. However, at 9:38 am, the shares traded 6.04 percent to Rs 53.55.
The PSU bank's net profit for the quarter ended March 2020 stood at Rs 506.6 crore as against the net loss of Rs 8,875 crore in the same period last year.
The profit in Q4FY20 was due to lower provisions, higher operating income and tax write-back.
The net interest income (NII) during Q4FY20 rose 5.02 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 6,798 crore on the back of decline in interest expenses.
Asset quality of the bank improved as its gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) declined 103 basis points sequentially to 9.40 percent while net NPA slipped 92 bps to 3.13 percent quarter-on-quarter.
Stock Update: JMC Projects' shares rallied nearly 20 percent to Rs 60.50 on the NSE after the company received orders worth Rs 938 crore including water supply project in Uttar Pradesh (Rs 841 crore) and building project in South India (Rs 97 crore).
Opening Bell: Market opens higher for 3rd consecutive day, Bajaj Finance top gainer
The Indian market opened higher on Wednesday in-line with its global peers. The Sensex opened 249 points higher to 35,680 while the Nifty50 index opened at 10,529, 58 points higher.
Bajaj Finance remained the Nifty50 top gainer while HCL Technologies was the top loser. Nifty PSU Bank surged the most for the third consecutive day, up nearly 3 percent.
Important Update: Petrol price kept unchanged while diesel price was hiked by 48 paise today. Diesel now costs more than petrol in Delhi; petrol at Rs 79.76 & diesel at Rs 79.88/litre. In the last 18 days, diesel price is hiked by Rs 10.25/litre.
4.66 lakh homes under construction won’t meet completion deadlines this year, says Anarock
Nearly 4.66 lakh homes scheduled for completion in 2020 may miss their delivery deadline, according to a report by property consultant, Anarock. The reason for the delay, it said, was owing to “multiple challenges, including labour shortage in top cities.” The report added that an additional 4.12 lakh homes scheduled for completion and delivery in 2021 may also be affected.
According to the report the top three property markets — NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Bengaluru have one lakh homes each lined up for completion this year, before the COVID-19 pandemic. Click here to read more
Chinese consignments to be held off in Chennai, to face delays in clearance
Customs officials in Chennai have instructed all authorities handling import consignments originating from China to hold off from clearing them until further notice.
The Chennai Commissionerate has issued instructions internally to port terminals, the airport and all container freight stations (CFSes) to hold all cargo from China, even those shipments which have been cleared with an OOC. Here's more on this
Crude price marks recovery after historic lows in April, but will it sustain?
The crude oil market fundamentals and sentiments have shifted significantly over the last three months. There is now an improved outlook with the crude oil prices trading at three-month highs, back to near pre-COVID-19 levels.
Brent crude hit lows of $16 a barrel in April; it has seen stable recovery since and has managed to hold $40 in past couple of weeks. The US crude went in the negative territory in April, but is holding above $40 currently.
For the first time in many months the crude prices have managed to find a range. The physical market is recovering and there is some stability. But will the prices sustain at current levels? Read more here
Important Update: India plans to resume flights with US, France, Germany, UK via bilateral 'bubbles'
India may soon allow airlines from the US, France, UK, Germany among others to operate flights to and from India for approved categories of passengers.
This is expected to be done by establishing "individual bilateral bubbles" or special air corridors with each of these countries. This can be seen as the first step in resumption of scheduled international commercial flight operations, which have been suspended since March 23.
Recently, Australia and New Zealand have been in discussions for creating a travel bubble between the two countries. Continue reading!
Firstly, let's see how the markets fared yesterday
indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty ended with robust gains on Tuesday led by broad-based buying across sectors on the back of increased inflows from global investors.Sustained foreign capital inflows drove the upward momentum in the domestic market leading the rally for the fourth consecutive day.
The Sensex surged 519.11 points or 1.49 percent to end at 35,430.43 while the Nifty closed at 10,482.10, up 170.90 points or 1.66 percent.
Broader markets also supported the rally with the Nifty Midcap and Nifty smallcap indices gaining over 1.5 percent each.
All the sectoral indices ended with gains led by Nifty PSU Banks, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Realty, Nifty Media and Nifty FMCG.
Today, the Indian market is likely to open on a cautious note on Wednesday amid mixed global cues. At 7:10 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 18.75 points or 0.18 percent lower at 10,468.80, indicating a mildly negative start for the Sensex and Nifty50.