Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty hold gains led by auto, FMCG names; Asian Paints top gainer

Mousumi Paul | Published: June 24, 2020 11:03 AM IST

Stock Market Live: The Indian market held on to the gains on Wednesday supported by the gains in FMCG and auto names. At 11:02 am, the Sensex traded 8.39 points lower to 35,432 while the Nifty50 traded nearly 10,474. Asian Paints remained the Nifty50 top gainer while IndusInd Bank was the top loser. Nifty PSU Bank surged the most for the third consecutive day, up nearly a percent.

