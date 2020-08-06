Stock Market Live: Sensex opens over 150 points higher, Nifty above 11,150; HDFC, RIL up over 1%

Technical View | The Nifty has opened around the 10,200 level and we need to see if it can get past that level on a closing basis. Only then can we think on the bullish side. Until then traders can use a favourable risk is to reward ratio trade and go short at current levels with a stop above 10,200 and a target of 10,800, says Manish Hathiramani, Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.
Opening Bell: Sensex opens over 150 points higher, Nifty above 11,150; HDFC, RIL up over 1%
Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Thursday ahead of the RBI Monetary Policy Committee meeting at 12 pm today. HDFC, RIL and ONGC contributed gains, trading over 1 percent higher each. Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki, EIcher Motors, Axis Bank, Shree Cement and HDFC Life were the index top losers.
The Sensex opened 171 points higher to 37,834 while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,151, up 50 points. Broader market was in-line with the benchmarks, with Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 index trading 0.46 percent and 0.54 percent higher respectively.
All sectors traded in the green during the opening session. Nifty Media posted the highest gains, trading nearly a percent higher.
RBI Policy Update: The bi-monthly policy address by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will be held at 12 pm today.
RBI MPC meeting outcome on August 6: Here's what happened so far this year and experts' expectations
The RBI Monetary Policy Committee will announce its decision on the policy rate on August 6. The central bank this year has cumulatively slashed 115 basis points. With rising inflation and dire domestic economic conditions in view, the Street is expecting a quarter of a percentage point cut in the repo rate this time, from 4 percent to 3.75 percent.
On May 22, RBI had announced a further 40 basis point reduction in repo rate to 4 percent, after reducing it by 75 basis points in March. However, the June meeting was advanced to May 20-22 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Click here to read more
Asia Pacific traded mixed Thursday morning as investors continued to watch tensions between the U.S. and China.Stocks rose on Wednesday on the back of strong Disney earnings and coronavirus vaccine hopes as the broader market approached reached record levels set earlier this year. The S&P 500 advanced 0.6 percent to 3,327.77 and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.4 percent to 10,998.40. The Nasdaq briefly broke above 11,000 for the first time and posted a six-day winning streak. The S&P 500 closed higher for a fourth straight day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also posted a four-day winning streak, rallying 373.05 points, or 1.4 percent , to 27,201.52,