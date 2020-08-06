  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: Sensex opens over 150 points higher, Nifty above 11,150; HDFC, RIL up over 1%

CNBC-TV18 | Published: August 06, 2020 09:41 AM IST

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Thursday ahead of the RBI monetary policy announcement at 12 pm today. HDFC, RIL and ONGC contributed gains, trading over 1 percent higher each. Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors, Axis Bank, Shree Cement and HDFC Life were the index top losers. All sectors traded in the green during the opening session.

