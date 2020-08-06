Stock Market Live: Sensex opens over 150 points higher, Nifty above 11,150; HDFC, RIL up over 1%

Opening Bell: Sensex opens over 150 points higher, Nifty above 11,150; HDFC, RIL up over 1%

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Thursday ahead of the RBI Monetary Policy Committee meeting at 12 pm today. HDFC, RIL and ONGC contributed gains, trading over 1 percent higher each. Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki, EIcher Motors, Axis Bank, Shree Cement and HDFC Life were the index top losers.

The Sensex opened 171 points higher to 37,834 while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,151, up 50 points. Broader market was in-line with the benchmarks, with Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 index trading 0.46 percent and 0.54 percent higher respectively.

All sectors traded in the green during the opening session. Nifty Media posted the highest gains, trading nearly a percent higher.