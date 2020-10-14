Stock Market Live: Sensex falls over 250 points, Nifty below 11,900; banks, IT, metal stocks drag

Asian equities slip as vaccine trials, stimulus talks stall

Asian equities slipped on Wednesday as halted COVID-19 vaccine trials and an impasse in U.S. fiscal aid package talks soured risk appetite, while the greenback held on to gains as demand firmed for safe-harbour assets.

Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday said it was pausing a COVID-19 vaccine trial due to a study participant's unexplained illness.

Eli Lilly and Co later said it too had paused the clinical trial of its COVID-19 antibody treatment due to a safety concern, leading the U.S. equity market to deepen losses.

J&J shares lost 2.3 percent, while Eli Lilly closed down nearly 3 percent.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside of Japan fell 0.2 percent. Japan's Nikkei dipped 0.2 percent while Australia's benchmark index was off a touch and South Korea stumbled 0.7 percent.

Also weighing on sentiment, hopes for the passage of a new coronavirus relief package faded as U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected a $1.8 trillion relief proposal from the White House.

"U.S. stimulus talks are still going nowhere dimming the prospect of a new round of support this side of the election," said Sydney-based NAB strategist Rodrigo Catril.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 were up slightly in early Asian trading. (Source: Reuters)