  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex falls over 250 points, Nifty below 11,900
Asian equities slip as vaccine trials, stimulus talks stall
Oil heads for weekly gain amid Norwegian supply cut
Rupee settles 7 paise lower at 73.35 against US dollar

Stock Market Live: Sensex falls over 250 points, Nifty below 11,900; banks, IT, metal stocks drag

Mousumi Paul | Published: October 14, 2020 10:03 AM IST

Stock Market Live:  The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty traded lower on Wednesday led by selling across the board amid weak global cues. Banking and financial stocks were the top losers followed by IT, metals, media and realty stocks. Broader markets extended losses with Nifty Smallcap and Nifty Midcap indices traded lower.

