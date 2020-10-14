Stock Market Live: Sensex falls over 250 points, Nifty below 11,900; banks, IT, metal stocks drag

Rupee Opens | The Indian rupee opened lower against the US dollar on Wednesday.
Technical View | The Nifty seems to be facing some selling pressures around the 11,950-11,975 zone. While the trend remains positive, it is suggested that traders book profits on their long positions if 11,800 breaks. An entry at lower levels can always be used to re-enter the current uptrend. Considering the one-way rally we have witnessed, there could always be some profit booking. However, one should look at building long positions in this market, says Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.
Stock Update: Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) shares rose as much as nearly 3 percent to Rs 173.5 after it reported positive top-line results from its Phase 3 trial for its investigational drug, SDN-037, for the treatment of Inflammation and Pain associated with Ocular Surgery. The trial met its pre-specified primary and secondary objectives, demonstrating that SDN-037 is superior to its vehicle, said the exchange filing.
Markets have more upside than downside: BlackRock CEO Fink
Strong support from accommodative central banks across the globe and potentially another large round of fiscal stimulus both in the United States and Europe mean financial markets have more upside than downside, BlackRock Inc Chief Executive Larry Fink said on October 13. Globally, investors remain under-invested, Fink said in an interview.
"With central banks' behaviors being very accommodative, with I believe, another very large round of fiscal stimulus in the United States and Europe ... these are the great foundational reasons why markets have more upside than downside," Fink said. (Source: Moneycontrol)
Opening Bell: Indian indices opened flat on October 14 with Nifty holding above 11,900. At 09:16 am, the Sensex was down 41.48 points or 0.10 percent at 40,584.03, and the Nifty was down 21.10 points or 0.18 percent at 11,913.40. The Nifty Bank index opened lower ahead of the loan moratorium case hearing at Supreme Court. Wipro's shares fell nearly 5 percent post Q2 earnings.About 429 shares have advanced, 477 shares declined, and 52 shares are unchanged.
Broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 also traded marginally lower.
Among sectoral indices, the Nifty IT, Nifty Private Bank and Nifty Financial Services fell the most while buying was witnessed in Nifty Metal, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Realty
RBI releases FAQs on one-time loan restructuring scheme for COVID-19 related stress
Reserve Bank of India has released a set of frequently asked questions on the one-time loan restructuring scheme announced on August 6, and the subsequent recommendations of the KV Kamath-led committee on the issue. The scheme allows banks to restructure loans of borrowers that were regular in their repayments and did not have more than 30 days overdue as of March 1, 2020, without downgrading their asset classification to a non-performing asset. Continue reading
Delisting from bourses: History shows investors don't part with shares easily
The initial months of the financial year 2021 (FY21) saw a slew of delisting offers announced by India Inc. Vedanta and Adani Power announced their delisting proposals in May while Hexaware and Allcargo made the announcements in June and August, respectively. While Adani Power and Allcagro’s delisting proposals are still awaiting shareholders' approval, here's a look at the other two - Hexaware and Vedanta.
Baring PE could successfully delist Hexaware, but Anil Agarwal ran out of luck to delist Vedanta from Indian bourses. Click here to read
Important Update: Bharat Biotech cuts Covaxin Phase 2 trial size by half
In an unprecedented move, vaccine maker Bharat Biotech has cut the size of Phase-2 clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin by half. Instead of testing the vaccine candidate on 750 healthy volunteers, as per the earlier approved protocol, the company will now be dosing just 380 volunteers, sources told CNBC-TV18. The number of sites conducting the trials has also been reduced accordingly.
While confirming the development, two lead trial investigators told CNBC-TV18 that the decision was based on good seroconversion or immunogenicity seen in volunteers in Phase 1. Click here to read more
Asian equities slip as vaccine trials, stimulus talks stall
Asian equities slipped on Wednesday as halted COVID-19 vaccine trials and an impasse in U.S. fiscal aid package talks soured risk appetite, while the greenback held on to gains as demand firmed for safe-harbour assets.
Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday said it was pausing a COVID-19 vaccine trial due to a study participant's unexplained illness.
Eli Lilly and Co later said it too had paused the clinical trial of its COVID-19 antibody treatment due to a safety concern, leading the U.S. equity market to deepen losses.
J&J shares lost 2.3 percent, while Eli Lilly closed down nearly 3 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside of Japan fell 0.2 percent. Japan's Nikkei dipped 0.2 percent while Australia's benchmark index was off a touch and South Korea stumbled 0.7 percent.
Also weighing on sentiment, hopes for the passage of a new coronavirus relief package faded as U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected a $1.8 trillion relief proposal from the White House.
"U.S. stimulus talks are still going nowhere dimming the prospect of a new round of support this side of the election," said Sydney-based NAB strategist Rodrigo Catril.
E-mini futures for the S&P 500 were up slightly in early Asian trading. (Source: Reuters)
The Indian ndices pared gains to end on a flat note on Tuesday as losses in bank, financials and pharma sectors were capped by gains in IT stocks and heavyweight Reliance Industries. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, ITC and Axis Bank were the top contributors to the losses to the benchmarks. The Sensex ended 32 points higher at 40,625 while the Nifty rose 3.5 points to 11,934.50.