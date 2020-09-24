Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; TCS, HDFC, ONGC in focus

Market Update | Some global cues from overnight & this morning
CAMS IPO issue subscribed 47 times on day 3:
The Rs 2,244-crore IPO of Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) has been subscribed 46.98 times on the last day of bidding process. It received bids for 60.27 crore equity shares as against the reduced IPO size of over 1.28 crore equity shares, the data available on exchanges showed.
Asian shares tumble as global recovery hopes falter
Asian shares fell on Thursday following a slump on Wall Street overnight, as a series of warnings from US Federal Reserve officials underscored investor worries over the resilience of the economic recovery. US Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said on Wednesday that the US economy remains in a ”deep hole” of joblessness and weak demand, and called for more fiscal stimulus, noting that policymakers ”are not even going to begin thinking” about raising interest rates until inflation hits 2 percent.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan tumbled 1.35 percent in the morning session on broad losses across the region. Chinese blue-chips dropped 1.09 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.72 percent, Seoul’s KOSPI sank 1.73 percent and Australian shares were 1.18 percent lower. Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.74 percent. Read more.
Nifty Rejig: The Nifty will see a reshuffle come September 25 with Bharti Infratel and Zee Entertainment exiting the Nifty and Divis Laboratories and SBI Life entering the index.
SBI Life will be the second life insurance company to enter Nifty after HDFC Life. The inclusion of Divis Laboratories will increase Nifty’s pharma weightage to 4.1 percent. There will be no media stocks in the index post Zee's exit. Read more here
This is the market;s desk and we will be giving you all the updates on the stock market front. To begin with, the markets ended ended Wednesday's volatile session lower, their fifth consecutive day of losses, dragged by selling in banks, pharma and media stocks amid mixed global cues. The Sensex ended 65.66 points or 0.17 percent lower at 37,668.42 while the Nifty lost 21.80 points or 0.20 percent to settle at 11,131.85. Broader indices ended mixed with Nifty Smallcap100 closing flat while Nifty Midcap100 falling 0.33 percent. Among sectors, Nifty Media fell the most over 2 percent followed by Nifty Pharma and Nifty PSU Bank declining over 1 percent each. Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Realty and Nifty Financial Services ended in the green. Nifty Bank gained more than 350 points to close in the green.