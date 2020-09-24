Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; TCS, HDFC, ONGC in focus

Asian shares tumble as global recovery hopes falter

Asian shares fell on Thursday following a slump on Wall Street overnight, as a series of warnings from US Federal Reserve officials underscored investor worries over the resilience of the economic recovery. US Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said on Wednesday that the US economy remains in a ”deep hole” of joblessness and weak demand, and called for more fiscal stimulus, noting that policymakers ”are not even going to begin thinking” about raising interest rates until inflation hits 2 percent.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan tumbled 1.35 percent in the morning session on broad losses across the region. Chinese blue-chips dropped 1.09 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.72 percent, Seoul’s KOSPI sank 1.73 percent and Australian shares were 1.18 percent lower. Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.74 percent. Read more.