Stock Market LIVE: Sensex flat, Nifty holds 11,850; Bharti Airtel top gainer, up 6%

Market Watch: VK Sharma, EVP, HDFC Securities

“HCL Technologies is a stock which we have seen open interest being built in the current series, but the stock hasn’t moved up yesterday. So I am buying the 850 Call and this is a pre-emptive buy. I am buying 850 Call at Rs 6.5 because the amount is less so there is no need for a stop loss, Rs 6.5 is the money that you will lose and the target is Rs 20 here.”

“ICICI Bank on the other hand has not seen any kind of built up in the entire series. Yesterday we had seen 4 percent open interest rise but that has only negated the shorts which were built earlier. But the stop has gone up 22 percent, so I am buying the 410 Call at Rs 5.75, I will keep a stop loss at Rs 3 target of around Rs 12.”