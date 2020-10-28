  • SENSEX
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex flat, Nifty holds 11,850; Bharti Airtel top gainer, up 6%

Mousumi Paul | Published: October 28, 2020 09:23 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty opened marginally lower on Wednesday dragged by banks and FMCG stocks, however, gains in IT stocks and heavyweights Bharti Airtel capped some losses. Bharti Airtel rose over 6 percent post its September quarter earnings.

