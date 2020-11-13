Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; RIL, Mahanagar Gas, Grasim in focus

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower after 8 sessions of gains; Nifty Bank down 2%

Indian indices ended lower on Thursday, snapping 8 sessions of gains after a slew of announcements by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to boost the economy failed to impress the Street. Losses in the benchmarks were led by banks and financials.

The Sensex ended 236 points lower at 43,357 while the Nifty lost 58 points to settle at 12,691. Broader markets, however, outperformed, the benchmarks with Nifty Midcap and the Nifty Smallcap indices up 0.5 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.

Announcing a new set of stimulus measures dubbed as Stimulus 2.0, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said India is seeing a “strong recovery” taking root in the economy, as seen by increased goods and service tax collections and other metrics. The FM announced 12 measures in Stimulus 2.0 from credit guarantee to EPFO subsidy to tax relief for homebuyers.

On the Nifty50 index, HUL, Grasim, Shree Cement, Hindalco and ITC were the top gainers while SBI, Kotak Bank, Coal India, IndusInd Bank and NTPC led the losses.

The Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Services sectors fell 1-2 percent during the day while the Nifty Metal index also lost 0.5 percent. However, the Nifty FMCG jumped 1.5 percent and the IT, auto and pharma indices were also positive for the day.