Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; RIL, Mahanagar Gas, Grasim in focus

Mousumi Paul | Published: November 13, 2020 07:31 AM IST

Stock Market Live:Â  The Indian market is likely to open lower Friday following losses in global markets as the COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the US. At 7:00 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 112.50 points or 0.88 percent lower at 12,634.50, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and Nifty50.Â 

