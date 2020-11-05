Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; PVR, Inox, HPCL, Tata Motors in focus

SBI Q2: New bad loan addition, restructured accounts will not exceed 2.5% of book in FY21

State Bank of India's (SBI's) second quarter earnings give a glimmer of hope to the industry, which feared the worst in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. In its assessment, SBI found that even in the worst case scenario, its total slippages and restructuring at end of FY21 would not exceed Rs 60,000 crore.

The amount may look huge at first, but considering the size of SBI's book -- Rs 23,83,624 crore of advances at the end of September 2020 – the number comes to about 2.5 percent. This implies that total bad loans addition in the year, added with loans that are likely to be restructured because they're under stress only amounts to 2.5 percent, which is much lower than what the industry expected.