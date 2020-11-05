  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Asia shares follow Wall Street higher on US gridlock bets
Oil falls as COVID-19 cases soar, Libya output jumps
Rupee slumps 35 paise to 74.76 against US dollar

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; PVR, Inox, HPCL, Tata Motors in focus

Mousumi Paul | Published: November 05, 2020 07:52 AM IST

Stock Market Live: The Indian stock market is expected to open strongly negative on Thursday as SGX Nifty is trading 73 points lower to 12,084, at 7:30 am. This indicates a lower opening for the Sensex and the Nifty50.

