Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; PVR, Inox, HPCL, Tata Motors in focus

SBI Q2: New bad loan addition, restructured accounts will not exceed 2.5% of book in FY21
State Bank of India's (SBI's) second quarter earnings give a glimmer of hope to the industry, which feared the worst in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. In its assessment, SBI found that even in the worst case scenario, its total slippages and restructuring at end of FY21 would not exceed Rs 60,000 crore.
The amount may look huge at first, but considering the size of SBI's book -- Rs 23,83,624 crore of advances at the end of September 2020 – the number comes to about 2.5 percent. This implies that total bad loans addition in the year, added with loans that are likely to be restructured because they’re under stress only amounts to 2.5 percent, which is much lower than what the industry expected. Read more
Here's how markets fared the previous day
The Indian stock market ended higher on Wednesday led by the gains in the US futures, which are currently trading up to 2 percent higher. Reliance Industries and Sun Pharma contributed the highest gains to the Nifty50 index today.
The Sensex ended 355 points higher at 40,616 while the Nifty rose 95 points to settle at 11,908. Broader markets were mixed with the Nifty Midcap up 0.5 percent and Nifty Smallcap down 0.24 percent.
Among sectors, Nifty Pharma surged over 2 percent while Nifty IT jumped 1.8 percent. Nifty Auto and Nifty FMCG were also in the green, however, Nifty Bank, Nifty Fin Services and Nifty Metal ended in the red for the day.
IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, RIL, Divi's Labs and Cipla were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index while UPL, Axis Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank and Hindalco led the losses.
To begin with, the Indian stock market is expected to open strongly negative on Thursday as SGX Nifty is trading 73 points lower to 12,084, at 7:30 am. This indicates a lower opening for the Sensex and the Nifty50.