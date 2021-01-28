Stock Market Live: Sensex trades 400 points lower, Nifty around 13,800 dragged by banks, pharma stocks

Market Watch: Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities

The way we are approaching the major event, I would like to bet on high beta companies where we can expect very strong rebound like Steel Authority of India (SAIL) which is currently trading at Rs 57-58 area. Commodities did extremely well in the past 2-3 months and now currently they are available at their important support areas. So, SAIL looks good at current levels with a target of Rs 65. We can keep stop loss at Rs 55.

From the insurance basket we like SBI Life which is currently trading at Rs 875-880. With a stop loss at Rs 850 we should look for buying SBI Life with a target of Rs 925 on the higher side.