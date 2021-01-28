Stock Market Live: Sensex trades 400 points lower, Nifty around 13,800 dragged by banks, pharma stocks

Market Watch: Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities
The way we are approaching the major event, I would like to bet on high beta companies where we can expect very strong rebound like Steel Authority of India (SAIL) which is currently trading at Rs 57-58 area. Commodities did extremely well in the past 2-3 months and now currently they are available at their important support areas. So, SAIL looks good at current levels with a target of Rs 65. We can keep stop loss at Rs 55.
From the insurance basket we like SBI Life which is currently trading at Rs 875-880. With a stop loss at Rs 850 we should look for buying SBI Life with a target of Rs 925 on the higher side.
Cadila Healthcare | Zydus has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the USFDA for Saroglitazar in the treatment of patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC).
Market fundamentals positive; constructive on India, says StanChart’s Manpreet Gill
Fundamentals of the equity market are quite positive, said Manpreet Gill, MD, Head-FICC Investment Strategy at Standard Chartered Private Bank, on Thursday. Indian indices ended nearly 2 percent lower on Wednesday, extending losses for the fourth consecutive session with Nifty falling below the 14,000-mark for the first time this year, dragged mainly by losses in the banking and financial space.
Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, Gill said, “We are primarily reading this as the unwinding of stretched positioning. The market, ever since the US election, is unending bout of optimism and for good reasons whether on the policy front, vaccination or an economic rebound.” Watch here.
Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
14,200-14,250 was a key support which the market disrespected in a jiffy. The fall thereafter has happened on the back of very high volumes. We could slide further to test 13,600. If we are unable to hold that level, we could fall more towards 13,100-13,200. As of right now, any up move can be utilised to short the Nifty. The resistance on the upside is at 14,400-14,500.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals | The company has received US FDA approval for Amphetamine Sulfate Tablets USP, 5 mg and 10 mg, used for treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
Market Watch: Ashish Chaturmohta, Head-Technical and Derivatives, Sanctum Wealth Management
One can initiate long position in United Spirits with a stop loss of Rs 620 and a target of Rs 685.
One can initiate a long position in Coforge with a stop loss of Rs 2,390 and a target of Rs 2,560.
One can use any recovery to create a short position in IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 835 and a target of Rs 790.
Opening Bell | Indian equity benchmark indices opened lower on Thursday dragged by selling in banks, metals, IT and pharma stocks amid weak global cues. At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 1.21 percent, or 575.36 points, lower at 46,834.57, while the Nifty50 index opened at 13,810.40, down 157.10 points, or 1.12 percent. Broader markets were under pressure with Nifty Smallcap100 declining over 1 percent. Barring Nifty Media, all the sectoral indices were trading in the red with Nifty PSU Bank and Nifft Pharma falling the most.
Axis Bank Q3FY21 | The bank reported 36.4 decline in standalone profit for the quarter ended December 2020 at Rs 1,116.6 crore as against Rs 1,757 crore in the corresponding period. Provisions and contingencies increased to Rs 4,604.28 crore in Q3FY21, rising 32.7 percent compared to the corresponding period and half a percent over previous quarter.
Foreign Direct Investment | FDI inflows from April to November 2020 have increased by 22 percent (YoY) to $58.37 billion - the highest for the first 8 months of any fiscal, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on January 27 said. FDI equity inflows in the first eight months of FY21 rose by 37 percent (YoY) to $43.85 billion, said the Union Ministry statement said.
Apple hits record revenue of over $100 billion; Tim Cook calls it a historic holiday season
Tech giant Apple today announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021, which ended December 26, 2020. The company surpassed $100 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time, breaking all past records.
Apple recorded revenue of $111.4 billion (up 21 percent), and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.68 (up 35 percent).
Apple’s CEO Tim Cook said, “We’re gratified by the enthusiastic customer response to the unmatched line of cutting-edge products that we delivered across a historic holiday season."
The most recent devices coming in from Apple’s stable were in October last year which included the new iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Apple’s new iPhone revenue alone was $65.60 billion, a 17 percent jump when compared to last year. Read more here.
Reserve Bank of India | The RBI announced a comprehensive framework aimed at strengthening the grievance redress mechanism in banks and nudge lenders address the customer complaints in a time bound manner. The new framework mandates banks to have enhanced disclosures on complaints. It also includes recovery of the cost of redress of maintainable complaints from the banks against whom the number of complaints received in the Offices of Banking Ombudsman (OBOs) are in excess of their peer group averages. The framework also includes an intensive review by RBI of the grievance redress mechanism of banks, having persisting issues in their redress mechanism.
US Federal Reserve keeps benchmark rates unchanged near zero
The US Federal Reserve kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged near zero on Wednesday and also said it will keep buying at least $120 billion of bonds a month. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said, “The economy is a long way from our monetary policy and inflation goals, and it’s likely to take some time for substantial further progress to be achieved.”
Asia shares unsettled by Wall St swoon, short seller squeeze
Asian shares slid on Thursday while the safe-haven dollar rallied as a sudden sell-off on Wall Street and delays with coronavirus vaccines shook investor optimism about an early recovery for the global economy. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.2 percent, with valuations looking stretched given the index had risen more than 6 percent just this month. Japan's Nikkei fell 1.3 percent, its sharpest drop since October, South Korea eased 0.9 percent.
Wall Street | United States added to losses after the Federal Reserve left its key rate near zero and made no change to its monthly bond purchases, while flagging a potential slowdown in the pace of the economic recovery. The S&P 500 fell 2.6 percent to close at 3,750.77 — its biggest drop in three months. The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw its worst day since October 28, plummeting 633.87 points to finish its trading day at 30,303.17. The Nasdaq Composite shed 2.6 percent to close at 13,270.60.
Indian indices ended nearly 2 percent lower on Wednesday, extending losses for the fourth consecutive session with Nifty falling below the 14,000-mark for the first time this year dragged mainly by losses in the banking and financial space. The Sensex ended 937 points lower at 47,410 while the Nifty lost 271 points to settle at 13,967. Broader markets, meanwhile, were mixed with the midcap index down 1.5 percent and smallcap index up 0.2 percent. Among sectors, all barring Nifty FMCG, were in the red for the day. The Nifty Bank index shed the most, down almost 3 percent while the Nifty Metal and Nifty Fin Services indices fell over 2.5 percent each. Nifty Pharma and Nifty Auto indices also lost 2 percent each for the day.
