Stock Market Live: Indices recover; Sensex, Nifty trades flat; IT, private banks gain; smallcaps outperform

Ankit Gohel | Published: January 05, 2021 11:36 AM IST

Stock Market Live: The Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty traded flat on Tuesday amid weak global cues. Selling in metal and auto stock were countered by buying in IT and private banks. Broader markets gained with Nifty Smallcap100 trading 0.4 percent higher.

