Stock Market Live: Indices recover; Sensex, Nifty trades flat; IT, private banks gain; smallcaps outperform

NYSE withdraws plans to delist 3 Chinese phone carriers

The New York Stock Exchange says it is withdrawing plans to remove shares of three Chinese state-owned phone carriers under an order by President Donald Trump. The exchange cited further consultation with US regulators but gave no other details of its decision in a notice issued late Monday.

The NYSE earlier announced plans to remove China Telecom Corp. Ltd., China Mobile Ltd. and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd. after Trump’s order in November barring Americans from investing in securities issued by companies deemed to be linked to the Chinese military.