Stock Market Live: Indices recover; Sensex, Nifty trades flat; IT, private banks gain; smallcaps outperform

NYSE withdraws plans to delist 3 Chinese phone carriers
The New York Stock Exchange says it is withdrawing plans to remove shares of three Chinese state-owned phone carriers under an order by President Donald Trump. The exchange cited further consultation with US regulators but gave no other details of its decision in a notice issued late Monday.
The NYSE earlier announced plans to remove China Telecom Corp. Ltd., China Mobile Ltd. and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd. after Trump’s order in November barring Americans from investing in securities issued by companies deemed to be linked to the Chinese military.
Hong Kong-traded shares in the three companies surged Tuesday. China Telecom rose 5.7 percent, China Mobile jumped 5.5 percent and China Unicom surged 6.7 percent. Shares in all three have fallen recently. Continue reading.
Buzzing | National Fertilizers stock price jumps over 12% on highest ever production
The stock price of National Fertilizers Ltd rallied over 12 percent in the early trade on Tuesday after the company achieved its highest-ever production in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.
National Fertilizers Ltd (NFL) surpassed its previous records and achieved its highest-ever production of 9.99 lakh MT urea in the third quarter during FY21.
The company successfully maintained its operations during constraints posed by COVID-19, it said.
“The plants at Nangal and Panipat achieved their ever best Urea production during Oct-Dec, 2020. The Nangal Plant while increasing production levels at Plant also achieved ever lowest quarterly energy of 6.602 GCallMT Urea against previous best of 6615 GCallMT Urea,” the company said in a regulatory filing.
NFL has been increasing its non-Urea business also. In Q3, NFL produced ever highest quantity of 4,981 MT of Bentonite Sulphur at its Panipat Plant.
IndusInd Bank Q3 update | Deposits rose 11 percent YoY and 5 percent QoQ. Net advances up 0.1 percent YoY and 3.2 percent QoQ. CASA ratio at 40.5 percent versus 42.4 percent YoY and versus 40.4 percent QoQ. Retail and small business deposits up 13.6 percent at Rs 85,914 crore QoQ.
Income tax survey on L&T and ZEE group continues for second day | Income tax department is conducting survey action on allegations of tax evasion, unaccounted income, sources said.
Buzzing | KNR Constructions shares at 52-week high after Rs 603 crore order win
Shares of KNR Constructions hit a 52-week high in the early trade on Tuesday after the company bagged an order worth Rs 603.63 crore in Chennai.
The stock price rallied as much as 5.78 percent to scale a fresh high of Rs 352.90 apiece on the BSE.
In a regulatory filing, the company said that it has been awarded an order worth of Rs 603,63,00,000 including GST by Project Director, Highways (FAC), Chennai Kanyakumari Industrial Corridor Project, Chennai.
ACE Q3 Update | Cranes volumes up 68 percent and Tractors 66 percent QoQ. The company says the positive trend, good growth in orders and execution are likely to continue.
Tata Power | The company has formed a partnership with SIDBI for affordable and collateral-free financing for Rooftop Solar for MSMEs.
Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
We are top heavy at this point in time. 14,150 is the current resistance level and if we can get past that 14,200-14,250 is a possibility. However, it is recommended that we maintain a cautious stance and trade with lighter quantities on the buy side with strict stops. The risk-reward is currently skewed and we should wait for dips or corrections and then evaluate the markets. Accumulation of long positions should ideally happen on corrections.
HDFC Ltd | Mortgage firm HDFC Ltd said its disbursements in the individual loan category have grown by 26 per cent during the third quarter ended December 2020. The individual loan business continued to see improvements during the December quarter, HDFC Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
Market Watch: Shubham Agarwal, CEO & Head of Research, Quantsapp Advisory
The first pick will be Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) from the consumption space. 2,460 strike Call option can be bought for a target of Rs 65 with a stop loss at Rs 44.
The second call is Bata India. 1,620 strike Call option can be bought for a target of Rs 56 with a stop loss at Rs 34.
ACC is on the buy side. 1,700 strike Call option can be bought for a target of Rs 55 with a stop loss at Rs 32.
Opening Bell | Indian equity benchmark indices opened lower on Tuesday amid weak global cues as fears over the spread of a new coronavirus strain weighed on investor sentiment. At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.29 percent, or 139.17 points, lower at 48,037.63, while the Nifty50 index opened at 14,075.15, down 57.75 points, or 0.41 percent. Broader markets also traded lower. Barring Nifty IT, all other sectoral indices were trading in the red with Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Metal falling the most.
Gold eases as dollar recovers; Georgia elections in focus
Gold prices inched lower on Tuesday after hitting an eight-week high, as the US dollar halted its slide ahead of Senate runoff elections in Georgia that will decide the future path of fiscal stimulus in the world's largest economy.
Spot gold was down 0.2 percent to $1,938.11 per ounce by 0235 GMT, after hitting its highest since November 9 at $1,945.26 earlier in the session, while US gold futures shed 0.3 percent to $1,941.40.
Dollar Update | The US dollar found support as concerns about surging COVID-19 cases and uncertainty about U.S. runoff elections in Georgia fueled demand for safer assets.
US PMI | US manufacturing activity picked up at its briskest pace in more than six years in December, extending a recovery in the factory sector that has spurred the strongest pricing environment for goods producers since 2011 as the coronavirus pandemic upends supply chain networks. IHS Markit said its manufacturing PMI climbed to 57.1 in December from 56.7 in November. The index also improved from its preliminary - or "flash" - reading in mid-December of 56.5, with a reading above 50 signaling expansion in activity.
Crude Oil | Oil prices slipped from multi-month highs to end more than 1 percent lower on the first trading day of the year after OPEC+ failed to decide on Monday whether to increase output in February and agreed to meet again on Tuesday. Brent futures settled 71 cents, or 1.4 percent, lower at $51.09 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 90 cents, or 1.9 percent, to settle at $47.62.
Govt taking steps to make India manufacturing, export powerhouse: Minister
Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said on Monday the central government is making efforts to turn India into a manufacturing and export powerhouse. Speaking at an event organised by direct taxes professionals here, Thakur said manufacturing will now be broad-based in the country.
”The government is taking requisite steps to make India a powerhouse for manufacturing and exports. Now, the manufacturing sector will be broad-based. We are expanding the domestic manufacturing base and diversifying international trade,” he said. He said the post-COVID world will be different and businesses have to adjust to disruptions. Read more here.
Asian Stocks | Asian shares edged lower on Tuesday amid uncertainty about Senate runoffs in Georgia, which could have a big impact on incoming US President Joe Biden's economic policies. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.12 percent pulling back from a record high hit in the previous session. Australian stocks fell 0.16 percent. Japanese shares lost 0.47 percent after a media report that the government will curb business hours in Tokyo and surrounding cities from Thursday.
SGX Nifty | The trend on SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 119.00 points or 0.84 percent lower at the 14.058.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange.
The Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty ended at record levels on Monday led by robust buying in metal and IT stocks. The Sensex ended 307.82 points or 0.64 percent higher at 48,176.80, while the Nifty gained 114.40 points or 0.82 percent to close at 14,132.90. Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 ending over 1 percent higher each. Barring Nifty Private Bank, all the sectoral indices ended in the green with the Nifty Metal index rallying the most over 5 percent.
