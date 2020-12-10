Stock Market Live: Indices extend losses; Sensex falls over 300 points, Nifty below 13,450; financials drag, UPL top loser

Rupee Opens: Indian rupee opened 13 paise lower at 73.69 per dollar on Thursday against Wednesday close of 73.56, amid selling seen in the domestic equity market. On December 9, rupee ended marginally lower at 73.56 per dollar versus Tuesday's close of 73.52.
Buzzing | L&T Technology Services shares hit 52-week high on $100 million multi-year order
Shares of L&T Technology Services touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,883.45 on the BSE after the company won a multi-year order. The company said that it has been selected by a global O&G major to be the primary engineering partner to support two of their integrated refining and chemicals manufacturing facilities in US. This is a multi-year engagement with a potential value of more than $100 million, it added.
Maruti Suzuki India to hike prices from January
Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India said it will increase prices of its vehicles from January to offset the adverse impact of rising input costs. Over the past year, cost of the company’s vehicles have been impacted adversely due to increase in various input costs, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing. ”Hence, it has become imperative for the company to pass on some impact of the above additional cost to customers through a price increase in January 2021. This price increase shall vary for different models,” it added.
At present Maruti Suzuki sells a range of vehicles from entry-level small car Alto with price starting at Rs 2.95 lakh to multi-purpose vehicle XL6 priced up to Rs 11.52 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Read more here.
Technical View | The Nifty has definitely reacted from the resistance corridor of 13,400-13,700. Yesterday we were trading closer to the upper end of the range, today we are around the lower end of the range. If the markets need to breakdown or correct sharply, it would need to break 13,100 which is strong support for the index. Until then, the trend continues to remain bullish, says Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.
Govt to sale stake in IRCTC: Shares of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp (IRCTC) fell 13 percent intraday as government is planning to sell up to 20 percent stake in the company through an Offer for Sale (OFS) which opens for subscription on Thursday.
"Offer for Sale in IRCTC opens tomorrow for Non Retail investors. Day 2 for retail investors. Govt. would divest 15 percent equity with a 5 percent green shoe option," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said in a tweet.
Opening Bell: The Indian market opened lower on Thursday after multi-day gaining streak. The Sensex opened 100 points lower to 45,999 while the Nifty50 index opened at 13,488, 41 points lower.
Sectoral indices too have opened flat. The Nifty Bank index is down 0.5 percent while the PSU Bank index has opened 0.8 percent lower. Nifty I.T. and Nifty Media are down 0.5 percent each. Other indices are flat.
PowerGrid, Maruti Suzuki, SUn Pharma, Cipla and Nestle India were the Nifty50 top gainers while UPL was the top loser, trading 7 percent lower followed by Infosys, UltraTech Cement, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank.
Stock Update: M&M Finance says it won’t get impacted from draft regulations on NBFCs by RBI. It believes, RBI intends to have NBFCs remain well capitalised. It would be looking at why to give dividends & raise fresh capital. Also, M&M Finance expects net NPA to fall below 4%.
RTGS services will be available round the clock from Dec 14: RBI
Real Time Gross Settlement System (RTGS) services will be available round the clock effective December 14, the Reserve Bank of India announced today.
The regulator had first announced the decision along with its December monetary policy on October 9 and has announced the launch date now.
With this, India will become one of the few countries in the world to operate its RTGS system round the clock throughout the year, according to the RBI. This comes within a year of operationalising NEFT 24x7.
RTGS, which began its operations on March 26, 2004, with a soft launch involving four banks, presently handles 6.35 lakh transactions daily for a value of Rs 4.17 lakh crore across 237 participant banks, the RBI said.
The average ticket size for RTGS in November 2020 was Rs 57.96 lakh, as per RBI data.
“Round the clock availability of RTGS will provide extended flexibility to businesses for effecting payments and will enable introduction of additional settlement cycles in ancillary payment systems. This can also be leveraged to enhance operations of Indian financial markets and cross-border payments,” the central bank said in its statement.
Click here to read CNBC-TV18's top stocks to watch out today.
Click here to read 10 things that you should know before the opening bell today.
Market rally broad based for first time since FY17; 24 stocks account for over 75% of BSE100 performance in FY21 so far
The Indian equity market has seen a sharp recovery since April 2020 on the back of massive foreign capital inflow, low-interest rate environment globally and improving risk sentiment.
However, it is important to note that the market rally in FY21 so far has been broad-based as the small-cap and midcap indices have outperformed large-caps for the first time since FY17.
The number of stocks contributing to more than 75 percent of BSE 100 index gains has risen to 24 in FY21 to date which is the highest over the past four years, according to ICICI Securities report. Click here to read more
Here's a glimpse of how markets fared on Wednesday
The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty jumped over 1 percent to end at record levels Wednesday on the back of relentless foreign capital inflows amid positive developments over the coronavirus vaccine.
The Sensex ended 494.99 points or 1.09 percent higher at 46,103.50, while the Nifty gained 136.15 points or 1.02 percent to settle at 13,529.10.
Rally in index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, L&T, Infosys among others lifted Nifty above 13,500 levels.
Sensex hit intra-day record high of 46,164 and Nifty 13,549. Nifty Bank moved 448 points higher to 30,709. Read more
Welcome to our market live blog!
This is Mousumi Paul from the desk team of CNBC-TV18 and I will be giving you all the updates during the day. To begin with, expect the Indian market to open lower on Thursday following a weak trend in Asian peers as investors globally kept an eye on Brexit trade talks as well as ongoing negotiations in the US for a coronavirus relief package. At 7:10 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 85.00 points or 85.00 percent lower at 13,480.00, indicating a weak start for the Sensex and Nifty50.