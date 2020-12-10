Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Read the best of
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Selected Articles from
Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 6 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live: Indices extend losses; Sensex falls over 300 points, Nifty below 13,450; financials drag, UPL top loser

Mousumi Paul | Published: December 10, 2020 10:04 AM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live: The Indian market traded lower on Thursday morning dragged by selling across sectors amid negative global cues. Financials, IT and metal stocks led the losses. Selling in index heavyweights such as Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, UPL, UltraTech cement among other dragged Nifty below 13,450 levels. Broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 were down over 1 percent each.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement