Stock Market Live: Market off day's high, Nifty around 13,280; HDFC, Kotak Bank drag

Mousumi Paul | Published: December 07, 2020 10:42 AM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live:  The Indian market traded flat during morning session Monday due to Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank. Both private lenders were dragging the benchmarks, trading around one percent lower. Meanwhile, Adani Ports and UPL remained the top gainers of the Nifty50 index. Nifty Pharma was the best-performing sector, trading 1.47 percent higher. 

