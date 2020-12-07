Stock Market Live: Market off day's high, Nifty around 13,280; HDFC, Kotak Bank drag

Banks to remain shut on these days in December; check full list here
Banks in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata will remain shut for several days in December, including Christmas.
According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, all banks in the country - including public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks - are shut on every Sunday and on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.
Additionally, there are several other festivals for which the holidays vary from state to state. Here's the full list
Buzzing Stock: ONGC rallies over 4% after overseas arm strikes oil in Colombia block
Shares of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) rallied over 4 percent in early trade on Monday after the state-run oil explorer informed that its overseas investment arm ONGC Videsh Ltd has made a "significant" oil discovery in an onshore block in Colombia.
ONGC Videsh struck oil while drilling an appraisal well 'Indico-2' in CPO-5 block in Llanos Basin of Colombia, the company said in a statement.
OVL is the operator in the block with a 70 percent stake. Geopark Ltd, an independent oil and gas company focussed on Latin America, has the remaining 30 percent interest. Read more here
Rupee Opens: Indian rupee opened flat at 73.79 per dollar on Monday against Friday's close of 73.78, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market. On December 4, rupee ended 15 paise higher at 73.78 per dollar versus Thursday's close of 73.93.
IRFC's Rs 4,600 cr IPO may launch this month; 1st by any public sector NBFC
Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) initial public offering of about Rs 4,600 crore may hit the markets later this month, a first by a non-banking financial company (NBFC) in the public sector.
"In all probability, it (IPO) will be by the third week but, if the market is not okay then we can go to the first or second week of January also," Amitabh Banerjee, Chairman and Managing Director, IRFC, told PTI.
The company, the dedicated financing arm of the Indian Railways, will be going for the anchor investment also.
"The government is planning to have anchor investors in place for this IPO," he added.
In January 2020, IRFC filed draft papers for its IPO.
According to market sources, the IPO is likely to be worth around Rs 4,600 crore. Read more here
Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities: The short-term trend of Nifty continues to be positive. The pickup of upside momentum in the latter part and the negation of bearish pattern of daily (bearish engulfing) and weekly (doji) timeframe chart is expected to result in further strengthening of up move in the near term. The upside levels to watch this week is 13,500 and the immediate support is placed at 13,150.
Opening Bell: The Indian market opened flat on Monday, with Sensex up 20 points at 45,099 and the NSE Nifty 50 index unchanged at 13,264. All sectoral indices too have opened flat in today's session. The Nifty Media index is up 0.7 percent while the PSU Bank index has gained 0.3 percent. Broader markets have opened higher and are outperforming the benchmarks, with Nifty Midcap index up 0.3 percent while the Smallcap index up 0.5 percent at the start of trade.
ICICIdirect: Indian markets are likely to see a gap down opening tracking some profit booking pressure likely to be seen post strong rally despite strong global cues. However, global news flows and sector specific development will be key monitorables. US markets ended higher amid optimism related to Covid-19 vaccine and fiscal stimulus despite release of weaker-than expected macroeconomic data.
Abhijit Sen says India's economy likely to contract by 10% in FY21
India's economy is likely to contract by around 10 per cent in the current fiscal, eminent economist and former Planning Commission member Abhijit Sen said on Friday. Sen, also an expert on issues related to agriculture, further said that the government would not be able to double farmers' income by 2022.
"We are heading towards 10 per cent negative growth this year (2020-21). It will certainly not beminus 7.5 per cent, it will be worse than that. People are hoping there will be a huge rebound next year, I doubt it ," he told PTI. According to the RBI, the economy is likely to contract by 7.5 per cent in 2020-21.
Sen said at the moment, the government is expecting it(rebound) to happen without doing anything. "So that is just hope, actual government spending is less than what was budgeted for," he pointed out. Here's more on this here
FDI equity inflows into India cross $500 billion milestone
Foreign direct investment (FDI) equity inflows into India crossed the $ 500 billion milestone during April 2000 to September 2020 period, firmly establishing the country's credentials as a safe and key investment destination in the world.
According to the data of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the inflows during the period stood at $ 500.12 billion.
About 29 percent of the FDI came through the Mauritius route. It was followed by Singapore (21 percent), the US, the Netherlands, Japan (each 7 percent), and the UK (6 percent).
India received $ 144.71 billion from Mauritius and about $ 106 billion from Singapore during the period under review.
The other big investors have been from Germany, Cyprus, France and Cayman Islands. Click here to read more
Let's see how the markets fared on Friday!
Sensex crossed 45,000-mark for the first time on Friday, ending at record close after RBI upgraded its GDP target for the current fiscal year and kept interest rates steady in the face of stubbornly high inflation.
The Sensex ended 447 points higher at its closing high of 45,079 while the Nifty added 124 points to settle at its record close of 13,258. Both indices were also 2 percent higher for the week.
In intraday deals, Sensex rose as much as 515 points to hit its record high of 45,148 while the Nifty gained 146 points to its all-time high of 13,280.
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said India’s prospects have brightened with progress on COVID-19 vaccines and projected real GDP for the current financial year to shrink 7.5 percent from an earlier expectation of a 9.5 percent contraction. Read more
To begin with, expect the Indian market to open on a tepid note on Monday as the SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the opening for Nitfy50, was trading 37.50 points or 0.28 percent lower at 13,289.50 at 7:10 am, indicating a negative start for the domestic market.