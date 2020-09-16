Stock Market Live: Sensex opens nearly 110 points higher, Nifty above 11,500; M&M, Bharti Airtel gain

Welcome to market blog!

Hi, this is Mousumi Paul from CNBC-TV18 desk team and I will be giving you all updates on the stock market, economy and the corporate world.

To begin with, let's see how the market fared yesterday. The Indian Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Tuesday led by buying in pharma and banking stocks amid positive sentiment across global markets.

The Sensex ended 287.72 points or 0.74 percent higher at 39,044.35 while the Nifty gained 81.75 points or 0.71 percent to close at 11,521.80.

Broader indices participated in the rally with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices gaining percent respectively.

Gains in index heavyweights such as IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, HDFC, among others lifted Nifty above 11,500 level. All Nifty Bank constituents except PNB ended in the green.

Among sectors, Nifty Pharma gained the most followed by Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty IT. Nifty FMCG, Nifty Realty and Nifty Media ended in the red.

IndusInd Bank, Cipla, UPL, Axis Bank and Bharti Airtel led gains among Nifty50 constituents while Titan Company, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Eicher Motors and ITC were the top index losers.