  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
10 things you need to know before the opening bell on September 16
Asia shares rise as investors look ahead to Fed meeting
OPEC stands the test of time as it turns 60
Rupee drops 16 paise to 73.64 vs dollar on buying by banks

live now

Last Update 6 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live: Sensex opens nearly 110 points higher, Nifty above 11,500; M&M, Bharti Airtel gain

Mousumi Paul | Published: September 16, 2020 09:17 AM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live:  The Indian market is likely to open lower on Wednesday following a mixed trend in the Asian peers. At 7:15 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 32.00 points or 0.28 percent lower at 11499.50, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and Nifty50.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement