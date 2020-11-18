Stock Market Live: Sensex trades flat, Nifty holds 12,850; DHFL up 5%

Lakshmi Vilas Bank shareholders may not be as lucky as Yes Bank shareholders: Here's why

Shareholders of Lakshmi Vilas Bank may get nothing out of its proposed merger with DBS Bank India Ltd (DBIL), according to the terms of the draft scheme of amalgamation announced by the Reserve Bank of India. The draft scheme says, “On and from the appointed date, the entire amount of the paid-up share capital and reserves and surplus, including the balances in the share/securities premium account of the transferor bank, shall stand written off.” Also, “On and from the appointed date, the transferor bank shall cease to exist by operation of the scheme, and its shares or debentures listed in any stock exchange shall stand delisted without any further action from the transferor bank, transferee bank or order from any authority.”