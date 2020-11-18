Stock Market Live: Sensex trades flat, Nifty holds 12,850; DHFL up 5%

Larsen & Toubro | The company has bagged order to supply 46 units Komatsu mining equipment from Tata Steel. This is the infra major’s biggest ever order for its construction and mining equipment business.
Buzzing | Shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) were locked at 20 percent lower circuit on Wednesday after Finance Ministry put the bank under moratorium, with effect from November 17, 6 pm till December 16, 2020. The Reserve Bank of India has also imposed Rs 25,000 withdrawal limit. The RBI has announced a draft scheme of amalgamation for Lakshmi Vilas Bank with DBS Bank.
Cipla launches “Covi-G” for COVID-19 rapid antibody detection
Drug major Cipla has signed a licensing agreement with a Belgium-based firm, Multi G for the distribution of their COVID-19 Rapid Antibody test kit, across most Emerging markets and Europe. This licensing agreement is part of Cipla’s efforts to enhance global access to life- saving treatments and diagnostic infrastructure for patients in need.
Technical View | The Nifty has opened on a tepid note this morning, trying to find its direction for the day. The overall momentum continues to remain on the upside with good support at the 12,500-12,600 area. As long as that range is not disrespected, we are good to move ahead and achieve higher levels of 13,000-13,100, says Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.
Lakshmi Vilas Bank brought under moratorium; RBI proposes merger with DBS Bank India
Lakshmi Vilas Bank has been brought under moratorium effective 6 pm, November 17 until December 16. The moratorium has been imposed on the basis of application submitted by RBI under Sec 45 of BR Act. Withdrawals by account holders and creditors has also been capped at Rs 25,000 during the moratorium period. Account holders can withdraw above Rs 25,000 only for unforeseen expenses including medical treatment, education etc, an official statement said. The central bank has assured depositors of LVB that their interest will be fully protected and has asked depositors not to panic. RBI will put a Scheme of Amalgamation in place well before the expiry of moratorium and will ensure depositors are not put through undue hardship or are inconvenienced for longer than absolutely necessary. More here
Interest waiver case up for hearing today
The Supreme Court will hear the interest waiver case on Wednesday, the hearing for which will begin at 10:30 am. Petitioners have moved to SC seeking relief. The relief sorts include an extension of the moratorium, include perhaps a nominal rate being charged by the banks or the NBFCs. So far the Supreme Court has not been inclined to grant any relief beyond interest on interest waiver. We now have to see whether the SC pays any heed to the concerns raised by the other petitioners, the builders, the power producers, the realtors or will the Supreme Court lay this matter to rest taking into account centre’s action with respect to waiver of interest on interest – that question awaits.
Opening Bell: Sensex opens flat, Nifty holds 12,850; DHFL up 5%
Indian indices opened flat on Wednesday after hitting record high on Tuesday as losses in heavyweights HDFC, HUL, TCS and RIL, were capped by gains in ICICI Bank, L&T, Bajaj Finanace and Infosys. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was trading 17 points higher at 43,969 while the Nifty was down 15 points at 12,859. Broader markets were positive at opening with the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices up 0.5 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively. Among sectors, Nifty Bank and Nifty Auto rose around 0.4 percent while the FMCG, IT, Metal and Pharma indices were in the red.
October MF trends: Private banks' weightage recovers, IT scales another new high
Equity mutual funds witnessed outflow for the fourth consecutive month in October with investors moving out Rs 2,725 crore compared to an outflow of Rs 734 crore in September, the AMFI data showed. Investors continued to book profit at every higher level. The month witnessed notable changes in the sector and stock allocation of funds, brokerage house Motilal Oswal noted in a recent report. After hitting a 29-month low in September, private banks saw a positive interest among MFs in October and its weight was up 160 bps MoM to 17.4 percent. It continued to remain the top sector holding for MFs for the second consecutive month in October. Among other sectors, technology's weight continues to scale new highs as the weight increased 20 bps MoM to 11.8 percent. It was the second-best sectoral holding among MFs. Meanwhile, the consumer sector's weight moderated for the fifth consecutive month to 8.3 percent, down 40 bps MoM. More here
Gland Pharma IPO receives cold response in grey market; premium falls significantly to Rs 6-10
India's biggest pharma IPO, Gland Pharma attracted a muted response from retail investors during the bidding process, similar to the response it received in the grey market. Analysts believe that the higher-than-expected price band, higher valuations and Chinese parentage could be the reasons behind the decline in premium. The share is now available at Rs 6-10 in the grey market, compared to the IPO price of Rs 1,500, Moneycontrol reported. The premium began to fall after the release of the price band, as it was trading at a premium of Rs 200 apiece before the announcement. After the close of the bidding session, it declined to Rs 30 levels. The injectable-focused company fixed its price band at Rs 1,490-1,500 per share. The issue will hit bourses on Friday (November 20). More here
Lakshmi Vilas Bank shareholders may not be as lucky as Yes Bank shareholders: Here's why
Shareholders of Lakshmi Vilas Bank may get nothing out of its proposed merger with DBS Bank India Ltd (DBIL), according to the terms of the draft scheme of amalgamation announced by the Reserve Bank of India. The draft scheme says, “On and from the appointed date, the entire amount of the paid-up share capital and reserves and surplus, including the balances in the share/securities premium account of the transferor bank, shall stand written off.” Also, “On and from the appointed date, the transferor bank shall cease to exist by operation of the scheme, and its shares or debentures listed in any stock exchange shall stand delisted without any further action from the transferor bank, transferee bank or order from any authority.”
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Tuesday
Indian shares ended at record closing highs on Tuesday after a long weekend, following gains in Asian peers, as news of another promising coronavirus vaccine lifted hopes. Investor sentiment was given a boost when US drugmaker Moderna said its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was 94.5 percent effective in preventing infection. The Sensex rose 315 points to end at a new closing high of 43,952.7 while the Nifty was up 94 points to settle at a record close of 12,874. In intraday deals as well, the benchmarks hit new highs. The Sensex surged as much as 523 points to its new all-time high of 44,161 while the Nifty rallied 154 points to its fresh high of 12,934.
At 7:25 am, the SGX Nifty traded 30.5 points lower at 12,903.50, indicating a lower start for the Sensex and the Nifty50.