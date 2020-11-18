Access Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Stock Market Live: Sensex trades flat, Nifty holds 12,850; DHFL up 5%

CNBC-TV18 | Published: November 18, 2020 09:38 AM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live: Indian indices were trading flat on Wednesday after hitting a record high on Tuesday as losses in heavyweights HDFC, HUL, TCS and RIL, were capped by gains in ICICI Bank, L&T, Bajaj Finance and Infosys. Among sectors, Nifty Bank and Nifty Auto rose while the FMCG, IT, Metal and Pharma indices were in the red.

