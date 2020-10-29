Stock Market Live: Market opens in red, Nifty below 11,650; L&T, Tech Mahindra top losers

Opening Bell: The Indian stock market opened on a negative note on Thursday due to the sour investors' sentiment in the global markets. The Sensex opened 309 points lower to 39,613.80 while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,637.30, down 92 points. Among Nifty50 top losers, L&T declined over 3 percent after Q2 earnings. Other losers included Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, Titan and M&M.
Explained: NSDL fiasco on Bharti Airtel
The National Securities Depository (NSDL) fiasco led to big volatility in the Bharti Airtel stock in the morning, at one point in time it was up 12 percent, now it is just up 4 percent, and it has given up most of the gains.
There was a clarification from NSDL on their website that they have increased the FII limit on Bharti Airtel to 100 percent that led to a bit of excitement on the street that maybe this is what MSCI wanted and post this clarification on NSDL website MSCI will reverse the weight cut in Bharti Airtel, but that was not to be the case.
NSDL in a couple of hours changed the decision and said that the FII limit in Bharti Airtel stands at 49 percent. There was a very quick reversal in a couple of hours from NSDL, it seems there was a technical error from the NSDL side on their website.
Axis Bank Q2 earnings: Top takeaways
Axis Bank beats street estimates with a Rs 1,682 crore profit for the quarter ending September against a loss of Rs 112 crore in the same quarter last year, owing to a lower tax outgo, lower provisions, loan growth and some modest gains in the fee income business.
Its net interest income, the core income of any bank, grew by more than 20 percent over last year, at Rs 7,326 crore. Net interest margin or NIM stood at 3.58 percent.
If not for the Supreme Court order dated September 3, asking banks to keep accounts that were standard as on August 31, 2020, in standstill, the bank would have reported higher bad loans, with a Gross NPA ratio of 4.28 percent and net NPA ratio of 1.03 percent. Continue reading
Closing Bell: Sensex ends 600 points lower, Nifty below 11,750; banks, financials drag
Indian shares ended around 1.5 percent lower on Wednesday following in selloff in the global markets, dragged by losses in all key sectors but mainly banks and financials.
Shares around the world tumbled on Wednesday as coronavirus infections grew rapidly in Europe and the United States, igniting fears of possible strict lockdown measures that could damage already fragile economic recoveries.
The Sensex ended 600 points lower at 39,922 while the Nifty fell 160 points lower at 11,730. Broader markets were also lower for the day with the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices down 1 percent each.
On the Nifty50 index, Bharti Airtel, UPL, M&M, Hero Moto and Eicher Motors were the top gainers while HDFC, IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports, Dr Reddy's and Tech Mahindra led the losses.
All sectors were also in the red for the day. Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Services dragged the most, around 2 percent each. Meanwhile, Nifty IT, Nifty Metal and Nifty Pharma indices were down between 1 percent and 1.8 percent.
To begin with, the Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Thursday tracking global markets. At 7:40 am, the SGX Nifty traded 46 points lower at 11,673.50, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and Nifty50.