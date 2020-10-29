Stock Market Live: Market opens in red, Nifty below 11,650; L&T, Tech Mahindra top losers

Explained: NSDL fiasco on Bharti Airtel

The National Securities Depository (NSDL) fiasco led to big volatility in the Bharti Airtel stock in the morning, at one point in time it was up 12 percent, now it is just up 4 percent, and it has given up most of the gains.

There was a clarification from NSDL on their website that they have increased the FII limit on Bharti Airtel to 100 percent that led to a bit of excitement on the street that maybe this is what MSCI wanted and post this clarification on NSDL website MSCI will reverse the weight cut in Bharti Airtel, but that was not to be the case.

NSDL in a couple of hours changed the decision and said that the FII limit in Bharti Airtel stands at 49 percent. There was a very quick reversal in a couple of hours from NSDL, it seems there was a technical error from the NSDL side on their website.

