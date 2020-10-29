  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: Market opens in red, Nifty below 11,650; L&T, Tech Mahindra top losers

Mousumi Paul | Published: October 29, 2020 09:23 AM IST

Stock Market Live:  The Indian stock market opened on a negative note on Thursday due to the sour investors' sentiment in the global markets. The Sensex opened 309 points lower to 39,613.80 while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,637.30, down 92 points. Among Nifty50 top losers, L&T declined over 3 percent after Q2 earnings. Other losers included Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, Titan and M&M. 

