Stock Market Live: Sensex trades lower, Nifty below 15,100 dragged by auto, metals stocks

Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
The markets have opened below 15,100 which is short-term support for the Nifty. We need to evaluate today's closing price: for the markets to continue remaining bullish, we would need to close above 15,100. A break of this level on a closing basis would alert the bearish triggers of the market and it can drop to 14,800 and then 14,600. It would be better to evaluate the index on Monday with new weekly support and resistance levels.
IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000-cr fundraise
Private sector IDFC First Bank on Thursday said its board has okayed raising up to Rs 3,000 crore through various means. The lender said there are significant opportunities for growth based on the strong capabilities it has built as well as the strong outlook for economic recovery in India.
Gold slips to over seventh-month low as rising yields dent appeal
Gold prices fell to their lowest in more than seven months on Friday, on course for their worst week since the end of November, as rising US Treasury yields eroded the non-yielding bullion's appeal. Spot gold fell 0.4 percent to $1,769.03 per ounce by 0250 GMT, having touched its lowest since July 2 at $1,759.29 earlier in the session. Prices have declined 3 percent so far this week. US gold futures slipped 0.6 percent to $1,765.30.
Oil India, EIL eye BPCL refinery; EIL to have a minority stake
We will submit the bid along with Oil India for Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd’s (BPCL) 61.65 percent stake in Numaligarh Refinery, said Sunil Bhatia, Director of Finance at Engineers India, on Friday. The two public sector undertakings are going to bid for BPCL’s 61.65 percent in Numaligarh Refinery.
Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, Bhatia said, “Our board approved submission of financial bid in a consortium with Oil India Ltd. So Oil India will be submitting the financial bid with the timeline given by BPCL for submission of the bid. We are a minority stakeholder partner, so we will be taking minority stake only." Read here.
Opening Bell | The Indian equity market opened lower Friday dragged by selling in auto and metal stocks amid a weak trend in the global peers. At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 86.67 points, or 0.17 percent lower at 51,238.02, while the Nifty fell 44.15 points, or 0.29 percent to open at 15,074.80. Broader indices were also under pressure. Among sectors, Nifty Auto, Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Auto and Nifty Metal declined, while Nifty PSU Bank traded in the green.
Telecom subscriber base dips marginally to 1,173 mn in Dec; Airtel, Jio add new customers
Telecom subscriber base in the country fell marginally to 1,173 million in December 2020 with Vodafone Idea and state-run telecom firms BSNL and MTNL losing the bulk of their customers, according to data released by sector regulator Trai on Thursday. The mobile subscriber base declined to 1,153.77 million in December, from 1,155.2 million in November.
The dip in the subscribers base was mainly due to Vodafone Idea losing over 5.69 million mobile customers. It was followed by BSNL, which lost over 2,52,501 subscribers, and MTNL lost 6,442 customers. Bharti Airtel led the mobile segment with an addition of over 4 million new customers and Reliance Jio added 4,78,917 new customers.
Domestic air passenger traffic down 40% | India's domestic air passenger traffic declined around 40 percent to 77.34 lakh in January 2021 over the year-ago period as the pandemic continues to hit air travel demand, as per the monthly traffic data released by the aviation regulator, DGCA on Thursday. The total number of passengers flown by the Indian carriers on domestic routes in January 2020 was 1.27 crore. The passenger load factor during the previous month has shown a declining trend compared to December primarily due to the tourist season, the DGCA said.
SEBI eases listing rules for large IPOs, LIC to be biggest beneficiary of relaxation
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has eased public issue norms for large entities, making it easier for the government to sell a part of its stake in Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) through a mega initial public offering (IPO). The government’s plan to sell the stake in the country’s largest insurer has been marked by complications given the sheer size of the state-run company. To put things in perspective, just a 10 percent share sale to the public is pegged to be at least Rs 1 lakh crore, which will be tough for the market to absorb.
The move by SEBI on Wednesday to ease the minimum offer and public holding norms will allow the government more time to abide by rules. As per the new norms now, for any company with a post-issue market capital of above Rs 1 lakh crore, the IPO size will have to be Rs 10,000 crore plus 5 percent of the incremental market capitalisation amount. Read more.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
Going ahead the market may continue with its consolidation for some time till the concerns over rising inflation recedes. Even spike in virus cases is worrying the market. Further Nifty valuations at ~21x FY22 EPS are not inexpensive anymore and demand consistent earnings delivery ahead.
Rising bond yields may cap equity valuations as the RBI may have to do a balancing act to keep bond yields at lower levels while managing the government borrowing program. Thus the market would track rising inflation, increasing Covid cases along with prospective US stimulus in the near term for further direction.
Rupee | The rupee pared its initial losses to settle higher by 9 paise at 72.65 against the US dollar on Thursday following consistent forex inflows and losses in the American currency in the global markets. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic unit opened lower at 72.76 tracking selloff in domestic equities. The rupee touched a low of 72.78 and a high of 72.65 during the day. The domestic unit finally ended 9 paise higher at 72.65 against the US dollar.
Crude oil drops as investors gauge big chill impact on US refineries
Oil prices slid as much as 2 percent in early trade on Friday, adding to overnight declines, on worries that refineries shut by a big freeze in the US South will take some time to revive operations and dent crude demand. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $1.21, or 2 percent, to $59.31 a barrel, after declining 1 percent on Thursday. Brent crude futures dropped $1.07, or 1.7 percent, to $62.86 a barrel, after declining 0.6 percent on Thursday.
US weekly jobless claims rise as labor market recovery stalls
The number of Americans filing first-time applications for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week, raising the risk of a second straight month of tepid job growth despite declining new COVID-19 infections, a Reuters report said.
The weekly unemployment claims report from the Labor Department on Thursday, the most timely data on the economy's health, could add impetus to President Joe Biden's push for a $1.9 trillion package to aid the recovery from the pandemic. At least 18.3 million Americans were receiving unemployment checks at the end of January. Government-funded benefits for millions of these people will expire in mid-March unless Congress approves the Biden administration's spending plan.
Wall Street | US stocks declined after first-time filings for jobless claims totalled 861,000 last week, the highest in a month and above the Dow Jones estimate of 773,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 119.68 points to close at 31,493.34. The S&P 500 declined 0.44 percent to finish its trading day at 3,913.97 while the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.72 percent to about 13,865.36.
Asian Market | Asian stocks traded mixed in Friday morning trade following overnight declines for the major indexes on Wall Street. In Japan, the NIkkei 225 declined 0.48 percent while the Topix index lost 0.36 percent. South Korea’s Kospi added 0.20 percent. Stocks in Australia fell as the S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.65 percent lower. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.06 percent higher.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Thursday
Indian equity indices ended lower on Thursday dragged by losses in the private banks, financial and auto stocks. The Sensex declined 379.14 points, or 0.73 percent to close at 51,324.69, while the Nifty ended at 15,118.95, down 89.95 points, or 0.59 percent. Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks as smallcap and midcap indices closed with decent gains.
Among sectors, Nifty Auto, Nifty Private Bank, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Realty and Nifty Media ended in the red, while Nifty PSU Bank rallied the most over 5 per cent followed by metals and IT indices with 1 percent gain each.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!