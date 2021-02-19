Stock Market Live: Sensex trades lower, Nifty below 15,100 dragged by auto, metals stocks

Oil India, EIL eye BPCL refinery; EIL to have a minority stake

We will submit the bid along with Oil India for Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd’s (BPCL) 61.65 percent stake in Numaligarh Refinery, said Sunil Bhatia, Director of Finance at Engineers India, on Friday. The two public sector undertakings are going to bid for BPCL’s 61.65 percent in Numaligarh Refinery.