Stock Market Live: Sensex trades lower, Nifty below 15,100 dragged by auto, metals stocks

Ankit Gohel | Published: February 19, 2021 10:05 AM IST

Stock Market Live: The Indian equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty traded lower Friday dragged by selling in metals, auto, IT and financial stocks amid weak global cues. Broader indices traded mixed. Gains were witnessed in PSU Banks and FMCG stocks.

