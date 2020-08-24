  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty hold gains, smallcaps outperform; Eicher Motors up over 7%

Mousumi Paul | Published: August 24, 2020 11:17 AM IST

Stock Market Live: Indian indices opened on positive note on August 24 with Nifty above 11400. At 09:15 am, the Sensex was up 213.43 points or 0.56% at 38,648.15, and the Nifty was up 68.70 points or 0.60% at 11,440.30. About 1119 shares have advanced, 252 shares declined, and 83 shares are unchanged.

