Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty hold gains, smallcaps outperform; Eicher Motors up over 7%

PNB is targetting to raise funds via QIP by Q3 or early Q4 of FY21, says it has all requisite approvals in place to raise funds via QIP. About 5-6% Of PNB’s credit book may be restructured under RBI’s August 6 circular. The company says it will have a clearer picture on recast book by September end.
Technical Experts View: Nooresh Merani from nooreshtech.co.in suggests two recommendations. "Buy Tata Chemicals. It has broken out above the Rs 320-325 mark which has been the high since the listing. We would expect a move towards Rs 350 and a stop loss to be placed at Rs 320." The second one is Power Grid with a stop loss at Rs 183 and a target price of Rs 200. Merani says, "The stock has broken out of a tight range for a long time and has seen good volumes."
Buzzing Stock: Orient Bell's shares are trading 8.26 percent higher to Rs 100.25 per share on the NSE after Porinju Veliyath's Equity Intelligence India acquired 80,000 shares or 0.56% stake in the company on Friday at Rs 91.87 per share.
These 5 high conviction midcap stock ideas can give up to 15% upside in 3 months
The recovery in broader markets seems to be starting. After the rally from March 2020 lows, the Nifty is now trading at a premium to its long-period average. Midcaps, on the other hand, has started performing over the last two months – post its underperformance over more than the two years. In fact, Nifty Midcap100 is down just 2 percent YTD as compared to Nifty which is down 6 percent. So should investors move towards midcaps from the safe largecap stocks? Brokerage house Motilal Oswal has listed 5 high conviction ideas from the midcap space with equal weightage (20 percent each). The brokerage expects these stocks to do well in the short to medium term. One can buy this basket of 5 stocks with a potential upside of 10-15 percent over a time frame of 1-3 months, it added. Here's the list
Rupee opens slightly lower against US dollar
Little over 7 lakh shares of Ramco Systems change hands on exchanges in 2 blocks at Rs 233.50/sh
GIC sells 93.3 lakh shares (0.97 percent Eq) via open market on August 20 in Zee Ent. Its holding in the company falls to 5.93 percent
Market opens with gains following positive global cues
PVR & Inox Leisure to remain in focus: Centre releases SoPs for resumption of shooting of films, TV serials
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday announced the release of standard operating procedures (SoPs) for resuming shooting of films and TV programmes.
These SoPs have been finalised after consulting the health and home ministries, he said.
The shooting of films and TV serials can be started using these SOPs issued in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the minister said.
Sharing details of the SOPs, Javadekar said barring those who are in front of cameras all others will have to wear masks.
He hoped that the release of the SOPs will not only lead to the resumption of the shooting of films and TV serials but also generate employment. Here's more
Future Retail's debt repayment deadline ends; co in talks with lenders to avert default
Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail will be facing a crucial test on Monday. The company has to repay its coupon holders $14 million or almost Rs 105 crore in interest due for its $500 million senior secured notes. If it fails to honour its dues, the retail company would be in default and may face downgrades from rating agencies.
The retail giant has found itself in troubled waters since the nationwide lockdown started hurting its businesses, worsening its already strained financial position.
Future Group had a consolidated debt of Rs 12,778 crore as of September 2019, as per the company’s public records. Its flagship company Future Retail had a gross debt of Rs 2,657 crore as of March 2019. Read more
Granules India arm gets US FDA nod for a sedation drug.
Here's how the market ended on Friday
The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended higher Friday led by gains in financial and FMCG stocks amid positive momentum in the global markets.
The Sensex ended 214.33 points or 0.56 percent higher at 38,434.72 while the Nifty gained 59.40 points or 0.53 percent to close at 11,371.60. Broader indices participated in the rally with Nifty Midcap100 index gaining 0.49 percent while Nifty Smallcap100 rising 1.03 percent.
For the week, the market ended on a positive note with benchmarks up 0.5 percent each.
Among sectors, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Realty rose 1 percent each followed by Nifty FMCG, Nifty Pharma and Nifty AUto. Nifty Metals, Nifty IT and Nifty Media ended in the red.
HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were the biggest contributors to Nifty Bank’s gain of 300 points. Read more
Hi, I am Mousumi Paul from the desk team of CNBC-TV18 and I will give you all the updates on the stock market, economy and the corporate world. To begin with, the Indian stock market is expected to open in the green today in-line with the Asian peers. At 8:25 am, the SGX Nifty traded 35 points to 11,418, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty50.