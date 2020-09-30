Stock Market Live: Sensex trades lower, Nifty around 11,200; banks, metals, drag

Robust returns: This pharma stock turned Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.85 crore in 10 years

Caplin Points Labs has been a strong long-term performer giving robust return and steadily rising in the last 10 years. The pharma stock which traded around Rs 3 in 2010 has surged over 18,400 percent to quote at Rs 556 currently. To put it into perspective, an investment of Rs 1 lakh in the stock in 2010 would now be valued over Rs 1.85 crore currently.

In the last one year as well, the stock has risen 35 percent and 95 percent in 2020 amid a general rise in the pharma stocks due to the coronavirus pandemic. In comparison, benchmark Nifty fell 2.5 percent during the last one year and has declined 8 percent since the beginning of this year. Read more