  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 6 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live: Sensex trades lower, Nifty around 11,200; banks, metals, drag

Mousumi Paul | Published: September 30, 2020 10:10 AM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live:  The Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty traded lower on Wednesday amid mixed global cues. Broader indices declined over 0.1 percent. Among sectors, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Metals, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty IT traded lower while Nifty Pharma, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Media traded in the green. 

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
  • LIVE-TV

recommended for you

Advertisement