Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher tracking gains in Asian peers

Sebi board approves relaxing minimum public offer norms, other measures
Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday approved a slew of proposals, including relaxing minimum public offer requirements and amending norms for portfolio managers. Besides, the watchdog cleared repealing of Sebi (Underwriters) Regulations, 1993 and amendments to the Sebi (Merchant Bankers) Regulations, 1992 and the SEBI (Stock Brokers) Regulations, 1992. Continuing efforts to further the ease of doing business in the country, the watchdog's board also gave its nod for merger of Sebi (Regulatory Fee on Stock Exchanges) Regulations, 2006 with Securities Contracts (Regulation) (Stock Exchanges and Clearing Corporations) Regulations, 2018, according to a release.
Gabriel Makhlouf likens craze for Bitcoin to 17th century Tulip Mania
Gabriel Makhlouf, the British economist and European Central Bank governing council member, has likened the craze for Bitcoin to the Netherlands Tulip mania of the 17th century, often used metaphorically to refer to an economic bubble. Reiterating his last month's warning, Makhlouf said Bitcoin investors must prepare to "lose all their money". Makhlouf, however, added he was not advising people on whether or not they should invest in the digital currency. Attending a webinar on Tuesday in Dublin, Makhlouf said even though some people thought investing money in Bitcoin was "good bet", he wouldn't put his money into it. More here
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Wednesday
Indian indices ended in the red on Wednesday as losses in financials, IT, and pharma stocks overpowered gains in auto, media, and PSU Bank space. The Sensex ended 400.34 points or 0.77 percent lower at 51,703.83 while Nifty fell 104.55 points or 0.68 percent to settle at 15,208. Broader markets, however, ended positively for the day with the midcap and smallcap indices up 0.31 percent and 0.03 percent, respectively. On the Nifty50 index, Hero MotoCorp, BPCL, SBI, Adani Ports, and Power Grid were the top gainers while Nestle India, Asian Paints, Maruti, Bajaj FinServ, and HDFC Bank led the losses. Among sectors, the Nifty pharma lost the most, down 1.3 percent while Nifty IT fell 1.29 percent. Nifty Financial Services also shed 1.10 percent, while Nifty FMCG, Nifty Bank, and Nifty Realty also traded in the red. However, the Nifty PSU Bank index jumped over 5 percent and Nifty Media, metal, and auto traded in the green. More here
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
