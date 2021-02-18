  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher tracking gains in Asian peers

Pranati Deva | Published: February 18, 2021 07:47 AM IST

Stock Market Live: The Indian market is likely to open higher on Thursday following gains in Asian peers amid mixed global cues. At 7:15 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 65.00 points or 0.43 percent higher at 15,261.00, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and Nifty50.

