Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher tracking gains in Asian peers

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Wednesday

Indian indices ended in the red on Wednesday as losses in financials, IT, and pharma stocks overpowered gains in auto, media, and PSU Bank space. The Sensex ended 400.34 points or 0.77 percent lower at 51,703.83 while Nifty fell 104.55 points or 0.68 percent to settle at 15,208. Broader markets, however, ended positively for the day with the midcap and smallcap indices up 0.31 percent and 0.03 percent, respectively. On the Nifty50 index, Hero MotoCorp, BPCL, SBI, Adani Ports, and Power Grid were the top gainers while Nestle India, Asian Paints, Maruti, Bajaj FinServ, and HDFC Bank led the losses. Among sectors, the Nifty pharma lost the most, down 1.3 percent while Nifty IT fell 1.29 percent. Nifty Financial Services also shed 1.10 percent, while Nifty FMCG, Nifty Bank, and Nifty Realty also traded in the red. However, the Nifty PSU Bank index jumped over 5 percent and Nifty Media, metal, and auto traded in the green. More here