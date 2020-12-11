Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Read the best of
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Selected Articles from
Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 9 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live: Nifty hovers around fresh highs at 13,550; oil & gas stocks rally, ONGC top gainer

Mousumi Paul | Published: December 11, 2020 10:15 AM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live: Indian equity benchmark indices traded near fresh highs on Friday following a bounce back in Asian peers as progress on COVID-19 vaccines boosted investor sentiment. Broader markets outperformed the frontline indices. Oil & gas stocks gained the most, with ONGC trading over 8 percent followed by GAIL (+3.3 percent).

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement