Stock Market Live: Nifty hovers around fresh highs at 13,550; oil & gas stocks rally, ONGC top gainer

Will not tinker with FY22 estimates of cement stocks owing to CCI probe, says HDFC Securities
HDFC Securities said it will not tinker with FY22 estimates of cement stocks due to the probe carried out by the Competition Commission of India (CCI).
The CCI on Wednesday and Thursday (December 9 and 10) conducted search operations at the offices of some cement companies. The searches were conducted based on suspected price cartelisation by these cement majors, sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18.
The, investigations, however, are still underway based on the data collected from these searches, said the sources.
"Will not tinker with FY22 estimates of cement stocks owing to Competition Commission of India (CCI) probe," said Rajesh Kumar Ravi of HDFC Securities in an interview with CNBC-TV18.
According to Kumar, cement demand continues to remain strong throughout the nation except for southern India.
“Our channel checks suggest that north market has grown 5 percent, central more than 10-15 percent in this quarter, east is growing at 20-25 percent, west is also up by 5 percent and south is down around 10 percent year-on-year (YoY), but south is on a recovery phase versus last quarter," he said.
On cartelisation, he said, “There has not been much dent earlier as well in stock prices and even this time I do not see other than a normal profit-booking maybe 3-5 percent.”
Anish Moonka from JST Investments on auto sector: "The $8.5-billion TVS Group has showcased another round of exemplary corporate governance by the move to Align the ownership of group companies with the management of the respective companies. Adding to that, no royalty payments need to be made from companies to TVS family members/ Holding companies. This could lead to massive re-rating in the holding companies of the group which currently trade at a huge discount to their underlying values. The progress of the 'Memorandum of family settlement' looks to be a key monitorable. The listed companies of the TVS group include TVS Motors, Sundaram Clayton, Sundaram finance, Sundaram Fasteners, TVS Srichara, Wheels India, Sundaram Finance Holdings, TVS Electronics, India Nippon Electricals & Sundaram Brake Linings," said Moonka to CNBC-TV18.com.
Oil-related stocks rally due to high crude prices, vaccine rollout; ONGC jumps 13%, GAIL surges 7.5%
Oil stocks rallied on Friday on the back of higher crude prices, also supported by the optimism on the COVID-19 vaccine. The top gainer of Nifty50 index and the oil space is ONGC, gaining as much as 13 percent to Rs 104.40 per share on the NSE. At 11:30 am, the stock traded 7.5 percent to Rs 98.60.
Meanwhile, GAIL gained as much as 7.5 percent to Rs 128.80 while Indian Oil Corporation rose 4.34 percent higher to Rs 95.55. All these three stocks remained the top gainers of the Nifty50 index.
This is the first-time since March this year that Brent crude rose above $50 on COVID vaccine rollout. The bullish sentiment offset a large increase in US inventories that showed there was still ample supply available.
Currently, the February contract of Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange is trading at $50.29, higher by 2.93 per cent from its previous close.
The surge in Brent crude also comes a day after the Energy Information Administration reported an increase in crude inventory levels in the US. According to the EIA data, inventory of crude oil in the US rose by 15.2 million barrels against the analysts' projection of a 1.4 million-barrel decline.
Further, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia have agreed to a marginal increase in oil production from January 2021 onwards. The increase in crude oil will most likely also lift the retail price of petrol and diesel in India.
Jaiprakash Associates lenders revive restructuring plan, hopeful of resolution outside IBC within a month
An ICICI Bank-led consortium of lenders is finalizing a resolution plan for debt-ridden Jaiprakash Associates Limited (JAL) outside the bankruptcy process, and hopes to submit it to the Reserve Bank for its approval within a month, three people in the know told CNBC-TV18.
As per people in the know, the resolution plan underworks is similar to the restructuring plan that lenders had firmed up before the RBI drew up the second list of defaulters to be sent to NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) in 2017.
Banks are working out this restructuring plan under RBI’s June 7 circular for resolution of stressed assets. It involves splitting the company’s approximately Rs 15,000 crores of bank debt into sustainable and unsustainable portions, and hiving off parts of the businesses for sale to strategic investors, CNBC-TV18 has learned. For more, click here
Gayatri Projects shares hit 5% upper circuit on winning orders worth Rs 1,300 cr
The shares of Gayatri Projects were locked in a 5 percent upper circuit in the early trade on Friday after the company’s water division bagged 3 Letters of Award (LOAs).
The stock jumped 5 percent to Rs 36.20 apiece on the BSE. The shares have risen over 50 percent in the last one month.
In a regulatory filing, the company said it has received 3 Letters of Award (LOAs) for Pipe Drinking Water Schemes from Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply Department in the State of Uttar Pradesh.
It will work in a joint venture where its share is 97.5 percent for a total value of Rs 1,332 crore.
Gayatri Projects Ltd. is the flagship company of diversified Gayatri Group that has interests in infrastructure, power, hospitality, real estate and industry.
Technical View | The Nifty is in a rangebound phase between 13,400 and 13,700. This is also a profit booking resistance zone. Traders should maintain caution at these levels and book profits at regular intervals. Timely upgrading of stop losses should also happen as the markets can get volatile. We have a good support at the 13,300-13350 levels, says Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.
Gold reverses gains as investors look past weak U.S. jobs data: Gold eased on Thursday as a failure to significantly breach the $1,850 per ounce resistance level prompted technical selling, with persistent overall vaccine-driven optimism also prompting investors to look past weak U.S. jobs data.
Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,836.01 per ounce at 11:44 a.m. EST (1644 GMT). U.S. gold futures were up 0.1% at $1,839.90.
Mrs. Bectors Food fixes IPO price band at Rs 286-288 per share
Bread and biscuit maker Mrs. Bectors Food Specialties Ltd will launch its initial public offer (IPO) for subscription on December 15 at a price band fixed at Rs 286-288 per share.
The Rs 540.54 crore-IPO would comprise of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 40.54 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 500 crore by existing shareholders Linus Pvt Ltd, GW Confectionary PTE. Ltd., GW Crown PTE. Ltd and Mabel Pvt Ltd.
The lot size of the issue is 50 shares. A retail-individual investor can apply for up to 13 lots (650 shares or Rs 187,200).
This offer includes a reservation of up to such Equity Shares aggregating up to Rs 50 lakh for purchase by eligible employees. A discount of Rs 15.00 per equity share shall be offered to eligible employees bidding in the Employee Reservation Portion. Read more
Opening Bell: Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Friday following a bounce back in Asian peers as progress on COVID-19 vaccines boosted investor sentiment.
At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.22 percent, or 100.44 points, higher at 46,060.32, while the Nifty50 index opened at 13,512.30, up 34.00 points, or 0.25 percent. Broader markets outperformed the frontline indices with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 0.99 percent and 0.83 percent, respectively.
All the sectoral indices were trading in the green led by Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Metal, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Media.
ONGC, GAIL India, UPL, IOC and NTPC were the Nifty50 top gainers, while Adani Ports & SEZ, Nestle India, Infosys, Tata Motors and Asian Paints were the top index losers.
Blackstone signs deal to buy Piramal Glass for $1 billion
Private equity major Blackstone has signed a deal to acquire Piramal Group’s Piramal Glass for around $1 billion.
The deal contour includes an upfront payment of $850 million while Piramal Group will get approximately $150 million on achieving certain milestones, to be paid over 2 years.
CNBC-TV18 on December 3 had reported on the contours of the deal.
This will be the second billion-dollar deal by Piramal Group this year to capitalise the group which has a large NBFC arm. Earlier in the year, the group had sold US-based DRG for around a billion dollars. Piramal has taken many steps to raise funds via a rights issue, CDPQ investments, sale of a minority stake in Piramal Pharma to Carlyle. Here's more on this
Here's how you can invest in foreign stocks from India
Strategic investment is an art, and with growing awareness on the equity investment, more and more people are looking to invest in companies based in abroad. With economic recovery in most countries, Indian retail investors are diversifying as well as widening their investment horizon to gain massive returns from foreign equity markets.
For instance, Wall Street is the home to some of the multi-billionaire stocks in the world, like Google, Facebook, Tesla, Microsoft, Amazon, Apple and so many more. Buying these stocks allow Indian investors to diversify their portfolio, seize bigger opportunities and also maximize gains.
However, there are few cons of investing in foreign stocks, like high charges by brokerages. For instance, if you are trading in US stocks, you have to be ready to pay high charges to the brokerages in dollars. Another disadvantage is profits will always be subjected to currency exchange rate. Continue reading!
Auto sector facing shortage of critical components for manufacturing
German auto suppliers Continental, Bosch and Volkswagen, the world's largest carmaker, on Friday warned about a shortage of semiconductor components needed for automotive production.
These semiconductors are used across various parts of electronic component units (ECUs) and the entire supply chain could get disrupted because Bosch is one of the largest players who supply the semiconductors to this space.
The pandemic has hit auto and auto parts production globally, and car-making has grown increasingly reliant on imported chips for electronic parts, such as electronic control units and electronic stability programmes. Read more here
Here's how markets fared on Thursday!
The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty snapped a seven-day gaining streak to end lower Thursday dragged by selling in banking and auto stocks amid negative global cues.
The Sensex ended 143.62 points or 0.31 percent lower at 45,959.88 while the Nifty lost 50.80 points or 0.38 percent to close at 13,478.30. Nifty Bank sipped 199 points to 30,510.
Broader indices underperformed the benchmarks with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices falling 0.53 and 0.83 percent, respectively.
Among sectors, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Auto, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Media fell the most while Nifty FMCG, Nifty Realty and Nifty Metal ended in the green. Click here to read more
