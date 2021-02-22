Stock Market Live: Sensex at day's low, Nifty slips below 14,900; banks, autos drag; metals outshine

Buzzing | Jubilant FoodWorks stock price hits 52-week high on acquisition of Fides Food Systems

Shares of Jubilant FoodWorks rallied 5 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 3,098.55 in early trade on Monday after the company announced the acquisition of Fides Food Systems Coöperatief U.A. by its subsidiary. In an exchange filing, the company said that its wholly-owned subsidiary Jubilant Foodworks Netherlands B.V. entered into a purchase agreement with Turkish Private Equity Fund II L.P. to fully acquire Fides Food Systems Coöperatief U.A. which holds 32.81 percent equity shares in DP Eurasia N.V.

Global brokerage Jefferies is of the view that the 32.8 percent stake buy in DP Eurasia was at an attractive valuation, while this raises concerns of volatility and bandwidth. Despite being the largest shareholder, there won’t be line-by-line consolidation, it said. Jefferies maintained Buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3,050 per share.

Credit Suisse said that the transaction was done at 20 percent discount and valued DP Eurasia at a large discount to other listed Domino's Franchisees. It said that the transaction increases the addressable market but the dynamics of these markets could be very different. The brokerage house maintained a Neutral call on the stock with the target price of Rs 2,450 per share.