  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 4 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live: Sensex at day's low, Nifty slips below 14,900; banks, autos drag; metals outshine

Ankit Gohel | Published: February 22, 2021 11:04 AM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live:  Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty traded lower dragged by selling in PSU banks and auto stocks. Broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices traded lower. Gains were witnessed only in metal stocks.
view more

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement