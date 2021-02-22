Stock Market Live: Sensex at day's low, Nifty slips below 14,900; banks, autos drag; metals outshine

Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking
Going ahead, we need to keep a close eye on how Nifty behaves around its key support zone of 14,750 – 14,550. Only a sustainable breach of these crucial levels should be considered as a short term trend reversal. On the flipside, 15,100 – 15,200 would be seen as immediate hurdles and any bounce towards this is most likely to get sold into.
Buzzing | Jubilant FoodWorks stock price hits 52-week high on acquisition of Fides Food Systems
Shares of Jubilant FoodWorks rallied 5 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 3,098.55 in early trade on Monday after the company announced the acquisition of Fides Food Systems Coöperatief U.A. by its subsidiary. In an exchange filing, the company said that its wholly-owned subsidiary Jubilant Foodworks Netherlands B.V. entered into a purchase agreement with Turkish Private Equity Fund II L.P. to fully acquire Fides Food Systems Coöperatief U.A. which holds 32.81 percent equity shares in DP Eurasia N.V.
Global brokerage Jefferies is of the view that the 32.8 percent stake buy in DP Eurasia was at an attractive valuation, while this raises concerns of volatility and bandwidth. Despite being the largest shareholder, there won’t be line-by-line consolidation, it said. Jefferies maintained Buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3,050 per share.
Credit Suisse said that the transaction was done at 20 percent discount and valued DP Eurasia at a large discount to other listed Domino's Franchisees. It said that the transaction increases the addressable market but the dynamics of these markets could be very different. The brokerage house maintained a Neutral call on the stock with the target price of Rs 2,450 per share.
Buzzing | Shares of Torrent Power rallied over 5 percent to 52-week high after the emerged as the highest bidder for 51 percent privatization of Power Distribution Company in the UT of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.
Prakash Diwan: Will buy hotel stocks and wait it out; expect IndusInd Bank to consolidate
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday, February 21 that a strict lockdown could be implemented in the state as well as Mumbai if people don't follow the COVID-19 discipline.
When asked how this will affect hotels, cinema halls and restaurants, market expert Prakash Diwan replied, “The way some of them are shoring up results and gearing up for a much bigger fillip in terms of international travel opening up, the way airlines are gearing up I think things will look up. So you have to buy these stocks, definitely, there is still value available, East India Hotel, Indian Hotels – these are stocks that will benefit more on the resumption of international travel. This sector will probably play a big catch-up as and when things happen. So it is time to buy these and wait it out.” Diwan is not positive on PVR. Watch here.
Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
15,100-15,150 was short-term support that the index broke last week. We saw a quick slide of almost 200 points thereafter. Our next support is at 14,800 and this would be medium-term support for the markets. If we need to continue the bull streak, we should not break this level. If we do, the Nifty could slide to 14,400.
Buzzing | Shares of Hindustan Copper rallied over 17 percent after LME copper prices rose to 9-year high.
Punjab National Bank | The bank will not participate in capital raising plans of its housing finance subsidiary, PNB Housing Finance, but it will continue to pursue with the proposed capital raising plan through permitted modes.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals | The company's Swiss unit has received marketing approval from Russian health ministry for nasal spray ‘Ryaltris’. The drug is expected to be available to patients in Russia in Q1FY22.
Opening Bell | Indian equity benchmark indices opened flat with a positive bias on Monday amid mixed global cues. At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.04 percent, or 20.75 points, higher at 50,910.51, while the Nifty50 index opened at 14,999.05, up 17.30 points, or 0.12 percent. Broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices supported gains. Gains were witnessed in metals and IT stocks, while auto stocks were under pressure.
Azim Premji asks govt to involve private sector 'for cost-effective, quick vaccination' in country
Wipro founder Azim Premji urged the Narendra Modi government to get the private sector involved to ensure cost-effective and quick vaccination of people in the country. In an interaction at the Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce, the philanthropist told Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman that the vaccination rate would get a boost if the private sector was allowed to lend a helping hand. Read here.
Bitcoin hits fresh high
Bitcoin continued gaining on Sunday, rising to a fresh high and extending a two-month rally that took its market capitalization above $1 trillion on Friday. The world's most popular cryptocurrency rose to a record $58,354, taking its weekly gain to around 20%. It has surged around 100% this year. Bitcoin's gains have been fueled by evidence it is gaining acceptance among mainstream investors and companies, such as Tesla Inc, Mastercard Inc and BNY Mellon.
M-cap of eight of top 10 most-valued firms tumbles over Rs 1.23 lakh crore
Eight of the top 10 most-valued companies together witnessed an erosion of Rs 1,23,670.47 crore from market valuation last week, in-line with a bearish broader market trend. During the last week, the BSE benchmark declined 654.54 points or 1.26 per cent. Only Reliance Industries (RIL) and State Bank of India (SBI) emerged as gainers from the top 10 most-valued companies list. Tata Consultancy Services was the biggest laggard in the list as its market valuation tanked Rs 44,672.14 crore to Rs 11,52,770.11 crore. Read more.
FPIs invest Rs 24,965 crore in February so far
Continuing their buying spree, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) invested Rs 24,965 crore in Indian markets in February so far as various organisations predicted high economic growth for the country and the Union Budget boosted investor sentiment. According to depositories' data, FPIs pumped in Rs 24,204 crore into equities and Rs 761 crore in the debt segment, taking the total net investment to Rs 24,965 crore during February 1-19. In the preceding month, FPIs were net investors of Rs 14,649 crore. Read more.
Forex reserves down by USD 249 million | The country’s foreign exchange reserves fell by USD 249 million to USD 583.697 billion in the week ended February 12, RBI data showed. In the previous week, the reserves had declined by USD 6.24 billion to stand at USD 583.945 billion. It had touched a record high of USD 590.185 billion in the week ended January 29, 2021. In the reporting week, the decrease in reserves was mainly due to a fall in the foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves.
Crude Oil | Oil prices rose on Monday as the slow return of US crude output that was cut by frigid conditions raised concerns about supply just as demand is coming back from the depths of the coronavirus pandemic. Brent crude was up 76 cents, or 1.2 percent, at $61.67 a barrel, after gaining nearly 1 percent last week. US oil rose 74 cents, or 1.3 percent, to $59.98 a barrel, having fallen 0.4 percent last week.
Rupee | Currency market was closed on Friday. The rupee pared its initial losses to settle higher by 9 paise at 72.65 against the US dollar on Thursday following consistent forex inflows and losses in the American currency in the global markets. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic unit opened lower at 72.76 tracking selloff in domestic equities. The rupee touched a low of 72.78 and a high of 72.65 during the day. The domestic unit finally ended 9 paise higher at 72.65 against the US dollar.
Wall Street | Major indexes ended a wobbly day on Wall Street with mixed results Friday. The S&P 500 closed slightly lower to mark its first losing week in the last three. The S&P 500 fell 7.26 points, or 0.2 percent, to 3,906.71. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.98 point, less than 0.1 percent, to 31,494.32. The Nasdaq rose 9.11 points, or 0.1 percent, to 13,874.46.
Asian Market | Asian share markets inched higher on Monday as expectations for faster economic growth and inflation globally batter bonds and boost commodities, though rising real yields also make equity valuations look more stretched in comparison. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.1 percent, after easing from a record top late last week as the jump in US bond yields unsettled investors. Japan’s Nikkei recouped 1.0 percent and South Korea 0.4 percent, while E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 were a fraction firmer.