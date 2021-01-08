Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher on positive global cues; SGX Nifty in green

India's GDP to contract by 7.7% in 2020-21, says govt
The government on Thursday projected the country's economy to contract by 7.7 percent in the current fiscal year 2020-21, compared to 4.2 percent growth a year earlier, as per the first advance estimates of gross domestic product (GDP) released by the National Statistical Office.
Many private economists have upwardly revised their forecasts on India to a contraction in the range of 7-9.5 percent for the 2020/21 fiscal year after the central bank revised its estimate to 7.5 percent.
The gross value added (GVA) estimate, meanwhile, stood at -7.2 percent for FY21 vs 3.9 percent in FY20.
For the manufacturing sector, the estimate for FY21 stood at -9.4 percent Vs 0 percent (YoY). The construction sector estimate for FY21 stood at -12.6 percent Vs 1.3 percent (YoY).
Crude Oil | Oil prices edged higher on Friday, hovering near 11-month highs hit the previous day, as Saudi Arabia's pledge to make voluntary cuts to its output continued to buoy the mood in the market though worries over slower fuel demand capped gains. Brent crude climbed 2 cents to $54.40 a barrel, after closing slightly higher the previous day. It touched $54.90 on Thursday, the highest since February. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) also gained 2 cents to $50.85 a barrel. The contract closed up 0.4 percent on Thursday after also hitting its highest since February at $51.28. Both benchmarks are on track for gains of about 5 percent for this week.
Asian Stocks | Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Friday morning trade following overnight gains on Wall Street that hit new record highs. South Korea’s Kospi led gains among major regional markets as it jumped 1.89 percent. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 1.48 percent while the Topix index gained 0.74 percemt. Meanwhile, shares in Australia advanced, with the S&P/ASX 200 up around 0.4 percent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.39 percent higher.
Wall Street | US Stocks hit record levels on Thursday as investors bet a Democrat-controlled Congress will deliver more stimulus spending to help the U.S. economy overcome a steep pandemic-induced downturn. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 211.73 points, or 0.69 percent, to 31,041.13, the S&P 500 gained 55.65 points, or 1.48 percent, to 3,803.79 and the Nasdaq Composite added 326.69 points, or 2.56 percent, to 13,067.48.
The Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty erased day's gains to end lower Thursday afternoon dragged by selling in FMCG, IT and pharma stocks. The Sensex ended 80.74 points or 0.17 percent lower at 48,093.32 while the Nifty eased 8.90 points or 0.06 percent to close at 14,137.35. Broader indices, the Nifty Smallcap100 and the Nifty Midap100 outperformed the benchmarks, ending over 1 percent higher each. Buying was seen in metals, realty, PSU Banks and financial stocks.
