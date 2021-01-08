Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher on positive global cues; SGX Nifty in green

India's GDP to contract by 7.7% in 2020-21, says govt

The government on Thursday projected the country's economy to contract by 7.7 percent in the current fiscal year 2020-21, compared to 4.2 percent growth a year earlier, as per the first advance estimates of gross domestic product (GDP) released by the National Statistical Office.

Many private economists have upwardly revised their forecasts on India to a contraction in the range of 7-9.5 percent for the 2020/21 fiscal year after the central bank revised its estimate to 7.5 percent.

The gross value added (GVA) estimate, meanwhile, stood at -7.2 percent for FY21 vs 3.9 percent in FY20.

For the manufacturing sector, the estimate for FY21 stood at -9.4 percent Vs 0 percent (YoY). The construction sector estimate for FY21 stood at -12.6 percent Vs 1.3 percent (YoY).