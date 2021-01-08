  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 1 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher on positive global cues; SGX Nifty in green

Ankit Gohel | Published: January 08, 2021 07:48 AM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live: The Indian market is likely to open higher Friday tracking a positive trend in the international peers. The trend on SGX Nifty also indicates a positive start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 63.00 points or 0.44 percent higher at the 14,273.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:45 am.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement