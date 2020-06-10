Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; Maruti Suzuki, Wipro, Hero MotoCorp in focus

Madhu Kapur, family withdraws case against Yes Bank
Private lender Yes Bank on Tuesday said that Madhu Kapur, wife of the bank's late co-founder Ashok Kapur, and her family have withdrawn a case filed against it in 2013.
The case was filed by Kapur when the family was locked in a pitched battle with the bank, then headed by Rana Kapoor who was subsequently dismissed by RBI in 2018.
After Ashok Kapur, the founding chairman of the bank, died in the November 2008 Mumbai terror attack, the relations between his family and Rana Kapoor, who are related, soured.
Madhu Kapur in her suit had sought various reliefs including recognition of the family's right to participate in the management of the bank.
The suit also sought to restrain individual directors from acting as such or holding themselves out as directors of the bank, and restrain the bank from making or continuing with any application to any regulator/authorities for reclassifying the Kapur familys shareholding into a non- promoter shareholding.
IATA says airlines expected to lose $84.3 billion in 2020 globally
Global airlines body IATA said on Tuesday that airlines across the world are expected to lose USD 84.3 billion in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, calling it the "worst year" in the history of aviation.
Even as the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise globally, various countries have restarted domestic and international air travel, albeit with much precautions and in a curtailed manner.
"Financially, 2020 will go down as the worst year in the history of aviation. On average, every day of this year will add 230 million to industry losses. In total that's a loss of 84.3billion," said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA's Director General and CEO, in a statement. Read more
Sebi eases norms for further public offer amid coronavirus pandemic
Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday eased norms related to fast track further public offers, including reducing the minimum average market capitalisation of public shareholding requirement, till March next year.
In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the watchdog has already relaxed eligibility conditions related to Fast Track Rights Issue.
The temporary relaxations would be applicable for Further Public Offer (FPO) that open on or before March 31, 2021, Sebi said in a circular on Tuesday. Click here to read more
First, let's see how the market ended on Tuesday
Indian markets ended at the day's low on Tuesday dragged by financials and energy stocks. The sentiment was negative as lockdown reopened even as the number of new cases of the virus climbed steeply. The number of new daily cases rose to a new high of almost 10,000 on Tuesday, bringing the total number to 266,598, including 7,466 deaths.
The Sensex fell 414 points to end at 33,957 while the Nifty shed 121 points to settle at 10,047. Index heavyweights HDFC Bank, RIL, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Bank and Axis Bank contributed the most to the losses.
Among sectors, Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Services fell over 2 percent each, while, Nifty Energy lost 1.7 percent for the day. Nifty IT and Nifty Metal lost over 1 percent and Nifty Auto was also down half a percent. However, Nifty Pharma was the top gaining index, up 1.8 percent and Nifty FMCG added 0.1 percent for the day.
Dr Reddy's, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Infratel, and M&M were the top gainers while ICICI Bank, Wipro, GAIL, Tata Motors, and BPCL led the losses.
