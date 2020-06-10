  • SENSEX
10 things you need to know before the opening bell on June 10
Asian shares slip after mixed Wall Street session
Oil drops after US inventory build renews oversupply concerns
Rupee settles 11 paise lower at 75.47 against US dollar

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; Maruti Suzuki, Wipro, Hero MotoCorp in focus

Mousumi Paul | Published: June 10, 2020 07:56 AM IST

Stock Market Live: The Indian market is likely to open flat with a positive bias on Wednesday following subdued trend in the Asian peers. At 7:00 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 20.25 points or 0.20 percent higher at 10,092.50, indicating a mildly positive start for the Sensex and Nifty50.

