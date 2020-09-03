  • SENSEX
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trades higher, Nifty holds 11,550; Auto, IT stocks lead

Mousumi Paul | Published: September 03, 2020 09:54 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE: The Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty traded marginally higher on Thursday led by gains in auto and IT stocks. Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks with Nifty Smallcall100 rallying 1 percent and Nifty Midcap100 gaining 0.6 percent. Gains in index heavyweights such as TCS, Infosys, Maruti Suzuki and HDFC Bank lifted Nifty above 11,550 level.

