Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trades higher, Nifty holds 11,550; Auto, IT stocks lead

Aviation stocks surge after government allows airlines to operate with 60% capacity

Aviation stocks surged over 4 percent on Thursday after the government allowed airlines to operate with 60 percent capacity in the domestic segment. Both SpiceJet and IndiGo's shares rose as much as 4.5 percent on the BSE.

At 9:30 am, InterGlobe Aviation's shares traded 2.66 percent higher to Rs 1,281.10 per share while SpiceJet rose 3.24 percent to Rs 52.50, on the BSE respectively.

The domestic flight operations were allowed to resume from May 25 after a two-month shutdown and airlines were asked to operate with one-third capacity.

As per the order, the decision has been taken in view of the current scheduled domestic flight operations and the demand seen for air travel in the domestic market.

The daily domestic air traffic has increased to over 100,000 passengers from around 40,000 passengers in the month of May. Similarly, the number of daily flight departures have also increased to over 1,100 from around 500 in May.