Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trades higher, Nifty holds 11,550; Auto, IT stocks lead

Stock Market LIVE: The Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty traded marginally higher on Thursday led by gains in auto and IT stocks. Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks with Nifty Smallcall100 rallying 1 percent and Nifty Midcap100 gaining 0.6 percent. Gains in index heavyweights such as TCS, Infosys, Maruti Suzuki and HDFC Bank lifted Nifty above 11,550 level.
Here's why aviation stocks will be in focus today
The government has now allowed airlines to operate with 60 percent capacity in the domestic segment, as per a decision taken on Wednesday. The domestic flight operations were allowed to resume from May 25 after a two-month shutdown and airlines were asked to operate with one-third capacity.
Gradually, the government allowed airlines to operate with 45 percent capacity and now it has been extended to 60 percent with immediate effect.
As per the order, the decision has been taken in view of the current scheduled domestic flight operations and the demand seen for air travel in the domestic market.
The daily domestic air traffic has increased to over 100,000 passengers from around 40,000 passengers in the month of May. Similarly, the number of daily flight departures have also increased to over 1,100 from around 500 in May.
To be exact, 30,550 passengers traveled on the first day of domestic flight resumption on May 25 and 418 flight departures were witnessed. This has risen to a daily air passenger traffic of 1,20,725 passengers and 1,121 flight departures as of Sep 1.
Important Update: Sebi eases disclosure requirements on shares encumbered for margin obligations
Sebi on Wednesday said entities will not be required to make disclosures about shares encumbered with trading and clearing members by way of pledge or re-pledge in the depository system as part of improving the ease of doing business.
The decision has been taken after receiving representations from market participants, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.
"For ease of doing business, it has been decided that disclosures specified under... of the Takeover Regulations in relation to shares encumbered with TM/CM as a collateral from clients for margin obligation in the ordinary course of stock broking business are dispensed with," market regulator Sebi said.
Firstly, let's take a quick walk from the closing bell yesterday
The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty staged a decent recovery from the day’s low to end higher Thursday led by gains in metals, media and auto stocks amid positive momentum in global markets.
The Sensex ended 185.23 points or 0.48 percent higher at 39,086.03 while the Nifty gained 72.75 points or 0.63 percent to close at 11,543.00. Broader indices participated in the rally with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices gaining more than 1 percent each.
Rally in index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, Tata Steel and ITC lifted Nifty above 11,500 level.
Barring Nifty PSU Bank, all other sectoral indices ended in the green led by Nifty Media, Nifty Metal, Nifty IT and Nifty Auto.
ZEEL, M&M, Tata Motors, Adani Ports & SEZ and Bharti Infratel led gains among Nifty constituents while Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Asian Paints, HDFC Ltd and Nestle India were the top index losers.
