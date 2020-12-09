Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Read the best of
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Selected Articles from
Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 3 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live: Market trade near record high levels; PSU banks, IT stocks surge

Mousumi Paul | Published: December 09, 2020 10:39 AM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live: Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Wednesday following positive global cues as optimism over the coronavirus vaccine boosted investors' sentiment. At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.62 percent, or 282.53 points, higher at 45,891.04, while the Nifty50 index opened at 13,458.10, up 65.15 points, or 0.49 percent. Broader markets supported the gains in the market with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 0.7 percent each.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement