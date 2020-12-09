Stock Market Live: Market trade near record high levels; PSU banks, IT stocks surge

Stock Update: ICICI Bank share price gained in the early trade after the company approved to sell its stake in ICICI Securities via offer for sale (OFS). The bank plans to sell up to 2.21 percent stake in ICICI Securities. The company's board approved the sale of up to 7,121,403 equity shares of face value Rs 5 each of ICICI Securities, representing up to 2.21 percent of its issued and paid-up equity share capital, through an offer for sale through the stock exchange mechanism.

The floor price for OFS has been set at Rs 440 and will be carried out on December 9 and 10. Just after the market opening, the stock was trading 4 percent to Rs 512.45 apiece.