Stock Market LIVE: Market hits record high, Sensex crosses 42,200 level; only ITC in the red

Mousumi Paul | Published: November 09, 2020 09:27 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE: The Indian market is likely to open higher on Monday on positive global cues after Democrat Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in the presidential elections. Sustained foreign capital inflow into the domestic market may also lift sentiment. At 7:00 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 184.00 points or 1.50 percent higher at 12,449.50, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and Nifty50.

