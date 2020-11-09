Stock Market LIVE: Market hits record high, Sensex crosses 42,200 level; only ITC in the red

Blue Star | The company has won order worth Rs 128 crore from Wistron Infocomm, a manufacturer of iPhone for Apple.
Technical View | As expected on Friday, the trend of the Nifty continues to remain strong with a fierce upside momentum. After crossing the hurdle of 11900, there has been no looking back. Strong support lies at 12100 and if the Nifty crosses 12500 which is the weekly resistance level, we can expect it to climb towards 12650, says Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.
Market Update | Sensex and Nifty cross earlier highs hit on January 20. Pharma, IT and Reliance Industries have been top contributors to market since last life high. Here is a more granular look:
Opening Bell: Indian equity benchmark indices opened at a record high on Monday on strong global cues after the US presidential election outcome and sustained foreign capital inflow into the domestic market.
At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.91 percent, or 380.91 points, higher at 42,273.97, while the Nifty50 index opened at 12,399.40, up 135.85 points, or 1.11 percent. Gains in banking heavyweights lifted Bank Nifty more than 1,5 percent higher.
Broader markets also participated in the rally with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 0.70 percent each.
All the sectors traded in the green led by Nifty Private Bank, Nifty IT, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Financial Services.
Divi’s Laboratories, ICICI Bank, HCL Technologies, IndusInd Bank and Infosys were the Nifty50 top gainers, while ITC and Coal India were the only ones to trade in the red.
Gland Pharma: Key things to know about India's largest pharma IPO
Fosun Singapore and Shanghai Fosun Pharma-promoted Gland Pharma is set to launch its initial public offer (IPO) worth over Rs 6,400 crore on November 9. The company has fixed the price band for its offer at Rs 1,490-1,500 per share.
At the higher price band, Gland Pharma aims to raise Rs 6,479.54 crore via public issue.
The issue, closing on November 11, will open for a day for anchor investors on November 6.
The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 1,250 crore and an offer for sale of 3,48,63,635 equity shares by the promoter and other selling shareholders.
The offer for sale comprises of 1,93,68,686 shares by promoter Fosun Pharma Industrial Pte, and 1,00,47,435 equity shares by Gland Celsus Bio Chemicals, 35,73,014 shares by Empower Discretionary Trust and 18,74,500 by Nilay Discretionary Trust. Read more
Here's how the market fared on Friday
The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended with robust gains on Friday led by heavy buying in banking and financial stocks amid positive global cues.
The Sensex ended 552.90 points or 1.34 percent higher at 41,893.06 while the Nifty gained 143.25 points or 1.18 percent to close at 12,263.55. Broader indices, the Nifty Smallcap100, and the Nifty Midcap100 indices gained 0.5 percent each.
Among sectors, the Nifty Private Bank rallied the most over 2 percent followed by the Nifty Financial Services, the Nifty IT, and the Nifty Realty while the Nifty Pharma and the Nifty FMCG ended in the red.
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, and Kotak Bank led gains among Nifty50 constituents while Maruti Suzuki, GAIL India, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, and Grasim Industries were the top index losers.
HI, this is Mousumi Paul, from the desk team of CNBC-TV18. I will be bringing all fresh updates from the stock market, economy and the corporate world. To begin with, the Indian market is likely to open higher on Monday on positive global cues after Democrat Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in the presidential elections. Sustained foreign capital inflow into the domestic market may also lift sentiment. At 7:00 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 184.00 points or 1.50 percent higher at 12,449.50, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and Nifty50.