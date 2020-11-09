Stock Market LIVE: Market hits record high, Sensex crosses 42,200 level; only ITC in the red

Opening Bell: Indian equity benchmark indices opened at a record high on Monday on strong global cues after the US presidential election outcome and sustained foreign capital inflow into the domestic market.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.91 percent, or 380.91 points, higher at 42,273.97, while the Nifty50 index opened at 12,399.40, up 135.85 points, or 1.11 percent. Gains in banking heavyweights lifted Bank Nifty more than 1,5 percent higher.

Broader markets also participated in the rally with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 0.70 percent each.

All the sectors traded in the green led by Nifty Private Bank, Nifty IT, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Financial Services.

Divi’s Laboratories, ICICI Bank, HCL Technologies, IndusInd Bank and Infosys were the Nifty50 top gainers, while ITC and Coal India were the only ones to trade in the red.