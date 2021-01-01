  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: Sensex opens higher, Nifty near 14,000; Small, midcaps outperform

Ankit Gohel | Published: January 01, 2021 09:19 AM IST

Stock Market Live: The Indian market opened higher Friday led by gains in PSU Banks, IT and auto stocks. Broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 outperformed the benchmarks.

