Stock Market Live: Sensex opens higher, Nifty near 14,000; Small, midcaps outperform

Sebi extends date for applicability of NAV from January 1 to February 1, 2021

Due to operational challenges presented by AMFI, the markets regulator Sebi on Thursday has extended the date of implementation of uniformity in applicability of NAV on realisation of funds to February 1, 2021 from January 1, 2021. According to the new rules which were announced in September, investors will purchase NAV of the day when investor’s money reach AMC, irrespective of the size of the investments.

With respect of the purchase of units of mutual fund schemes (except liquid and overnight schemes), closing NAV of the day shall be applicable on which the funds are available for utilisation irrespective of the size and time of receipt of such application. These rules would not apply to liquid and overnight funds.