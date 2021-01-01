Stock Market Live: Sensex opens higher, Nifty near 14,000; Small, midcaps outperform

Trump extends visa ban, health coverage policy advances
Pesident Donald Trump on Thursday extended pandemic-related bans on green cards and work visas to large groups of applicants through March 31, while a federal appeals court sided with him on a rule that requires new immigrants to have their own health insurance.
The twin developments on the final day of 2020 encapsulated how Trump has made US immigration policy more restrictive without support from Congress. President-elect Joe Biden has promised to undo many of Trump’s actions but it is unclear how quickly and even to what extent. Read more here.
Sebi extends date for applicability of NAV from January 1 to February 1, 2021
Due to operational challenges presented by AMFI, the markets regulator Sebi on Thursday has extended the date of implementation of uniformity in applicability of NAV on realisation of funds to February 1, 2021 from January 1, 2021. According to the new rules which were announced in September, investors will purchase NAV of the day when investor’s money reach AMC, irrespective of the size of the investments.
With respect of the purchase of units of mutual fund schemes (except liquid and overnight schemes), closing NAV of the day shall be applicable on which the funds are available for utilisation irrespective of the size and time of receipt of such application. These rules would not apply to liquid and overnight funds.
S&P 500, Dow close at record highs, dollar gains at end of tumultuous year
Wall Street advanced on Thursday and the dollar gained ground as investors closed the book on a turbulent year of pandemic, recession and recovery. All three major indexes gained ground, with the Dow and S&P 500 picking up steam in the session’s final minutes to exit 2020 at record highs.
Over the course of a historic year, the indexes both roared and plummeted as economic shutdowns to contain the coronavirus brought markets to their knees. Read here.
Govt extends benefits of tax refund scheme to all export goods
Giving relief to exporters, the government on Thursday said it has decided to extend the benefit of tax refund scheme RoDTEP to all goods, with effect from Friday. In March, the government approved the scheme for Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) for reimbursement of taxes and duties to exporters, with a view to give a boost to the country's dwindling outbound shipments. The scheme, it said, would refund to exporters the embedded central, state and local duties and taxes that were so far not being rebated or refunded and were, therefore, placing India's exports at a disadvantage.
M&M, Ford call off automotive joint venture
Mahindra & Mahindra has and Ford Motor Company have called off their automotive joint venture due to the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The companies said in separate statements that the decision was driven by changes in the global economy over the last 15 months, causing both to reassess their capital allocation priorities. This decision will not have any impact on the company’s product plan, M&M said.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Thursday
The Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty ended Thursday's choppy session on a flat note. Nifty ended flat at 13,982 after crossing 14,000 Intra-day for the first time ever, while Sensex closed 5 points higher at a record closing high of 47,751. Gains in metals, pharma, realty and auto stocks were countered by selling pressure in FMCG, PSU Banks and financial stocks. Broader markets outperformed with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 ending 0.13 percent and 0.38 percent higher, respectively.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! I am Ankit Gohel from the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!