Stock Market Live: Sensex trades higher, Nifty around 14,800; PSU banks, IT stocks lead

Market Watch: Shubham Agarwal, CEO & Head of Research at Quantsapp Advisory

- 350 strike Call option for April series on Hindalco can be bought with a stop loss of Rs 11 and a target of Rs 21.

- Buy Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 718 and a target of Rs 760.

- Buy Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) with a stop loss of Rs 835 and a target of Rs 880.