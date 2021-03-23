  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: Sensex trades higher, Nifty around 14,800; PSU banks, IT stocks lead

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: March 23, 2021 10:14 AM IST

Stock Market Live: The Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty traded higher Tuesday led by strong gains in banks, IT and auto stocks amid positive global cues. Midcap and smallcap indices surged. All sectoral indices are trading in the green.

