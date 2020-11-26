Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Read the best of
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Selected Articles from
Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 2 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live: Sensex opens over 100 points higher, Nifty above 12,900; banks, metals gain

Ankit Gohel | Published: November 26, 2020 09:22 AM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live: The Indian market opened higher Thursday led by gains in banking, metals and auto stocks amid a mixed trend in global peers. Broader markets also supported gains with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 gaining 0.6 percent.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement