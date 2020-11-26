Stock Market Live: Sensex opens over 100 points higher, Nifty above 12,900; banks, metals gain

DHFL | The company has posted net loss of Rs 2,122.7 crore in Q2FY21 as against a loss of Rs 6,640.2 crore in a year ago period. Revenue of the company rose 4.7 percent to Rs 2,204.8 crore from Rs 2,106.7 crore, YoY.
IL&FS | The company has received a binding bid to acquire its energy advisory biz IL&FS Energy Development Co Ltd (IEDCL). IL&FS has invited more EoIs for the company under Swiss Challenge Method.
Market Opens | The Indian market opened higher Thursday led by gains in banking, metals and auto stocks. At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 113.07 points or 0.26 percent at 43941.17, and the Nifty was up 33.90 points or 0.26 percent at 12892.30. Broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 also traded higher.
More than half a dozen companies plan to launch IPOs in December; Mrs Bectors Food, Burger King, Kalyan Jewellers in pipeline
Nearly 10 unlisted companies are planning to launch their initial public offering (IPO) before this year-end amid bullish market sentiment. Nearly Rs 25,000 crore has already been raised by 25 IPOs listed this year, which is far more greater than the ones listed a year-ago. The companies in-line to get listed are Mrs Bectors Food, LIC, ESAF Small Finance Bank, Nazara Technologies, Burger King, RailTel, Kalyan Jewellers, NSE, Zomato amongst others.
This year remained positive for the primary market despite the economy coming to a standstill in view of the COVID-19 lockdown. Surprisingly, 2020 saw most IPOs opening with a premium indicating the massive investor appetite.
Route Mobile remained the best-performer this year, trading over 40 percent gains to its shareholders since its listing day. The stock is currently trading nearly 175 percent higher over its issue price. Second in-line is Happiest Minds Technologies which is trading about 90 percent over its issue price, followed by Rossari BioTech and Gland Pharma. Read more here.
Lakshmi Vilas Bank moratorium to be lifted on November 27
After the government approved merger of crisis-ridden Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) with DBS Bank India Ltd (DBIL), the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday said the moratorium on the troubled private sector lender will be lifted on November 27. Further, LVB branches will operate as DBS Bank India branches from November 27, 2020.
“Customers, including depositors of the Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd. will be able to operate their accounts as customers of DBS Bank India Ltd. with effect from November 27, 2020,” the notification said.
The RBI had on November 17 put a moratorium on LVB restricting withdrawals to Rs 25,000 per depositor till December 16.
Earlier on Wednesday, the union cabinet has approved the merger of the LVB with DBS Bank India Ltd, union minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters, adding the decision will provide comfort to 20 lakh depositors and protect the services of 4,000 employees. Read more here.
Asian shares slip as investors pause for breath after a massive rally
Asian shares dipped slightly on Thursday as the hot run-up in global markets took a breather, with investors switching their focus from vaccine hopes to disappointing US jobs data and new COVID-19 lockdowns. Investors refrained from extending a rally in equities that had been fueled by vaccine optimism. Stocks neared but missed the previous session’s record high, while oil continued to rise and the dollar lost some of its safe-haven luster.
Traders turned to riskier assets, including some funded in other currencies, following positive news about COVID-19 vaccines and a seemingly normal US transition of power earlier this week. Former Fed Chair Janet Yellen’s reported nomination to Treasury Secretary has also emboldened those risk bets and further weighed on the dollar. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.12 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.16 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were up 0.16 percent. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.10 percent. Continue reading.
FII inflows cross Rs 50,000 crore in November; turn net positive for 2020
Setting a new record, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have infused more than Rs 50,900 crore in Indian markets so far in the month of November, the highest ever in a single month. With this massive sum, the FIIs have turned net positive for the year 2020 in the domestic market.
According to the provisional data available on the exchanges, FIIs have net bought Rs 55,552.64 crore worth of shares till November 24. Total inflows in the year 2020 so far amount to Rs 96,766 crore.
This helped the benchmark indices Sensex and the Nifty hit record high levels. The Nifty has rallied over 74 percent since its March lows and trading above 13,000 levels. It took just 14 trading sessions for the Nifty to rise to 13,000 from the 12,000 level. Read more here.
Sebi withdraws proposal to increase margin requirement for non-F&O stocks in cash market
Capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has withdrawn a proposal to increase the margin requirement for non-futures and options (F&O) stocks in the cash market. The market regulator on March 20 this year had proposed to raise the margin requirement for non-F&O stocks to 40 percent in a phased manner.
Here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Wednesday
The Indian market fell from its record-highs to end lower on Wednesday after investors booked profits. Banking and financial stocks dragged the most while IT and pharma stocks also weighed on the indices. At close, the Sensex ended 695 points lower to 43,828.10 while the Nifty50 index settled at 12,858.40, down 197 points. 43 out of the 50 Nifty stocks ended with losses. Broader markets underperformed the benchmarks, with Nifty Midcap 100 index closing 2 percent lower while Nifty Smallcap 100 index ended 1 percent lower. Barring PSU index, all sectoral indices ended in the negative territory today. Nifty Realty was the worst-performing sector of the day, down 2.4 percent followed by Nifty Pharma (-2.18 percent) and Nifty Auto (-1.9 percent).
Good morning, readers! I am Ankit Gohel from the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day.