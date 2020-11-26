Stock Market Live: Sensex opens over 100 points higher, Nifty above 12,900; banks, metals gain

More than half a dozen companies plan to launch IPOs in December; Mrs Bectors Food, Burger King, Kalyan Jewellers in pipeline

Nearly 10 unlisted companies are planning to launch their initial public offering (IPO) before this year-end amid bullish market sentiment. Nearly Rs 25,000 crore has already been raised by 25 IPOs listed this year, which is far more greater than the ones listed a year-ago. The companies in-line to get listed are Mrs Bectors Food, LIC, ESAF Small Finance Bank, Nazara Technologies, Burger King, RailTel, Kalyan Jewellers, NSE, Zomato amongst others.

This year remained positive for the primary market despite the economy coming to a standstill in view of the COVID-19 lockdown. Surprisingly, 2020 saw most IPOs opening with a premium indicating the massive investor appetite.