Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; ICICI Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, SAIL in focus

Mousumi Paul | Published: September 15, 2020 08:00 AM IST

Stock Market Live: The Indian market is likely to open on a flat note on Tuesday amid a mixed trend in the Asian peers. At 7:10 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 3.50 points or 0.03 percent higher at 11,457.20, indicating a steady start for the Sensex and Nifty50. 

