Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; ICICI Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, SAIL in focus

Multicap Muddle: All you need to know about the new multicap fund rules

The market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) clarified that complying with the new multicap fund rules is not the only option for asset management companies (AMCs).

Earlier, the multicap category of mutual funds (MFs) allowed the fund manager absolute and complete flexibility in investing wherever he or she wanted, largecaps, midcaps, multicaps or smallcaps. But now, SEBI has said that it needs to follow a 25-25-25 percent mandate at least for 75 percent of the folio. It needs to be equally divided between largecap, midcap and smallcaps. Watch Surabhi Upadhayay explaining it all out in this video