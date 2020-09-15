Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; ICICI Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, SAIL in focus

Stock Market Live: The Indian market is likely to open on a flat note on Tuesday amid a mixed trend in the Asian peers. At 7:10 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 3.50 points or 0.03 percent higher at 11,457.20, indicating a steady start for the Sensex and Nifty50.
The market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) clarified that complying with the new multicap fund rules is not the only option for asset management companies (AMCs).
Earlier, the multicap category of mutual funds (MFs) allowed the fund manager absolute and complete flexibility in investing wherever he or she wanted, largecaps, midcaps, multicaps or smallcaps. But now, SEBI has said that it needs to follow a 25-25-25 percent mandate at least for 75 percent of the folio. It needs to be equally divided between largecap, midcap and smallcaps. Watch Surabhi Upadhayay explaining it all out in this video
To begin with, let's see how the markets fared yesterday. On Monday, the Indian shares ended lower on Monday after a volatile session dragged by financials and heavyweights RIL and Bharti Airtel, however, gains in IT stocks were capped losses. The Sensex ended 98 points lower at 38,756 while the Nifty fell 24 points to settle at 11,440.
Broader markets continued to rally after market regulator Sebi announced new rules for the multi-cap funds. The Nifty Midcap index ended 2.5 percent higher while the Nifty Smallcap index rose 5.5 percent for the day. Smallcap index posted its biggest one-day gain in over 6 years while the Midcap Index in over 3 months.
Four out of 5 top gainers on the Nifty50 index were from the IT space. HCL Tech, TCS, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and UPL were the top gainers while Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, BPCL, Power Grid and SBI led the losses.
The IT index also surged over 4 percent led by HCL Tech, up over 10.5 percent after a strong Q2 update. Other IT stocks also rose with L&T Infotech, Wipro, TCS and Tech Mahindra rose 3.3-6 percent.