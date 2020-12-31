Stock Market Live: Indices at record high; Nifty hits 14,000; Smallcaps outperform; pharma stocks lead

Larsen & Toubro | L&T Construction bags orders in the range of Rs 1,000-2,500 crore for various businesses.
Oil set for 20% drop in 2020 as lockdowns weigh
Global crude oil markets have lost about a fifth of their value in 2020 as strict coronavirus lockdowns paralyzed much of the global economy, but prices have rebounded strongly from their lows as governments rolled out more stimulus. On Thursday, the last trading day of 2020, Brent was trading down 18 cents, or 0.4%, at $51.45 a barrel, as of 0136 GMT and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) lost 0.1%, or 5 cents, to $48.35 a barrel.
Buzzing | Shares of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure were locked at 5 percent upper circuit after the company agreed to sell its entire 66.24 percent stake in IT SEZ in Greater Noida to Migsun group.
Buzzing | Shares of Tejas Networks rallied over 4 percent after the company announced that it has received a purchase order of $13 million from a leading telecommunications service provider in South East Asia. As per the contract, Tejas will supply and install its award-winning TJ1400 ultra-converged broadband products to extend high-speed broadband services to underserved rural communities in the region. The project is expected to be executed within the next 12 months
Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
The Nifty is trading very close to the 14,000 level - if it can sustain above this on a closing basis, we should anticipate it to go up further to levels closer to 14,100-14,150. The overall market remains bullish with good support at the 13,550-13,600 zone. Traders must trail positions with strict stop losses.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals | The company has received final US FDA nod for Tadalafil Tablets and tentative nod for Gabapentin and Apremilast Tablets.
Opening Bell | Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty opened flat on Thursday as gains in auto and metal stocks were countered by selling in banking and financial stocks. At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.01 percent, or 6.89 points, higher at 47,753.11, while the Nifty50 index opened at 13,970.00, down 11.95 points, or 0.09 percent. Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 trading higher. Among sectoral indices, the Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty IT and Nifty Financial Services declined while Nifty Auto, Nifty Realty and Nifty Metal were trading in the green.
Union Bank gets shareholders nod to raise up to Rs 6,800 crore
Shareholders of Union Bank of India on Wednesday approved the bank's proposal for raising up to Rs 6,800 crore equity capital to fund business growth.
During the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), the shareholders passed the special resolution with the requisite majority for raising capital through FPO (Follow-on Public Offering) /Rights or QIP (Qualified Institutional Placement) or preferential allotment, the bank said in a regulatory filing.
The bank will utilize the raised capital for general business purposes, it said.
Reliance-BP invites bids for 7.5 mmscmd of gas from KG-D6, priced against international benchmark
Reliance Industries and its partner UK’s BP Plc on Wednesday invited companies to bid for incremental gas it plans to produce from the second-wave discoveries in the KG-D6 block, pricing them for the very first time against an international gas benchmark. While Reliance-BP had in November 2019 sold the first 5 million standard cubic meters per day of gas from the R-Series field in the KG-D6 block, the duo has now invited bids for 7.5 mmscmd of incremental output that is likely to be available from February next year, according to a notice inviting offer.
They have priced the first 5 mmscmd of gas against Brent crude oil but now they are seeking rates equivalent to JKM or Japan/Korea Liquefied Natural Gas Import Price. Bidders have been asked to ”quote the variable denoted as ’V’ in USD per million British thermal unit (MMBtu) terms.” ”The gas price (in USD/MMBtu (GCV)) shall be = JKM + V,” the notice said.
GCV stands for gross calorific value. ’V’ can be a positive, zero or negative number and up to two decimal places but it cannot be less than (-)0.30 USD/MMBtu, it said. Read more here.
Government Liabilities | Total liabilities of the government increased to Rs 107.04 lakh crore at end-September 2020 from Rs 101.3 lakh crore at end-June 2020, official data on public debt showed on Wednesday. This represented a quarter-on-quarter increase of 5.6 percent in Q2FY21. Public debt accounted for 91.1 percent of total outstanding liabilities at end-September 2020, as per the latest quarterly report on public debt management.
Current Account Surplus | India's current account surplus shrank to $15.5 billion in the July-September quarter from a record $19.2 billion in April-June as its merchandise trade deficit grew, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday. The surplus stood at 2.4 percent of the gross domestic product in the latest quarter, compared with a deficit of $7.6 billion, or 1.1 percent of GDP, in the same period a year ago, RBI data showed.
China PMI | China's factory activity expanded in December but at a slower pace, as the country leads a pack of major economies emerging from the coronavirus slump.The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) fell to 51.9 in December from 52.1 in November, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Thursday, remaining above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction.
UK parliament approves Brexit trade deal as both sides look to future
British lawmakers approved Prime Minister Boris Johnson's post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Wednesday, as both sides looked to begin a new chapter of relations just days before their divorce becomes a reality. Britain and the European Union signed the deal on Wednesday and the British parliament will finalise its implementation, ending over four years of negotiation and safeguarding nearly $1 trillion of annual trade.
Both sides said it was a chance to begin a new chapter in a relationship forged as Europe rebuilt after World War Two, but which has often seen Britain as a reluctant participant in ever-tighter political and economic integration.
Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended at record levels on Wednesday led by gains in metal and auto stocks. Sensex finished 133 points higher at 47,746, while Nifty closed at 13,982. Broader indices, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 supported the rally by ending 0.70 and 0.22 percent higher, respectively. Among sectors, Nifty Auto, Nifty Metal and Nifty Realty ended over 1 percent each. Ending in the red was Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty pharma.
