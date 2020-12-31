  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: Indices at record high; Nifty hits 14,000; Smallcaps outperform; pharma stocks lead

Ankit Gohel | Published: December 31, 2020 10:35 AM IST

Stock Market Live: The Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty traded flat Thursday amid mixed global cues. Broader markets outperformed with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 trading 0.3 percent higher each. Among sectors, buying was witnessed in Nifty Pharma, Nifty Media and Nifty PSU Bank while Nifty IT declined.

